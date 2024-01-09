MOUNT VERNON – The Mount Vernon Arts Consortium will open its 2024 season at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 11 with an appearance by stand-up comedian Christopher Titus.

Titus will be performing his most recent comedy act Carrying Monsters at the Knox Memorial Theater, a 1,000-seat pillar arts venue in the community.

Christopher Titus is a prolific stand-up comedian, writer, actor, and producer. As a creator, he has sold shows to NBC, ABC, FOX and Comedy Central.

His wildly innovative multi-cam half hour Titus premiered to critical and audience acclaim on Fox, earning the show an Emmy nomination, while Titus himself received a WGA Award nomination for his writing.

Tickets for Christopher Titus’ May 11 show in Mount Vernon go on sale Jan. 12.

Following Titus, Christopher starred in ABC’s Big Shots, the NBC one-hour pilot Future Tense, and created and starred in the Bryan Cranston-directed pilot Special Unit for Comedy Central.

His podcast, The Armageddon Update/Titus Podcast has over 8 million downloads.

Titus has written and starred in nine 90-minute comedy specials, with several spending months on the Billboard Top 10 comedy chart.

He continues to tour to sold-out audiences at clubs and theaters across the country. With a take-no-prisoners wit and years of experience writing hilariously edgy and poignant comedy, Christopher Titus is a voice unlike any other.

Mount Vernon Arts Consortium

The Arts Consortium exists to amplify the arts and entertainment in Mount Vernon, which is in the midst of a rural renaissance.

Now in its third year of programming, the Consortium has welcomed past performances by Ace Frehley of KISS, contemporary Christian artist Amy Grant, comedians Kevin Nealon and Paul Reiser, Grammy-award-winning country artists Clint Black and Pam Tillis, contemporary pop group Girl Named Tom, and country and bluegrass star Marty Stuart to its pillar venues.

Tickets to see Christopher Titus go on sale Friday, Jan. 12 and prices range from $38 to $58. For more information about the show and to buy tickets, visit MVAC.org.

About the Mount Vernon Arts Consortium

The Mount Vernon Arts Consortium is a nonprofit organization created to support and enrich the vibrant arts community in Mount Vernon, through their partnerships with key arts organizations and three pillar arts venues, including Ariel-Foundation Park, Knox Memorial, and The Woodward Opera House, the oldest authentic 19th-century theater in the U.S.

The organization provides resources and services for public and private events, attracts nationally recognized, world-class performances to each of the three iconic venues, and facilitates positive visitor experiences to promote tourism and boost economic development in Mount Vernon and throughout Knox County. Learn more at www.mvac.org or follow the Mount Vernon Arts Consortium on Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram.