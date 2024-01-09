OHSAA girls basketball scores for January 9, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Cardington-Lincoln carves slim margin over Fredericktown

Cardington-Lincoln posted a narrow 62-57 win over Fredericktown on Jan. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last time Cardington-Lincoln and Fredericktown played in a 38-29 game on Jan. 11, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Loudonville and Fredericktown took on Clear Fork on Dec. 28 at Fredericktown High School.

Centerburg dominates Northmor in convincing showing

Centerburg dominated from start to finish in an imposing 52-25 win over Northmor in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 9.

Last time Northmor and Centerburg played in a 48-43 game on Jan. 16, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Northmor faced off against Loudonville and Centerburg took on Utica on Dec. 29 at Centerburg High School.

Ridgemont earns solid win over Crestline

Ridgemont notched a win against Crestline 45-30 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 9.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.