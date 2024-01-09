Marilyn J. McNamee, age 81 of Mt. Gilead, passed away Sunday, January 7, 2024 in Morrow County Hospital following a sudden illness.

She was born September 9, 1942 in Mansfield to the late Alvin Charles and Pearl (Burdett) Reed and worked for many years at United Telephone, Sprint and Century Link as a Senior Network Planner.

On August 3, 1968 she married Roger McNamee with whom she celebrated 55 years of marriage.

Born a city girl, that all went out the window when she married Roger, your classic country guy. She quickly fell in love with the power and grandeur of draft horses. Together they embraced a life raising and showing Belgian Draft Horses, and kept up to 12 at a time. They spent many summer months traveling all over Ohio and to Kentucky showing their horses and watching others at shows. Marilyn loved tending to their grooming and enjoyed taking their Belgians to parades and local fairs, and even announced the Morrow County Fair Show. Almost always sporting a hat, she was the quintessential horsewoman, and enjoyed dressing nicely even outside of the show ring. Marilyn and Roger were long-time members of the Morrow County Horse, Pony, Mini and Mule Association, and the Central Ohio Draft Horse Club.

She was a member of Williamsport United Methodist Church and supported Roger as his role as lay pastor in the church. Described as feisty and a bit sassy Marilyn wasn’t afraid to speak her mind but continuously presented as a classy lady.

She is survived by her dear husband, Roger McNamee of Mt. Gilead; son Donald and Connie McNamee of Mt. Gilead; grandchildren Lauren and Brian McNew, and Kara and Clay Osborne; great grandchildren Oakley Osborne and Owen Osborne; nephews Rick and Tamela Reed, Brian Reed of Fulton, Gaylee Wetzel, Chuck and Stacey Wetzel, DMara and Bob Guiler, Don Hooper, Laurie Butler, Wayne and Kathy Hooper, and Dwayne Hooper.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter Shelly Smith, and siblings Thelma Hooper, Grace Wetzel, David Reed, Dick Reed and Daniel Reed; and mother-in-law Elizabeth Blakley.

Friends may call Thursday, January 11, 2024 from 1-2 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where the funeral service will follow at 2 pm. Pastor Michael Law will officiate. Burial will be in Shauck Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Williamsport United Methodist Church.

Please visit snyderfuneralhomes.com to leave a message of support to the family.

Funeral Home: Snyder Lexington Avenue

Website: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com