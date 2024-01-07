COLUMBUS — Check out these boys high school basketball results from all across Ohio on Saturday, as reported to the Scorestream app.

Antwerp grinds out close victory over Convoy Crestview

Antwerp posted a narrow 48-43 win over Convoy Crestview in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

The first quarter gave Antwerp a 15-9 lead over Convoy Crestview.

The Archers opened a modest 22-16 gap over the Knights at the half.

Antwerp jumped to a 38-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Archers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Antwerp faced off against Edgerton and Convoy Crestview took on Ottoville on Dec. 29 at Ottoville High School.

Arcadia records thin win against Cory-Rawson

Arcadia finally found a way to top Cory-Rawson 55-51 on Jan. 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last time Cory-Rawson and Arcadia played in a 60-21 game on Dec. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Arcadia faced off against Sycamore Mohawk and Cory-Rawson took on Continental on Dec. 30 at Cory-Rawson High School.

Archbold defeats Toledo Waite

Archbold’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Toledo Waite 71-37 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Archbold faced off against Pettisville.

Ashland Crestview tops Marengo Highland

Ashland Crestview knocked off Marengo Highland 58-48 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Marengo Highland faced off against Cardington-Lincoln and Ashland Crestview took on Kalida on Dec. 27 at Kalida High School.

Ashville Teays Valley escapes close call with Columbus Hamilton Township

Ashville Teays Valley posted a narrow 64-57 win over Columbus Hamilton Township in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Last time Ashville Teays Valley and Columbus Hamilton Township played in a 70-60 game on Jan. 31, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Columbus Hamilton Township faced off against Lancaster and Ashville Teays Valley took on Upper Arlington on Dec. 30 at Ashville Teays Valley High School.

Baltimore Liberty Union slips past Circleville Logan Elm

Baltimore Liberty Union topped Circleville Logan Elm 42-33 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Circleville Logan Elm showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-7 advantage over Baltimore Liberty Union as the first quarter ended.

The scoreboard showed the Braves with a 19-17 lead over the Lions heading into the second quarter.

Baltimore Liberty Union broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-27 lead over Circleville Logan Elm.

The Lions got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-6 edge.

Last season, Baltimore Liberty Union and Circleville Logan Elm faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Baltimore Liberty Union High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Baltimore Liberty Union faced off against McConnelsville Morgan and Circleville Logan Elm took on New Lexington on Dec. 30 at Circleville Logan Elm High School.

Barberton holds off Chardon NDCL

Barberton posted a narrow 59-51 win over Chardon NDCL on Jan. 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last time Chardon NDCL and Barberton played in a 78-53 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Chardon NDCL faced off against Youngstown Cardinal Mooney and Barberton took on Willoughby South on Dec. 23 at Willoughby South High School.

Bellville Clear Fork records thin win against Milan Edison

Bellville Clear Fork finally found a way to top Milan Edison 45-37 at Bellville Clear Fork High on Jan. 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Bellville Clear Fork and Milan Edison squared off on Dec. 5, 2022 at Bellville Clear Fork High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Bellville Clear Fork faced off against Shelby and Milan Edison took on Elmore Woodmore on Dec. 28 at Elmore Woodmore High School.

Bluffton scores early, pulls away from Van Buren

A swift early pace pushed Bluffton past Van Buren Saturday 81-54 on Jan. 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Bluffton faced off against Cory-Rawson and Van Buren took on Bowling Green Otsego on Dec. 29 at Bowling Green Otsego High School.

Botkins denies Fort Recovery’s challenge

Botkins collected a solid win over Fort Recovery in a 58-43 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Last season, Botkins and Fort Recovery squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Botkins High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Fort Recovery faced off against Van Wert Lincolnview and Botkins took on Houston on Dec. 22 at Houston High School.

Bowerston Conotton Valley crushes Beallsville

Bowerston Conotton Valley rolled past Beallsville for a comfortable 51-19 victory at Bowerston Conotton Valley High on Jan. 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Bowerston Conotton Valley and Beallsville squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Bowerston Conotton Valley High School.

Recently on Dec. 29, Bowerston Conotton Valley squared off with New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic in a basketball game.

Bradford overpowers Sidney Fairlawn in thorough fashion

Bradford handled Sidney Fairlawn 68-46 in an impressive showing on Jan. 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Bradford and Sidney Fairlawn squared off on Dec. 3, 2022 at Sidney Fairlawn High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Bradford faced off against Houston and Sidney Fairlawn took on Jackson Center on Dec. 29 at Jackson Center High School.

Butler Eastside edges past Edgerton in tough test

Butler Eastside posted a narrow 52-44 win over Edgerton during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 6.

Last season, Edgerton and Butler Eastside squared off on Feb. 6, 2023 at Butler Eastside High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Edgerton faced off against Antwerp.

Caledonia River Valley sprints past Columbus Bishop Watterson

Caledonia River Valley pushed past Columbus Bishop Watterson for a 62-49 win during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 6.

Last season, Columbus Bishop Watterson and Caledonia River Valley faced off on March 4, 2023 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Caledonia River Valley faced off against Marengo Highland and Columbus Bishop Watterson took on Grove City on Dec. 28 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School.

