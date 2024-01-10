It was a tough night for Gnadenhutten Indian Valley which was overmatched by Strasburg in this 57-24 verdict.

Strasburg moved in front of Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 13-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers’ shooting roared in front for a 33-11 lead over the Braves at the half.

Strasburg pulled to a 53-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Braves closed the lead with a 7-4 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Strasburg and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley faced off on Jan. 4, 2023 at Strasburg High School.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley faced off against West Lafayette Ridgewood and Strasburg took on New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic on Jan. 6 at New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School.

