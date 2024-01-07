COLUMBUS — Check out these girls high school basketball results from all across Ohio on Saturday, as reported to the Scorestream app.

Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary dominates Columbus Bishop Hartley

Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Columbus Bishop Hartley 66-27 on Jan. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Akron St Vincent – St Mary faced off against Toledo Start and Columbus Bishop Hartley took on Elyria Catholic on Dec. 29 at Elyria Catholic High School.

Arcadia earns solid win over Ada

Arcadia eventually beat Ada 42-25 on Jan. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 30, Arcadia squared off with Old Fort in a basketball game.

Bellefontaine takes down Springfield Kenton Ridge

Bellefontaine controlled the action to earn an impressive 67-37 win against Springfield Kenton Ridge during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 6.

Last time Bellefontaine and Springfield Kenton Ridge played in a 57-41 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Bellefontaine faced off against Springfield Shawnee and Springfield Kenton Ridge took on Springfield on Dec. 28 at Springfield Kenton Ridge High School.

Belmont Union Local routs Wheeling Linsly

Belmont Union Local rolled past Wheeling Linsly for a comfortable 57-36 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 6.

Last season, Belmont Union Local and Wheeling Linsly squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Wheeling Linsly High School.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Belmont Union Local faced off against St. Clairsville.

Beloit West Branch prevails over Youngstown Boardman

Beloit West Branch rolled past Youngstown Boardman for a comfortable 52-29 victory at Beloit West Branch High on Jan. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Youngstown Boardman and Beloit West Branch squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Youngstown Boardman High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Beloit West Branch faced off against Canfield and Youngstown Boardman took on Hilliard Davidson on Dec. 29 at Hilliard Davidson High School.

Berlin Hiland survives for narrow win over Fremont Ross

Berlin Hiland posted a narrow 56-47 win over Fremont Ross in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Berlin Hiland faced off against Worthington Christian and Fremont Ross took on Toledo Whitmer on Dec. 23 at Fremont Ross High School.

Bidwell River Valley prevails over New Boston Glenwood

Bidwell River Valley rolled past New Boston Glenwood for a comfortable 63-29 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Bidwell River Valley faced off against Oak Hill and New Boston Glenwood took on Lucasville Valley on Dec. 27 at Lucasville Valley High School.

Botkins earns narrow win over Elida

Botkins topped Elida 35-34 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Botkins High on Jan. 6.

Last time Elida and Botkins played in a 52-45 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Botkins faced off against Union City Mississinawa Valley and Elida took on Lima on Dec. 28 at Elida High School.

Bridgeport barely beats New Martinsville Magnolia

Bridgeport posted a narrow 44-43 win over New Martinsville Magnolia for a West Virginia girls basketball victory at New Martinsville Magnolia High on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Bridgeport faced off against Weirton Madonna.

Byesville Meadowbrook survives for narrow win over Duncan Falls Philo

Byesville Meadowbrook topped Duncan Falls Philo 50-42 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Byesville Meadowbrook High on Jan. 6.

Last season, Duncan Falls Philo and Byesville Meadowbrook squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Duncan Falls Philo High School.

Recently on Dec. 27, Byesville Meadowbrook squared off with Carrollton in a basketball game.

Cadiz Harrison Central claims tight victory against Richmond Edison

Cadiz Harrison Central topped Richmond Edison 53-46 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 6.

Last season, Cadiz Harrison Central and Richmond Edison squared off on Jan. 2, 2023 at Richmond Edison High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Richmond Edison faced off against Wellsville and Cadiz Harrison Central took on Lore City Buckeye Trail on Dec. 30 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School.

Caldwell crushes Cambridge

It was a tough night for Cambridge which was overmatched by Caldwell in this 68-25 verdict.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Cambridge faced off against Cadiz Harrison Central.

Camden Preble Shawnee rides to cruise-control win over Lewisburg Tri-County North

Camden Preble Shawnee recorded a big victory over Lewisburg Tri-County North 54-32 on Jan. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep overwhelms Grove City Christian

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep earned a convincing 73-19 win over Grove City Christian in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Recently on Dec. 28, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep squared off with Westerville South in a basketball game.

Cardington-Lincoln carves slim margin over Mt. Gilead

Cardington-Lincoln posted a narrow 40-39 win over Mt. Gilead for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Mt Gilead faced off against Marion Pleasant and Cardington-Lincoln took on Loudonville on Dec. 30 at Loudonville High School.