Camden Preble Shawnee edges past Middletown Madison in tough test

Camden Preble Shawnee posted a narrow 53-47 win over Middletown Madison for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Middletown Madison High on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Middletown Madison faced off against Dayton Oakwood and Camden Preble Shawnee took on Lewisburg Tri-County North on Dec. 29 at Camden Preble Shawnee High School.

Canton Central Catholic collects victory over Akron Coventry

Canton Central Catholic handed Akron Coventry a tough 65-50 loss in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 6.

Recently on Dec. 29, Canton Central Catholic squared off with Louisville St Thomas Aquinas in a basketball game.

Carey dominates Bucyrus in convincing showing

Carey dominated from start to finish in an imposing 75-47 win over Bucyrus in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Carey darted in front of Bucyrus 17-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils registered a 41-25 advantage at intermission over the Redmen.

Carey steamrolled to a 55-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Devils got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-12 edge.

Recently on Dec. 29, Carey squared off with New Washington Buckeye Central in a basketball game.

Carlisle tops Bellbrook

Carlisle notched a win against Bellbrook 53-42 on Jan. 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Carlisle faced off against Xenia Legacy Christian and Bellbrook took on West Seneca West on Dec. 23 at Bellbrook High School.

Bloom-Carroll rides to cruise-control win over Amanda-Clearcreek

Bloom-Carroll’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Amanda-Clearcreek 69-31 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Last season, Bloom-Carroll and Amanda-Clearcreek faced off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Bloom-Carroll High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Amanda-Clearcreek faced off against Delaware Buckeye Valley and Bloom-Carroll took on Vincent Warren on Dec. 30 at Vincent Warren High School.

Celina takes down Delphos Jefferson

Celina earned a convincing 65-44 win over Delphos Jefferson on Jan. 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Delphos Jefferson and Celina faced off on Jan. 9, 2023 at Delphos Jefferson High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Celina faced off against Ansonia and Delphos Jefferson took on Erie Seneca on Dec. 29 at Delphos Jefferson High School.

Cincinnati Elder takes down Cincinnati Mariemont

Cincinnati Elder dismissed Cincinnati Mariemont by an 85-50 count during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Cincinnati Elder faced off against Hebron Conner and Cincinnati Mariemont took on Cincinnati Wyoming on Dec. 22 at Cincinnati Wyoming High School.

Cincinnati Purcell Marian dominates Cincinnati Seven Hills

Cincinnati Purcell Marian earned a convincing 74-42 win over Cincinnati Seven Hills for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 6.

Recently on Dec. 29, Cincinnati Purcell Marian squared off with Orlando Timber Creek in a basketball game.

Cincinnati St. Xavier overcomes Cincinnati Indian Hill

Cincinnati St. Xavier notched a win against Cincinnati Indian Hill 41-26 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Last season, Cincinnati St Xavier and Cincinnati Indian Hill faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Cincinnati St Xavier High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Cincinnati Indian Hill faced off against Santa Ana Mater Dei and Cincinnati St Xavier took on Cleveland Heights Lutheran East on Dec. 30 at Cincinnati St Xavier High School.

Cincinnati Sycamore thwarts Cincinnati La Salle’s quest

Cincinnati Sycamore collected a solid win over Cincinnati La Salle in a 41-31 verdict at Cincinnati Sycamore High on Jan. 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Cincinnati Sycamore and Cincinnati La Salle faced off on Jan. 23, 2023 at Cincinnati La Salle High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Cincinnati Sycamore faced off against Milford and Cincinnati La Salle took on Tallahassee St. John Paul II on Dec. 30 at Cincinnati La Salle High School.

Circleville overcomes Lancaster Fairfield Union in seat-squirming affair

Circleville finally found a way to top Lancaster Fairfield Union 47-44 at Circleville High on Jan. 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Lancaster Fairfield Union and Circleville faced off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Circleville faced off against Williamsport Westfall and Lancaster Fairfield Union took on Thornville Sheridan on Dec. 29 at Thornville Sheridan High School.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie rally stops Mowrystown Whiteoak

Clarksville Clinton-Massie trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for an 87-51 win over Mowrystown Whiteoak on Jan. 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Mowrystown Whiteoak started on steady ground by forging a 14-13 lead over Clarksville Clinton-Massie at the end of the first quarter.

The Falcons kept a 38-29 half margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie pulled to a 63-42 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Falcons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 24-9 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Mowrystown Whiteoak faced off against Manchester and Clarksville Clinton-Massie took on Blanchester on Dec. 30 at Clarksville Clinton-Massie High School.

Eastlake North falls to Cleveland VASJ in OT

Cleveland VASJ used overtime to slip past Eastlake North 85-82 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Eastlake North faced off against Ashtabula Lakeside and Cleveland VASJ took on Painesville Riverside on Dec. 30 at Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph High School.

Cleveland Heights barely beats Lyndhurst Brush

Cleveland Heights finally found a way to top Lyndhurst Brush 66-62 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Lyndhurst Brush High on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Lyndhurst Brush faced off against Lakewood and Cleveland Heights took on Everett on Dec. 27 at Everett High School.

Columbiana Heartland tacks win on Southington Chalker

Columbiana Heartland handled Southington Chalker 72-30 in an impressive showing during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 6.

Last season, Columbiana Heartland and Southington Chalker faced off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Southington Chalker High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Columbiana Heartland faced off against Columbiana.

