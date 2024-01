Frank Foti Celebration of Life

Join us to celebrate Frank’s life. Jan. 20.2024 1:00-3:30 FOP Service 4:00, FOP Lodge 32, 315 Concord Ave. Mansfield.

Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Mansfield Police Dept. and/or FOP Lodge 32.

Funeral Home: Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society Ontario Ohio

Website: ohiocremation.org