Carlisle tacks win on Pleasant Hill Newton

Carlisle unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Pleasant Hill Newton 45-23 Saturday in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Last time Pleasant Hill Newton and Carlisle played in a 36-29 game on Dec. 27, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Carlisle faced off against Franklin and Pleasant Hill Newton took on West Milton Milton-Union on Dec. 28 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

Carrollton delivers statement win over East Liverpool

Carrollton left no doubt on Saturday, controlling East Liverpool from start to finish for a 67-17 victory on Jan. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Carrollton and East Liverpool faced off on Feb. 15, 2023 at Carrollton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Carrollton faced off against Byesville Meadowbrook and East Liverpool took on Steubenville on Dec. 29 at Steubenville High School.

Casstown Miami East routs Tipp City Bethel

Casstown Miami East earned a convincing 56-13 win over Tipp City Bethel in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 6.

Last time Tipp City Bethel and Casstown Miami East played in a 41-38 game on Jan. 26, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Casstown Miami East faced off against Anna and Tipp City Bethel took on Greenville on Dec. 28 at Tipp City Bethel High School.

Chesapeake claims victory against Greenup County

Chesapeake knocked off Greenup County 41-30 at Greenup County High on Jan. 6 in Kentucky girls high school basketball action.

Last time Greenup County and Chesapeake played in a 54-40 game on Feb. 5, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Chesapeake faced off against Ashland Fairview.

Chillicothe Huntington carves slim margin over Williamsport Westfall

Chillicothe Huntington finally found a way to top Williamsport Westfall 37-33 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 6.

Last season, Chillicothe Huntington and Williamsport Westfall squared off on Jan. 27, 2022 at Williamsport Westfall High School.

Recently on Dec. 30, Williamsport Westfall squared off with Circleville in a basketball game.

Chillicothe Unioto scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Chillicothe Southeastern

Chillicothe Unioto left no doubt in recording a 75-36 win over Chillicothe Southeastern on Jan. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Chillicothe Unioto and Chillicothe Southeastern played in a 64-35 game on Feb. 4, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Chillicothe Unioto faced off against Frankfort Adena and Chillicothe Southeastern took on Circleville Logan Elm on Dec. 30 at Chillicothe Southeastern High School.

Cincinnati Madeira bests Cincinnati Deer Park

Cincinnati Madeira’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Cincinnati Deer Park 64-34 on Jan. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Cincinnati Madeira and Cincinnati Deer Park faced off on Jan. 29, 2022 at Cincinnati Deer Park High School.

Recently on Dec. 29, Cincinnati Madeira squared off with Norwood in a basketball game.

Cincinnati McNicholas dominates Franklin Bishop Fenwick in convincing showing

Cincinnati McNicholas rolled past Franklin Bishop Fenwick for a comfortable 51-20 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 6.

Last time Cincinnati McNicholas and Franklin Bishop Fenwick played in a 50-49 game on Jan. 18, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Cincinnati McNicholas faced off against Cincinnati Turpin.

Cincinnati Mercy McAuley outlasts Cincinnati Anderson

Cincinnati Mercy McAuley collected a solid win over Cincinnati Anderson in a 39-21 verdict during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 6.

Last time Cincinnati Mercy McAuley and Cincinnati Anderson played in a 56-42 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Cincinnati Mercy McAuley faced off against Kettering Alter.

Cincinnati Mt. Notre Dame claims tight victory against Cincinnati Winton Woods

Cincinnati Mt. Notre Dame posted a narrow 57-50 win over Cincinnati Winton Woods in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Recently on Dec. 28, Cincinnati Mt Notre Dame squared off with Lexington Dunbar in a basketball game.

Cincinnati Princeton dominates Hamilton

Cincinnati Princeton rolled past Hamilton for a comfortable 70-19 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Last season, Cincinnati Princeton and Hamilton faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Hamilton High School.

Cincinnati Seven Hills tops Fairfield Cincinnati Christian

Cincinnati Seven Hills raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 65-35 win over Fairfield Cincinnati Christian on Jan. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last time Cincinnati Seven Hills and Fairfield Cincinnati Christian played in a 54-20 game on Feb. 1, 2023.

Cincinnati Wyoming darts by Cincinnati Finneytown

Cincinnati Wyoming raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 57-25 win over Cincinnati Finneytown in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 6.