Columbus Bishop Ready earns solid win over Springfield Shawnee

Columbus Bishop Ready collected a solid win over Springfield Shawnee in a 48-37 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

The first quarter gave Columbus Bishop Ready a 15-13 lead over Springfield Shawnee.

The Silver Knights opened a small 24-18 gap over the Braves at the half.

Columbus Bishop Ready darted to a 35-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Silver Knights and the Braves each scored in the final quarter.

Last time Columbus Bishop Ready and Springfield Shawnee played in a 64-49 game on Jan. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Springfield Shawnee faced off against Plain City Alder and Columbus Bishop Ready took on Elyria on Dec. 29 at Elyria High School.

Columbus Grandview Heights grinds out close victory over Bexley

Columbus Grandview Heights finally found a way to top Bexley 40-37 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Bexley High on Jan. 6.

Last season, Bexley and Columbus Grandview Heights squared off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Columbus Grandview Heights High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Bexley faced off against Columbus Centennial and Columbus Grandview Heights took on Rockford Parkway on Dec. 28 at Columbus Grandview Heights High School.

Columbus Tree of Life Christian takes down Morral Ridgedale

Columbus Tree of Life Christian raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 60-33 win over Morral Ridgedale in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Last season, Morral Ridgedale and Columbus Tree of Life Christian faced off on Feb. 11, 2023 at Morral Ridgedale High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Columbus Tree of Life Christian faced off against Mechanicsburg and Morral Ridgedale took on North Lewisburg Triad on Dec. 27 at North Lewisburg Triad High School.

Columbus Worthington Kilbourne sprints past Columbus Linden-Mckinley

Columbus Worthington Kilbourne pushed past Columbus Linden-Mckinley for a 50-37 win on Jan. 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Columbus Linden-Mckinley faced off against Hebron Conner and Columbus Worthington Kilbourne took on Sunbury Big Walnut on Dec. 22 at Columbus Worthington Kilbourne High School.

Columbus Grove tops Fort Jennings

Columbus Grove collected a solid win over Fort Jennings in a 63-51 verdict for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Fort Jennings High on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Fort Jennings faced off against Lima Temple Christian and Columbus Grove took on Lima Perry on Dec. 30 at Columbus Grove High School.

Coshocton dominates Weirton Madonna

Coshocton earned a convincing 64-32 win over Weirton Madonna on Jan. 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Coshocton faced off against East Liverpool and Weirton Madonna took on Matamoras Frontier on Dec. 29 at Matamoras Frontier High School.

Dayton Belmont earns stressful win over New Madison Tri-Village

Dayton Belmont topped New Madison Tri-Village 64-60 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Dayton Belmont faced off against Erlanger Lloyd Memorial and New Madison Tri-Village took on Dayton Northridge on Dec. 28 at New Madison Tri-Village High School.

Dayton Stivers routs Franklin Middletown Christian

Dayton Stivers unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Franklin Middletown Christian 72-28 Saturday in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 6.

Defiance Ayersville tops Continental

Defiance Ayersville collected a solid win over Continental in a 55-41 verdict in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 6.

Last season, Defiance Ayersville and Continental faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Defiance Ayersville.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Continental faced off against Cory-Rawson and Defiance Ayersville took on Liberty Center on Dec. 29 at Defiance Ayersville.

Delta escapes Stryker in thin win

Delta topped Stryker 51-42 in a tough tilt on Jan. 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Delta and Stryker squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Stryker High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Delta faced off against Ottawa Hills and Stryker took on Montpelier on Dec. 23 at Stryker High School.

Dexter pushes over Toledo Woodward

Dexter eventually beat Toledo Woodward 60-46 in a Michigan boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Toledo Woodward faced off against Dublin Coffman.

Elida pockets slim win over Coldwater

Elida topped Coldwater 44-42 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 6.

Elida opened with a 15-8 advantage over Coldwater through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs opened a small 28-16 gap over the Cavaliers at halftime.

Coldwater didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 38-30 in the third quarter.

The Cavaliers managed a 12-6 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Elida and Coldwater squared off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Elida High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Coldwater faced off against Oregon Cardinal Stritch and Elida took on New Bremen on Dec. 29 at New Bremen High School.

Elmore Woodmore tops Bascom Hopewell-Loudon

Elmore Woodmore collected a solid win over Bascom Hopewell-Loudon in an 82-65 verdict in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon faced off against Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic and Elmore Woodmore took on Port Clinton on Dec. 30 at Port Clinton High School.

Fostoria earns solid win over Oak Harbor

Fostoria pushed past Oak Harbor for a 59-46 win at Oak Harbor High on Jan. 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Oak Harbor faced off against Madison and Fostoria took on Metamora Evergreen on Dec. 29 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

Frankfort Adena crushes Hillsboro

Frankfort Adena dominated from start to finish in an imposing 80-57 win over Hillsboro in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

The first quarter gave Frankfort Adena a 23-16 lead over Hillsboro.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Indians fought to 37-31.

Frankfort Adena charged to a 60-43 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 20-14 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Hillsboro faced off against Greenfield McClain and Frankfort Adena took on Lucasville Valley on Dec. 30 at Frankfort Adena High School.

