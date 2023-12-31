Upper Arlington posted a narrow 44-36 win over Ashville Teays Valley in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 30.

Last season, Ashville Teays Valley and Upper Arlington faced off on Dec. 30, 2022 at Upper Arlington High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Ashville Teays Valley faced off against Circleville and Upper Arlington took on Powell Olentangy Liberty on Dec. 22 at Powell Olentangy Liberty High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.