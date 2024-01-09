Following eight years of operating as a volunteer-only organization, the Visual Bucket List Foundation is delighted to declare the appointment of its first employee, Holly Dawson, in the role of Director of Community Relations and Marketing.

The Board of Directors recognized the significance of this move as a crucial step in the organization’s growth.

Dawson brings a wealth of experience and dedication to her role.

A lifelong resident of Richland County, Dawson graduated from Crestview High School in 2002 and pursued Financial Management at North Central State College. She started her professional journey in the financial industry, obtaining FINRA 6 & 63 licenses while serving as a Licensed Relationship Manager at Key Bank.

With over a decade of experience in banking, Dawson transitioned to the non-profit sector in 2015, joining Junior Achievement of North Central Ohio.

In her 8 1/2 years with Junior Achievement, Dawson held various roles, including Program Manager, Senior District Manager, Area Director, Development Officer, and Director of Development.

Her extensive background includes expertise in program implementation, fundraising, community development, leadership, advisory board oversight, and special event planning.

Known for her commitment to community service, Dawson currently serves on the Richland County Foundation Connections Fund and Leader Richland Advisory Committees.

Her passion for making a positive impact aligns seamlessly with The Visual Bucket List Foundation’s mission to enrich lives through visual experiences.

Dawson, along with her husband Scott and their four children, resides in the Crestview area.

In her spare time, she can be found cheering on her kids at basketball and volleyball games, demonstrating her dedication not only to her family but also to the local community.

“We are thrilled to have Dawson join The Visual Bucket List Foundation as our Director of Community Relations and Marketing,” said Christine Myers, Co-Founder and Vice President at The Visual Bucket List Foundation.

“Her extensive experience and commitment to community service make her an invaluable asset to our team.”

The Visual Bucket List Foundation looks forward to the positive impact Dawson will undoubtedly make in advancing our mission to create memorable visual experiences for individuals facing life-altering circumstances.

About the Visual Bucket List Foundation

The Visual Bucket List Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to making a meaningful impact on the lives of children up to the age of 18 facing severe visual impairment or the imminent loss of most or all of their vision due to a diagnosed condition or illness.

Our mission is to bring joy, inspiration, and lasting memories to these children by fulfilling their visual bucket list dreams through personalized experiences.

At The Visual Bucket List Foundation, we go beyond the ordinary to create, plan, and fund unique and individualized experiences for each child.

Our approach involves understanding the specific dreams and abilities of the child, tailoring each experience to their visual bucket list, and ensuring that the entire family can partake in these memorable moments.

Unlike traditional wish-granting organizations, we strive to do more than provide standard experiences.

We believe in helping children envision the impossible and, in doing so, foster a sense of empowerment and hope. Our VIP experiences are crafted to not only meet the child’s desires but to exceed expectations, creating shared visual memories that families can cherish for a lifetime.

Our commitment extends beyond merely organizing events; we aim to make a lasting impact on the lives of these children and their families. By offering personalized, VIP experiences, we contribute to building resilience, self-confidence, and a positive outlook on life for each child facing visual challenges.

Join us in making a difference in the lives of these remarkable children. Together, we can create moments that inspire, uplift, and instill a sense of wonder in the face of adversity.