Gahanna Columbus earns solid win over Delaware Buckeye Valley

Gahanna Columbus notched a win against Delaware Buckeye Valley 43-31 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Last time Gahanna Columbus and Delaware Buckeye Valley played in a 45-29 game on Dec. 19, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Delaware Buckeye Valley faced off against Amanda-Clearcreek and Gahanna Columbus took on Columbus Briggs on Dec. 28 at Gahanna Columbus Academy.

Gahanna Lincoln dominates Dublin Jerome

Gahanna Lincoln raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 71-41 win over Dublin Jerome in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Gahanna Lincoln faced off against Parkersburg South and Dublin Jerome took on Westerville Central on Dec. 28 at Westerville Central High School.

Gates Mills Gilmour outlasts Streetsboro

Gates Mills Gilmour pushed past Streetsboro for a 51-39 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Last season, Gates Mills Gilmour and Streetsboro faced off on Feb. 1, 2022 at Streetsboro High School.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Gates Mills Gilmour faced off against Toledo Central Catholic.

Geneva delivers statement win over Conneaut

Geneva earned a convincing 91-64 win over Conneaut on Jan. 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Geneva faced off against Burton Berkshire and Conneaut took on Orwell Grand Valley on Dec. 29 at Orwell Grand Valley High School.

Gibsonburg overcomes deficit and Lakeside Marblehead Danbury

Gibsonburg rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Lakeside Marblehead Danbury 74-29 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 6.

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury started on steady ground by forging a 14-13 lead over Gibsonburg at the end of the first quarter.

The Golden Bears’ offense jumped in front for a 38-20 lead over the Lakers at halftime.

Gibsonburg breathed fire to a 65-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Golden Bears held on with a 9-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Gibsonburg faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Gibsonburg High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Lakeside Marblehead Danbury faced off against Arcadia and Gibsonburg took on Bloomdale Elmwood on Dec. 27 at Bloomdale Elmwood High School.

Greenfield McClain carves slim margin over The Plains Athens

Greenfield McClain finally found a way to top The Plains Athens 41-39 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Greenfield McClain faced off against Frankfort Adena and The Plains Athens took on Circleville Logan Elm on Dec. 27 at The Plains Athens High School.

Greenup County outlasts Portsmouth Notre Dame to earn OT victory

Greenup County topped Portsmouth Notre Dame in a 43-42 overtime thriller for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 6.

Recently on Dec. 22, Portsmouth Notre Dame squared off with Ironton Rock Hill in a basketball game.

Hamilton Ross survives for narrow win over Cincinnati Anderson

Hamilton Ross topped Cincinnati Anderson 57-54 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Last season, Cincinnati Anderson and Hamilton Ross squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Cincinnati Anderson High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Hamilton Ross faced off against Fairfield and Cincinnati Anderson took on Cincinnati Elder on Dec. 28 at Cincinnati Elder High school.

Hamler Patrick Henry denies Defiance Tinora’s challenge

Hamler Patrick Henry pushed past Defiance Tinora for a 56-37 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 6.

Last time Hamler Patrick Henry and Defiance Tinora played in a 47-32 game on Dec. 22, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Defiance Tinora faced off against Miller City and Hamler Patrick Henry took on Pandora-Gilboa on Dec. 29 at Hamler Patrick Henry High School.

Hanoverton United escapes close call with Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown

Hanoverton United finally found a way to top Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown 41-33 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Last season, Hanoverton United and Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Hanoverton United Local High School.

Recently on Dec. 29, Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown squared off with Minerva in a basketball game.

Harrod Allen East tops North Baltimore

Harrod Allen East’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from North Baltimore 73-40 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 22, North Baltimore faced off against Morral Ridgedale and Harrod Allen East took on Cory-Rawson on Dec. 22 at Harrod Allen East High School.

Hebron Lakewood edges past Newark Catholic in tough test

Hebron Lakewood finally found a way to top Newark Catholic 42-35 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 6.

Last season, Hebron Lakewood and Newark Catholic faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Hebron Lakewood High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Newark Catholic faced off against Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans and Hebron Lakewood took on Williamsport Westfall on Dec. 30 at Hebron Lakewood High School.

Hilliard Bradley’s speedy start jolts Columbus South

Hilliard Bradley rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 65-35 win over Columbus South on Jan. 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Hilliard Bradley a 25-2 lead over Columbus South.

The Bulldogs showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 37-16.

Hilliard Bradley roared to a 47-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-11 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Columbus South faced off against Mansfield and Hilliard Bradley took on Dresden Tri-Valley on Dec. 28 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School.

Houston holds off New Knoxville

Houston topped New Knoxville 44-39 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Houston faced off against Bradford and New Knoxville took on Mt Victory Ridgemont on Dec. 30 at Mt Victory Ridgemont High School.

Johnstown secures a win over Utica

Johnstown notched a win against Utica 58-48 on Jan. 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Johnstown faced off against Columbus St Francis DeSales and Utica took on Columbus Horizon on Dec. 30 at Utica High School.

Kenton earns solid win over Findlay Liberty-Benton

Kenton handed Findlay Liberty-Benton a tough 62-52 loss for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 6.

Last season, Findlay Liberty-Benton and Kenton squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Findlay Liberty-Benton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Kenton faced off against McComb and Findlay Liberty-Benton took on Wauseon on Dec. 30 at Findlay Liberty-Benton High School.

