MANSFIELD — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public’s help in finding these four individuals as part of its Fugitives of the Week list.

What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.

Reward money is available for information directly leading to an arrest.

Derrick Taylor

Derrick Taylor

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Derrick Taylor.

Taylor, 45, is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 6-foot-2.

Taylor is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of felonious assault.

He has ties to Ashland, Galion and Baltic, Ohio.

Devin Cramer

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Devin Cramer.

Cramer is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Adult Parole Authority on a parole violation on the original charge of aggravated burglary with firearm specification.

Cramer, 27, is described as a white male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-feet-10 inches tall.

Cramer has ties to the city of Mansfield.

Mark Morgan

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Mark Morgan.

Morgan is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for strangulation.

Morgan, 57, is described as a black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 5-feet-9 inches tall.

Morgan has ties to the city of Mansfield.

Quinness Howell

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Quinness Howell.

Howell is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office for trafficking in drugs.

Howell, 19, is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-feet-8 inches tall.

Howell has ties to the city of Mansfield.

Anyone with information concerning any of these fugitives can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force office at 419-774-3565 or the tip line at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

People also can text the keyword “WANTED” and send a tip to 847411.