Last time Cincinnati Wyoming and Cincinnati Finneytown played in a 44-31 game on Feb. 1, 2023.

Cleveland St. Joseph overwhelms Cleveland VASJ

Cleveland St. Joseph rolled past Cleveland VASJ for a comfortable 74-42 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Cleveland Vasj on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Cleveland VASJ faced off against Richmond Heights and Cleveland St Joseph took on Warren Howland on Dec. 22 at Cleveland St Joseph Academy.

Cleveland Heights posts win at Shaker Heights’ expense

Cleveland Heights eventually beat Shaker Heights 82-72 on Jan. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last time Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights played in a 57-49 game on Jan. 11, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Cleveland Heights faced off against Dayton Marshall.

Columbiana defeats Brookfield

Columbiana handled Brookfield 42-11 in an impressive showing at Columbiana High on Jan. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Brookfield and Columbiana faced off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Columbiana High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Brookfield faced off against Warren Champion.

Columbiana Crestview overcomes deficit and Poland Seminary

Columbiana Crestview shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 54-32 win over Poland Seminary during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Columbiana Crestview faced off against Warren Champion.

Columbus Centennial carves slim margin over Hilliard Davidson

Columbus Centennial finally found a way to top Hilliard Davidson 60-56 at Columbus Centennial High on Jan. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Columbus Centennial faced off against Bexley and Hilliard Davidson took on Youngstown Boardman on Dec. 29 at Hilliard Davidson High School.

Columbus Horizon grinds out close victory over Etna Liberty Christian

Columbus Horizon finally found a way to top Etna Liberty Christian 35-28 at Etna Liberty Christian Academy on Jan. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Columbus Tree of Life Christian sprints past Morral Ridgedale

Columbus Tree of Life Christian collected a solid win over Morral Ridgedale in a 30-17 verdict during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 6.

Covington crushes De Graff Riverside

Covington handled De Graff Riverside 58-20 in an impressive showing on Jan. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Covington faced off against Arcanum and De Graff Riverside took on Kettering Alter on Dec. 28 at De Graff Riverside High School.

Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley darts by Chagrin Falls Kenston

Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley recorded a big victory over Chagrin Falls Kenston 57-23 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Chagrin Falls Kenston faced off against Chesterland West Geauga and Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley took on Massillon Tuslaw on Dec. 30 at Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy.

Dresden Tri-Valley rides to cruise-control win over McConnelsville Morgan

Dresden Tri-Valley raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 66-28 win over McConnelsville Morgan in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 6.

Last season, Dresden Tri-Valley and McConnelsville Morgan faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Dresden Tri-Valley faced off against Gnadenhutten Indian Valley.

East Canton records thin win against Malvern

East Canton finally found a way to top Malvern 38-35 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Last season, Malvern and East Canton squared off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Malvern High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Malvern faced off against Wellsville and East Canton took on New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic on Dec. 23 at New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School.

East Liverpool Beaver barely beats Lisbon

East Liverpool Beaver topped Lisbon 49-41 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 6.

Last season, East Liverpool Beaver and Lisbon faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Lisbon David Anderson High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, East Liverpool Beaver faced off against Martins Ferry.

Fairborn escapes Troy in thin win

Fairborn posted a narrow 42-39 win over Troy for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Fairborn faced off against Greenville and Troy took on Riverside Stebbins on Dec. 23 at Troy High School.

Fairfield barely beats Cincinnati Oak Hills

Fairfield finally found a way to top Cincinnati Oak Hills 32-26 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Last season, Cincinnati Oak Hills and Fairfield squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Cincinnati Oak Hills High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Cincinnati Oak Hills faced off against Holland Springfield and Fairfield took on Hamilton Badin on Dec. 29 at Fairfield High School.

Fairport Harbor Fairport crushes Orrville Kingsway Christian

Fairport Harbor Fairport earned a convincing 49-16 win over Orrville Kingsway Christian in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Fairport Harbor Fairport faced off against Beachwood Mizrachi.

Findlay Liberty-Benton slips past Minster

Findlay Liberty-Benton topped Minster 38-34 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 6.

Findlay Liberty-Benton moved in front of Minster 12-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles opened a thin 24-18 gap over the Wildcats at the half.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 31-25.

The Eagles maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 9-7 in the final quarter.

Last time Findlay Liberty-Benton and Minster played in a 45-27 game on Dec. 3, 2022.

