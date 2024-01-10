MANSFIELD — The new year has officially started, and Buckeye Imagination Museum has wasted no time in upping the ante on fun for adults.

For their second adults-only party, the museum planned a theme that is truly fitting for the season: cabin fever.

“We wanted to start the new year off with a theme that Ohioans could relate to in the winter – making the most out of being indoors,” Executive Director Fred Boll states.

“So, with cabin fever, everyone can wear a comfy flannel, get some winter-themed specialty drinks, like adult hot chocolate, and enjoy some time to blow off steam and have fun, without having to worry about the kids,”

Winter in Ohio can be pretty gloomy at times, so the museum’s staff hopes that this will provide a reprieve for parents and adults that could use a break and some fun.

Buckeye Imagination Museum plans to house fun themed snack options, multiple drink options (all available with or without alcohol), raffle baskets, and lots of play on the recently-opened second floor.

The event will be Saturday, Jan. 20, from 7 to 10 p.m. at Buckeye Imagination Museum.

Each ticket purchased includes access to snacks, two free drinks of choice, and play, being priced at $25 per person for members, and $35 per person for non-members.

You must be at least 18 years old to attend, and museum staff will be checking IDs upon entry. Additional drinks and raffle tickets will be available for purchase.

There are a limited amount of tickets available for the event, so the museum’s staff recommends getting them soon, or they might sell out again.

Tickets are available for purchase in-person at Buckeye Imagination Museum’s front desk, or on their website.