Lebanon delivers statement win over Springboro

Lebanon earned a convincing 74-53 win over Springboro in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Last season, Springboro and Lebanon squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Springboro High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Lebanon faced off against Franklin Bishop Fenwick and Springboro took on Orlando Lake Nona on Dec. 29 at Orlando Lake Nona High School.

Lexington pushes over Galion

Lexington pushed past Galion for a 50-40 win during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Lexington faced off against Shelby and Galion took on Marion Pleasant on Dec. 23 at Marion Pleasant High School.

Lima Central Catholic pushes over Defiance

Lima Central Catholic eventually beat Defiance 54-41 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Defiance showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-9 advantage over Lima Central Catholic as the first quarter ended.

The Thunderbirds kept a 23-19 half margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Lima Central Catholic darted to a 38-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Thunderbirds held on with a 16-9 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Lima Central Catholic and Defiance faced off on Feb. 18, 2023 at Lima Central Catholic High School.

Recently on Dec. 30, Lima Central Catholic squared off with Ottawa-Glandorf in a basketball game.

Lima Perry carves slim margin over Ashtabula Edgewood

Lima Perry topped Ashtabula Edgewood 67-64 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Lima Perry High on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Lima Perry faced off against Columbus Grove and Ashtabula Edgewood took on Niles on Dec. 29 at Niles McKinley High School.

Lima Shawnee claims tight victory against Delphos St. John’s

Lima Shawnee posted a narrow 65-58 win over Delphos St. John’s at Lima Shawnee High on Jan. 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Delphos St. John’s and Lima Shawnee squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Delphos St. John’s.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Lima Shawnee faced off against South Charleston Southeastern and Delphos St. John’s took on Delphos Jefferson on Dec. 27 at Delphos Jefferson High School.

London Madison-Plains outlasts Williamsport Westfall in overtime classic

London Madison-Plains used overtime to slip past Williamsport Westfall 57-56 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 6.

Last season, London Madison-Plains and Williamsport Westfall faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at London Madison-Plains High School.

Recently on Dec. 30, Williamsport Westfall squared off with Hebron Lakewood in a basketball game.

Lynchburg-Clay escapes Bainbridge Paint Valley in thin win

Lynchburg-Clay posted a narrow 38-35 win over Bainbridge Paint Valley on Jan. 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last time Bainbridge Paint Valley and Lynchburg-Clay played in a 57-51 game on Dec. 29, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Lynchburg-Clay faced off against West Union and Bainbridge Paint Valley took on Circleville on Dec. 27 at Circleville High School.

Mantua Crestwood records thin win against Kirtland

Mantua Crestwood posted a narrow 65-59 win over Kirtland at Mantua Crestwood High on Jan. 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Mantua Crestwood a 12-11 lead over Kirtland.

The Red Devils fought to a 30-29 half margin at the Hornets’ expense.

Mantua Crestwood moved to a 48-39 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Red Devils maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 20-17 in the final quarter.

Last time Kirtland and Mantua Crestwood played in a 68-59 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Mantua Crestwood faced off against Leavittsburg LaBrae and Kirtland took on Independence on Dec. 29 at Independence High School.

Marion Harding overwhelms Ontario

Marion Harding earned a convincing 72-52 win over Ontario in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Marion Harding faced off against Orlando Lake Buena Vista and Ontario took on Lexington on Dec. 23 at Lexington High School.

Matamoras Frontier tops Salineville Southern Local

Matamoras Frontier handled Salineville Southern Local 61-18 in an impressive showing in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 6.

Last season, Salineville Southern Local and Matamoras Frontier squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Matamoras Frontier High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Matamoras Frontier faced off against Weirton Madonna and Salineville Southern Local took on Toronto on Dec. 23 at Toronto Jr./Sr. High School.

Maumee escapes Bowling Green Otsego in thin win

Maumee topped Bowling Green Otsego 68-67 in a tough tilt on Jan. 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Maumee and Bowling Green Otsego squared off on Dec. 19, 2022 at Bowling Green Otsego High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Maumee faced off against Swanton and Bowling Green Otsego took on Van Buren on Dec. 29 at Bowling Green Otsego High School.

Metamora Evergreen overcomes Pioneer North Central

Metamora Evergreen notched a win against Pioneer North Central 53-41 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 6.

The first quarter gave Metamora Evergreen a 17-14 lead over Pioneer North Central.

The Eagles tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 22-20 at the intermission.

Metamora Evergreen darted to a 41-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings held on with a 12-11 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Pioneer North Central faced off against Fayette and Metamora Evergreen took on Northwood on Dec. 30 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

Middletown holds off Franklin Bishop Fenwick

Middletown topped Franklin Bishop Fenwick 55-52 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Franklin Bishop Fenwick faced off against Lebanon and Middletown took on Liberty Township Lakota East on Dec. 22 at Liberty Township Lakota East High School.

Milford Center Fairbanks prevails over St. Paris Graham

Milford Center Fairbanks dominated from start to finish in an imposing 51-30 win over St. Paris Graham in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 29, St Paris Graham faced off against Urbana and Milford Center Fairbanks took on Grove City Christian on Dec. 29 at Milford Center Fairbanks High School.

Millbury Lake delivers statement win over Rossford

Millbury Lake dismissed Rossford by an 81-58 count during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 6.