Fort Loramie secures a win over St. Henry

Fort Loramie collected a solid win over St. Henry in a 47-28 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Fort Loramie opened with a 13-10 advantage over St. Henry through the first quarter.

Fort Loramie fought to a 26-16 half margin at St. Henry’s expense.

Fort Loramie thundered to a 37-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

Fort Loramie and St. Henry each scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 29, St. Henry faced off against Fort Recovery and Fort Loramie took on Ottawa-Glandorf on Dec. 30 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

Frankfort Adena defeats Chillicothe Zane Trace

Frankfort Adena rolled past Chillicothe Zane Trace for a comfortable 68-23 victory in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 6.

Last season, Frankfort Adena and Chillicothe Zane Trace faced off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Frankfort Adena High School.

Recently on Dec. 27, Frankfort Adena squared off with South Point in a basketball game.

Galion Northmor slips past Mansfield Temple Christian

Galion Northmor topped Mansfield Temple Christian 40-32 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 6.

Recently on Dec. 28, Galion Northmor squared off with Loudonville in a basketball game.

Granville Christian pockets slim win over Columbus Patriot Prep

Granville Christian finally found a way to top Columbus Patriot Prep 39-38 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Recently on Dec. 29, Columbus Patriot Prep squared off with Lancaster Fairfield Christian in a basketball game.

Greenville slips past Piqua

Greenville finally found a way to top Piqua 27-25 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Piqua High on Jan. 6.

Last season, Piqua and Greenville faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Piqua High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Piqua faced off against Sidney and Greenville took on Fairborn on Dec. 30 at Greenville High School.

Huntington St. Joseph Central secures a win over Ironton Rock Hill

Huntington St. Joseph Central handed Ironton Rock Hill a tough 61-46 loss in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Ironton Rock Hill faced off against Ravenswood.

Kettering Alter overcomes Hamilton Badin

Kettering Alter grabbed a 63-48 victory at the expense of Hamilton Badin in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Last season, Hamilton Badin and Kettering Alter faced off on Feb. 28, 2023 at Hamilton Badin High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Hamilton Badin faced off against Fairfield and Kettering Alter took on De Graff Riverside on Dec. 28 at De Graff Riverside High School.

Kinsman Badger claims tight victory against Garrettsville Garfield

Kinsman Badger finally found a way to top Garrettsville Garfield 53-44 on Jan. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Garrettsville Garfield faced off against Struthers and Kinsman Badger took on Brookfield on Dec. 27 at Brookfield High School.

Lancaster Fairfield Christian slips past Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans

Lancaster Fairfield Christian topped Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans 47-39 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Last season, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans and Lancaster Fairfield Christian squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans High School.

Recently on Dec. 29, Lancaster Fairfield Christian squared off with Columbus Patriot Prep in a basketball game.

Lebanon squeezes past Springboro

Lebanon posted a narrow 53-44 win over Springboro in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Lebanon faced off against Miamisburg and Springboro took on Hoschton Mill Creek on Dec. 30 at Hoschton Mill Creek High School.

Lewistown Indian Lake sprints past Springfield Shawnee

Lewistown Indian Lake notched a win against Springfield Shawnee 47-32 on Jan. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Lewistown Indian Lake faced off against McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and Springfield Shawnee took on South Charleston Southeastern on Dec. 28 at Springfield Shawnee High School.

Lexington pockets slim win over Wooster

Lexington finally found a way to top Wooster 61-60 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Last season, Wooster and Lexington squared off on Feb. 2, 2023 at Wooster High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Lexington faced off against Ashland and Wooster took on Mt Vernon on Dec. 23 at Wooster High School.

Lore City Buckeye Trail outlasts Newcomerstown

Lore City Buckeye Trail pushed past Newcomerstown for a 57-38 win in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 6.

Last season, Lore City Buckeye Trail and Newcomerstown squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off against Newcomerstown and Lore City Buckeye Trail took on Cadiz Harrison Central on Dec. 30 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School.

Louisville pushes over Salem

Louisville notched a win against Salem 51-41 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Last time Louisville and Salem played in a 37-36 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Louisville faced off against Warren Howland and Salem took on Girard on Dec. 23 at Girard High School.

Marion Elgin overwhelms Vanlue

Marion Elgin unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Vanlue 59-24 Saturday during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Marion Elgin faced off against Johnstown Northridge and Vanlue took on Dola Hardin Northern on Dec. 30 at Dola Hardin Northern High School.

