Newark Licking Valley’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Thornville Sheridan 58-35 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Newark Licking Valley High on Dec. 22.

Last season, Thornville Sheridan and Newark Licking Valley squared off on Dec. 22, 2021 at Newark Licking Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Newark Licking Valley faced off against Hebron Lakewood and Thornville Sheridan took on New Concord John Glenn on Dec. 15 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.