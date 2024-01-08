Donald E. Brewer, 91, of Mansfield, OH passed away on Thursday, January 4, 2024. He was born in Mansfield, the son of John and Beulah (Frontz) Brewer.

He proudly served in the Army National Guard. Donald married his lifelong love, Betty L. Zolman on September 4, 1955. Mansfield Tire and Rubber Co. employed him for 25 years. After which he was employed by Younkin & Sons Trucking. Then purchasing two trucks of his own, he was an owner/operator for Truck One and finally retiring from American Wood Products. He was a longtime member of VFW 9943 and Sons & Daughters of Herman. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being with his family.

Surviving is his loving wife of 68 years. Also surviving is one daughter, Kimberly (Howard) Mains, and two sons, Donald (Robin) Brewer and Jeffery (Toni) Brewer; two granddaughters Julie (Michael) Cotoio and Natasha (Alex) Ratay; one grandson, J. Galen (Laura) Brewer; and two great grandchildren Jonathon and Jadeyn Smith.

His parents; two brothers, John and William Brewer; and two sisters Margaret Felton and Beverly Adkins preceded Donald in death. Also his beloved pet, Peaches.

Graveside services will be held, at Imhoff Cemetery, in Ashland at a later date.