Last season, Rossford and Millbury Lake squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Millbury Lake High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Rossford faced off against Bryan and Millbury Lake took on Clyde on Dec. 29 at Clyde High School.

Mogadore sprints past Cortland Maplewood

Mogadore handed Cortland Maplewood a tough 79-67 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Recently on Dec. 27, Cortland Maplewood squared off with Cortland Lakeview in a basketball game.

Mt. Orab Western Brown collects victory over Chillicothe

Mt. Orab Western Brown collected a solid win over Chillicothe in a 43-27 verdict in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Mt Orab Western Brown faced off against Fayetteville-Perry and Chillicothe took on Toledo Maumee Valley on Jan. 2 at Chillicothe High School.

New Albany overwhelms Dover

New Albany unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Dover 60-39 Saturday in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 28, New Albany faced off against Delaware Berlin and Dover took on Uniontown Lake on Dec. 28 at Dover High School.

New Concord Glenn sprints past Marietta

New Concord Glenn knocked off Marietta 52-38 on Jan. 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Marietta and New Concord Glenn faced off on Dec. 17, 2022 at Marietta High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, New Concord Glenn faced off against Cambridge and Marietta took on Tipp City Bethel on Dec. 29 at Tipp City Bethel High School.

New Lebanon Dixie prevails over Miamisburg Dayton Christian

New Lebanon Dixie left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Miamisburg Dayton Christian from start to finish for a 54-31 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Last season, Miamisburg Dayton Christian and New Lebanon Dixie squared off on Feb. 1, 2022 at Miamisburg Dayton Christian High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Miamisburg Dayton Christian faced off against Waynesville and New Lebanon Dixie took on Brookville on Dec. 23 at New Lebanon Dixie High School.

New Philadelphia earns narrow win over Zanesville

New Philadelphia topped Zanesville 55-47 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Last season, New Philadelphia and Zanesville squared off on Feb. 14, 2023 at Zanesville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, New Philadelphia faced off against Lexington and Zanesville took on Duncan Falls Philo on Dec. 27 at Zanesville High School.

Resolve: Newark comes from behind to topple Mt. Vernon

Mt. Vernon dented the scoreboard first, but Newark responded to earn a 51-32 decision on Jan. 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Mt. Vernon started on steady ground by forging a 10-7 lead over Newark at the end of the first quarter.

The Yellow Jackets jumped a tight margin over the Wildcats as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Newark broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 36-24 lead over Mt. Vernon.

The Wildcats held on with a 15-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Newark and Mt Vernon faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Newark faced off against Painesville Riverside and Mt Vernon took on Wooster on Dec. 29 at Wooster High School.

Old Fort claims victory against Tiffin Calvert

Old Fort grabbed a 56-39 victory at the expense of Tiffin Calvert in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Old Fort moved in front of Tiffin Calvert 17-16 to begin the second quarter.

The Stockaders registered a 33-19 advantage at intermission over the Senecas.

Old Fort pulled to a 48-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Stockaders maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 9-8 in the final quarter.

Last season, Tiffin Calvert and Old Fort squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Old Fort High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Tiffin Calvert faced off against New Riegel and Old Fort took on Toledo Christian on Dec. 30 at Toledo Christian School.

Ottawa-Glandorf bests Liberty Center

Ottawa-Glandorf controlled the action to earn an impressive 76-48 win against Liberty Center at Liberty Center High on Jan. 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Ottawa-Glandorf opened with a 22-12 advantage over Liberty Center through the first quarter.

The Tigers showed some mettle by fighting back to a 33-24 intermission margin.

Ottawa-Glandorf breathed fire to a 59-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Titans held on with a 17-12 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Liberty Center squared off on Dec. 20, 2022 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Liberty Center faced off against Defiance Ayersville and Ottawa-Glandorf took on Lima Central Catholic on Dec. 30 at Lima Central Catholic High School.

Ottoville holds off Minster

Ottoville topped Minster 67-60 in a tough tilt on Jan. 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Minster faced off against Anna and Ottoville took on Van Wert on Dec. 30 at Van Wert High School.

Oxford Talawanda denies Germantown Valley View’s challenge

Oxford Talawanda handed Germantown Valley View a tough 60-49 loss at Oxford Talawanda High on Jan. 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Oxford Talawanda faced off against Lebanon and Germantown Valley View took on West Alexandria Twin Valley South on Dec. 29 at West Alexandria Twin Valley South High School.

Painesville Harvey slips past Ashtabula Lakeside

Painesville Harvey topped Ashtabula Lakeside 60-51 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 6.

Last season, Ashtabula Lakeside and Painesville Harvey squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Painesville Harvey High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Ashtabula Lakeside faced off against Eastlake North.

Pataskala Licking Heights claims victory against Granville

Pataskala Licking Heights eventually beat Granville 66-48 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 6.

Last season, Granville and Pataskala Licking Heights squared off on Jan. 21, 2022 at Pataskala Licking Heights High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Pataskala Licking Heights faced off against Gahanna Lincoln and Granville took on Hunting Valley University on Dec. 29 at Granville High School.

Pataskala Watkins Memorial narrowly defeats Newark Licking Valley

Pataskala Watkins Memorial knocked off Newark Licking Valley 47-36 at Pataskala Watkins Memorial High on Jan. 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Newark Licking Valley squared off on Jan. 21, 2022 at Newark Licking Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Pataskala Watkins Memorial faced off against Canal Winchester and Newark Licking Valley took on Thornville Sheridan on Dec. 22 at Newark Licking Valley High School.

