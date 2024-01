Donald Eugene Boylan, of Lexington, Ohio, passed away peacefully on January 5, 2023. Per his wishes services will be private at this time.

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Donald’s family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence on his obituary at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

Funeral Home: Snyder Lexington Ave Funeral Home

Website: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com