Mason dominates Cincinnati Sycamore

Mason recorded a big victory over Cincinnati Sycamore 58-28 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 6.

Last time Mason and Cincinnati Sycamore played in a 56-34 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Cincinnati Sycamore faced off against Loveland and Mason took on Bellbrook on Dec. 23 at Bellbrook High School.

McComb records thin win against New Bremen

McComb topped New Bremen 54-48 in a tough tilt during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 27, New Bremen faced off against Anna and McComb took on Fort Jennings on Dec. 23 at Fort Jennings High School.

Mentor overpowers Euclid in thorough fashion

Mentor controlled the action to earn an impressive 70-32 win against Euclid in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Last time Mentor and Euclid played in a 62-29 game on Jan. 21, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 30, Mentor squared off with Lakewood in a basketball game.

Miamisburg overwhelms Trenton Edgewood

Miamisburg scored early and often to roll over Trenton Edgewood 56-36 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Miamisburg faced off against Dayton West Carrollton.

Mineral Ridge outlasts Hudson Western Reserve to earn OT victory

Mineral Ridge took full advantage of overtime to defeat Hudson Western Reserve 62-54 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Recently on Dec. 28, Mineral Ridge squared off with Leetonia in a basketball game.

Mogadore Field grinds out close victory over Akron Buchtel

Mogadore Field posted a narrow 45-42 win over Akron Buchtel in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Recently on Dec. 22, Mogadore Field squared off with Peninsula Woodridge in a basketball game.

Morrow Little Miami pockets slim win over Hamilton Ross

Morrow Little Miami finally found a way to top Hamilton Ross 43-38 at Hamilton Ross High on Jan. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Hamilton Ross faced off against Hemingway Carvers Bay and Morrow Little Miami took on Harrison on Dec. 29 at Morrow Little Miami High School.

Mt. Vernon overpowers New Philadelphia in thorough fashion

Mt. Vernon unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off New Philadelphia 58-30 Saturday on Jan. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Mt. Vernon opened with a 11-10 advantage over New Philadelphia through the first quarter.

The Yellow Jackets opened a giant 29-14 gap over the Quakers at the half.

Mt. Vernon stormed to a 39-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Yellow Jackets held on with a 19-10 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Mt Vernon faced off against Millersburg West Holmes and New Philadelphia took on Lexington on Dec. 23 at New Philadelphia High School.

New Concord Glenn dominates Crooksville

New Concord Glenn recorded a big victory over Crooksville 52-19 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 6.

Last season, New Concord Glenn and Crooksville squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Crooksville faced off against Corning Miller and New Concord Glenn took on Dover on Dec. 28 at Dover High School.

New Lexington delivers statement win over Warsaw River View

New Lexington raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 58-26 win over Warsaw River View for an Ohio girls basketball victory at New Lexington High on Jan. 6.

New Lexington jumped in front of Warsaw River View 13-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers’ shooting moved in front for a 28-16 lead over the Black Bears at the intermission.

New Lexington breathed fire to a 47-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 11-6 edge.

Last season, New Lexington and Warsaw River View squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Warsaw River View High School.

Recently on Dec. 30, New Lexington squared off with Portsmouth Notre Dame in a basketball game.

New Madison Tri-Village defeats Ansonia

It was a tough night for Ansonia which was overmatched by New Madison Tri-Village in this 70-28 verdict.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Ansonia faced off against Celina and New Madison Tri-Village took on Sidney on Dec. 30 at New Madison Tri-Village High School.

New Middletown Springfield Local barely beats Hanoverton United

New Middletown Springfield Local finally found a way to top Hanoverton United 49-40 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Hanoverton United faced off against Warren Kennedy and New Middletown Springfield Local took on Canfield South Range on Dec. 29 at New Middletown Springfield Local High School.

Mayfield Village Mayfield comes up short in matchup with North Canton Hoover

North Canton Hoover pushed past Mayfield Village Mayfield for a 42-30 win during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 6.

North Canton Hoover opened with an 8-3 advantage over Mayfield Village Mayfield through the first quarter.

The Vikings’ offense jumped in front for a 21-10 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 35-24.

The Vikings held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 30, North Canton Hoover faced off against Akron Garfield.

Ottoville earns stressful win over Columbus Grove

Ottoville finally found a way to top Columbus Grove 50-43 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Columbus Grove faced off against Cory-Rawson and Ottoville took on Haviland Wayne Trace on Dec. 23 at Ottoville High School.