Pemberville Eastwood denies Genoa’s challenge

Pemberville Eastwood notched a win against Genoa 43-32 at Genoa Area High on Jan. 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Genoa and Pemberville Eastwood faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Genoa Area High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Genoa faced off against Wauseon and Pemberville Eastwood took on Bellevue on Dec. 30 at Pemberville Eastwood High School.

Pettisville sprints past Sherwood Fairview

Pettisville eventually beat Sherwood Fairview 40-26 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Pettisville High on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Pettisville faced off against Archbold and Sherwood Fairview took on Fayette on Dec. 27 at Sherwood Fairview High School.

Pickerington North dominates Columbus Eastmoor in convincing showing

Pickerington North unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Columbus Eastmoor 67-34 Saturday in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Pickerington North darted in front of Columbus Eastmoor 14-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers’ shooting moved in front for a 30-17 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

Pickerington North charged to a 51-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 16-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Pickerington North and Columbus Eastmoor faced off on Jan. 8, 2022 at Columbus Eastmoor Academy.

Recently on Dec. 30, Pickerington North squared off with Dublin Coffman in a basketball game.

Plain City Shekinah Christian tacks win on Mansfield St. Peters

Plain City Shekinah Christian recorded a big victory over Mansfield St. Peters 67-37 on Jan. 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Plain City Shekinah Christian faced off against Sugar Grove Berne Union.

Richmond Heights overpowers Cincinnati Princeton in thorough fashion

Richmond Heights dominated Cincinnati Princeton 85-30 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Richmond Heights faced off against Garfield Heights and Cincinnati Princeton took on Raymond on Dec. 28 at Raymond High School.

Ripley RULH exhales after close call with Portsmouth Clay

Ripley RULH finally found a way to top Portsmouth Clay 37-31 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Portsmouth Clay faced off against Chillicothe Southeastern and Ripley RULH took on Felicity-Franklin Local on Dec. 28 at Ripley RULH High School.

Rittman overcomes Massillon Tuslaw

Rittman grabbed a 56-44 victory at the expense of Massillon Tuslaw for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Massillon Tuslaw High on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Massillon Tuslaw faced off against Wooster Triway.

River Rouge claims tight victory against Toledo Woodward

River Rouge posted a narrow 73-70 win over Toledo Woodward in Michigan boys basketball action on Jan. 6.

Recently on Dec. 23, Toledo Woodward squared off with Dublin Coffman in a basketball game.

Russell overcomes Ironton

Russell collected a solid win over Ironton in a 72-57 verdict in Kentucky boys basketball action on Jan. 6.

The first quarter gave Russell a 23-8 lead over Ironton.

The Fighting Tigers drew within 36-32 at the half.

Russell darted to a 51-45 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Red Devils held on with a 21-12 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last time Russell and Ironton played in a 53-47 game on Dec. 22, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Ironton faced off against Ona Cabell Midland.

Russia defeats New Bremen

Russia rolled past New Bremen for a comfortable 72-47 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Russia High on Jan. 6.

Russia moved in front of New Bremen 18-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Raiders’ offense jumped in front for a 41-21 lead over the Cardinals at the half.

Russia charged to a 66-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Raiders enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Cardinals’ 14-6 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, New Bremen and Russia squared off on Jan. 15, 2022 at Russia High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Russia faced off against Dayton Meadowdale and New Bremen took on Dola Hardin Northern on Dec. 30 at New Bremen High School.

Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic prevails over Kansas Lakota

Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Kansas Lakota 76-46 on Jan. 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic and Kansas Lakota squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic faced off against Gibsonburg and Kansas Lakota took on Vanlue on Dec. 30 at Kansas Lakota High School.

Sidney earns stressful win over Bellefontaine

Sidney finally found a way to top Bellefontaine 47-42 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 6.

Last season, Bellefontaine and Sidney squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Bellefontaine High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Bellefontaine faced off against Xenia and Sidney took on Vandalia Butler on Dec. 29 at Sidney High School.

Springfield Kenton Ridge darts by Richwood North Union

Springfield Kenton Ridge earned a convincing 59-39 win over Richwood North Union for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Springfield Kenton Ridge High on Jan. 6.

Last season, Richwood North Union and Springfield Kenton Ridge squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Richwood North Union High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Springfield Kenton Ridge faced off against Springfield and Richwood North Union took on Bellefontaine on Dec. 29 at Richwood North Union High School.

St. Henry slips past Anna

St. Henry finally found a way to top Anna 58-57 on Jan. 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last time St. Henry and Anna played in a 66-56 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Anna faced off against Minster and St. Henry took on Fort Recovery on Dec. 29 at St. Henry.

St. Marys bests Versailles

St. Marys rolled past Versailles for a comfortable 66-40 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Last season, St Marys and Versailles squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at St Marys Saint Marys Memorial High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Versailles faced off against Casstown Miami East and St Marys took on Findlay on Dec. 30 at St Marys Saint Marys Memorial High School.

Swanton edges past Leipsic in tough test

Swanton posted a narrow 50-47 win over Leipsic during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Leipsic faced off against Pandora-Gilboa and Swanton took on Maumee on Dec. 29 at Swanton High School.

