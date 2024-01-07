Fort Loramie collected a solid win over St. Henry in a 47-28 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Fort Loramie opened with a 13-10 advantage over St. Henry through the first quarter.

Fort Loramie fought to a 26-16 half margin at St. Henry’s expense.

Fort Loramie thundered to a 37-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

Fort Loramie and St. Henry each scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 29, St. Henry faced off against Fort Recovery and Fort Loramie took on Ottawa-Glandorf on Dec. 30 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.