Toledo Christian rides to cruise-control win over Oregon Cardinal Stritch

It was a tough night for Oregon Cardinal Stritch which was overmatched by Toledo Christian in this 61-40 verdict.

Last time Oregon Cardinal Stritch and Toledo Christian played in a 49-48 game on Jan. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Oregon Cardinal Stritch faced off against Coldwater and Toledo Christian took on Old Fort on Dec. 30 at Toledo Christian School.

Trotwood-Madison crushes Dayton Meadowdale

Trotwood-Madison dismissed Dayton Meadowdale by a 91-67 count on Jan. 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Dayton Meadowdale faced off against Russia and Trotwood-Madison took on Hazel Green on Dec. 28 at Hazel Green High School.

Troy Christian records thin win against Jackson Center

Troy Christian finally found a way to top Jackson Center 42-35 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Jackson Center faced off against Sidney Fairlawn and Troy Christian took on Russia on Dec. 28 at Troy Christian High School.

Van Wert sprints past Van Wert Lincolnview

Van Wert eventually beat Van Wert Lincolnview 63-48 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Van Wert faced off against Ottoville and Van Wert Lincolnview took on Fort Recovery on Dec. 30 at Fort Recovery High School.

Washington Court House Miami Trace exhales after close call with Chillicothe Zane Trace

Washington Court House Miami Trace finally found a way to top Chillicothe Zane Trace 55-46 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 6.

Last season, Washington Court House Miami Trace and Chillicothe Zane Trace faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Chillicothe Zane Trace High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Washington Court House Miami Trace faced off against Jamestown Greeneview and Chillicothe Zane Trace took on Jackson on Dec. 27 at Chillicothe Zane Trace High School.

Wauseon posts win at Paulding’s expense

Wauseon handed Paulding a tough 56-42 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Last time Paulding and Wauseon played in a 52-51 game on Dec. 29, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Wauseon faced off against Findlay Liberty-Benton and Paulding took on Stryker on Dec. 22 at Paulding High School.

Waynesfield-Goshen dominates Vanlue

Waynesfield-Goshen dominated Vanlue 65-36 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 6.

Last time Waynesfield-Goshen and Vanlue played in a 54-39 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Vanlue faced off against Kansas Lakota and Waynesfield-Goshen took on Kenton on Dec. 22 at Kenton High School.

West Chester Lakota West overwhelms Dayton West Carrollton

West Chester Lakota West earned a convincing 61-30 win over Dayton West Carrollton in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Dayton West Carrollton faced off against Troy and West Chester Lakota West took on Cincinnati Mt Healthy on Dec. 30 at West Chester Lakota West High School.

West Liberty-Salem claims victory against De Graff Riverside

West Liberty-Salem eventually beat De Graff Riverside 69-51 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at West Liberty-Salem High on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 22, West Liberty-Salem faced off against West Jefferson and De Graff Riverside took on Casstown Miami East on Dec. 22 at De Graff Riverside High School.

West Unity Hilltop tacks win on Toledo Jones Leadership

West Unity Hilltop handled Toledo Jones Leadership 64-25 in an impressive showing in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Westerville Northside Christian thwarts Medina Christian’s quest

Westerville Northside Christian eventually beat Medina Christian 60-47 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Medina Christian faced off against Willoughby Cornerstone and Westerville Northside Christian took on Bloom-Carroll on Dec. 29 at Bloom-Carroll High School.

Wickliffe slips past Burton Berkshire

Wickliffe posted a narrow 55-51 win over Burton Berkshire for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 6.

Last season, Burton Berkshire and Wickliffe squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Wickliffe High School.

Recently on Dec. 30, Burton Berkshire squared off with Geneva in a basketball game.

Willard takes advantage of early margin to defeat Tiffin Columbian

Willard scored early and often in a 65-47 win over Tiffin Columbian for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Tiffin Columbian High on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Tiffin Columbian faced off against Bexley and Willard took on Mt Victory Ridgemont on Dec. 22 at Willard High School.

Williamsburg rides to cruise-control win over Batavia

Williamsburg scored early and often to roll over Batavia 71-42 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Recently on Dec. 30, Williamsburg squared off with Cincinnati Clark Montessori in a basketball game.

Worthington Christian holds off Whitehall-Yearling

Worthington Christian finally found a way to top Whitehall-Yearling 62-54 on Jan. 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time Worthington Christian and Whitehall-Yearling played in a 60-55 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Whitehall-Yearling faced off against Pickerington North and Worthington Christian took on Casstown Miami East on Jan. 2 at Worthington Christian High School.

Xenia Legacy Christian pushes over Arcanum Franklin Monroe

Xenia Legacy Christian eventually beat Arcanum Franklin Monroe 58-40 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

The first quarter gave Xenia Legacy Christian a 15-5 lead over Arcanum Franklin Monroe.

The Knights registered a 29-14 advantage at half over the Jets.

Xenia Legacy Christian steamrolled to a 52-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Jets enjoyed an 18-6 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last time Xenia Legacy Christian and Arcanum Franklin Monroe played in a 79-66 game on Dec. 13, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Arcanum Franklin Monroe faced off against Toledo Maumee Valley and Xenia Legacy Christian took on Carlisle on Dec. 27 at Carlisle High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.