Painesville Riverside dominates Eastlake North in convincing showing

Painesville Riverside handled Eastlake North 73-34 in an impressive showing for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Painesville Riverside High on Jan. 6.

Last time Painesville Riverside and Eastlake North played in a 60-43 game on Jan. 21, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 27, Painesville Riverside squared off with Perrysburg in a basketball game.

Parma Padua escapes Mentor Lake Catholic in thin win

Parma Padua posted a narrow 36-31 win over Mentor Lake Catholic in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 6.

Last time Mentor Lake Catholic and Parma Padua played in a 48-42 game on Jan. 28, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Mentor Lake Catholic faced off against Parma Heights Holy Name.

Piketon outlasts Bainbridge Paint Valley

Piketon collected a solid win over Bainbridge Paint Valley in a 42-31 verdict for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Bainbridge Paint Valley High on Jan. 6.

Last season, Bainbridge Paint Valley and Piketon faced off on Jan. 27, 2022 at Piketon High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Bainbridge Paint Valley faced off against Lynchburg-Clay and Piketon took on West Portsmouth West on Dec. 30 at Piketon High School.

Proctorville Fairland overpowers Minford in thorough fashion

It was a tough night for Minford which was overmatched by Proctorville Fairland in this 68-23 verdict.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Proctorville Fairland faced off against Marietta and Minford took on Jackson on Dec. 28 at Minford High School.

Reedsville Eastern darts past Sugar Grove Berne Union with early burst

An early dose of momentum helped Reedsville Eastern to a 50-25 runaway past Sugar Grove Berne Union in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Last season, Sugar Grove Berne Union and Reedsville Eastern faced off on Dec. 14, 2022 at Sugar Grove Berne Union High School.

Aurora falls to Richfield Revere in OT

Richfield Revere took full advantage of overtime to defeat Aurora 54-50 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Richfield Revere High on Jan. 6.

Last season, Aurora and Richfield Revere squared off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Richfield Revere High School.

Recently on Dec. 30, Aurora squared off with Chesterland West Geauga in a basketball game.

Richwood North Union tacks win on Springfield Northwestern

Richwood North Union’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Springfield Northwestern 54-34 at Springfield Northwestern High on Jan. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Richwood North Union and Springfield Northwestern squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Richwood North Union High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Springfield Northwestern faced off against Springfield Catholic Central and Richwood North Union took on Plain City Alder on Dec. 27 at Plain City Jonathan Alder High School.

Ripley RULH squeezes past Portsmouth Clay

Ripley RULH finally found a way to top Portsmouth Clay 37-31 on Jan. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Portsmouth Clay faced off against Corning Miller and Ripley RULH took on Bethel-Tate on Dec. 28 at Bethel-Tate High School.

Riverside Stebbins records thin win against Vandalia Butler

Riverside Stebbins posted a narrow 48-46 win over Vandalia Butler for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 6.

Last season, Vandalia Butler and Riverside Stebbins faced off on Jan. 12, 2022 at Riverside Stebbins High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Riverside Stebbins faced off against Xenia and Vandalia Butler took on Sidney on Dec. 28 at Sidney High School.

Seaman North Adams exhales after close call with Winchester Eastern

Seaman North Adams finally found a way to top Winchester Eastern 54-46 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 6.

Last season, Seaman North Adams and Winchester Eastern faced off on Dec. 17, 2022 at Winchester Eastern High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Winchester Eastern faced off against Georgetown and Seaman North Adams took on Peebles on Dec. 29 at Peebles High School.

Shaker Heights Laurel claims victory against Toledo Start

Shaker Heights Laurel collected a solid win over Toledo Start in a 50-36 verdict in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 6.

Last season, Toledo Start and Shaker Heights Laurel squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Shaker Heights Laurel School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Toledo Start faced off against Akron St Vincent – St Mary and Shaker Heights Laurel took on Massillon Jackson on Jan. 2 at Shaker Heights Laurel School.

Sidney bests Tipp City Tippecanoe

Sidney’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Tipp City Tippecanoe 51-27 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 6.

Last season, Sidney and Tipp City Tippecanoe squared off on Feb. 1, 2023 at Tipp City Tippecanoe High School.

Recently on Dec. 30, Sidney squared off with New Madison Tri-Village in a basketball game.

Sidney Fairlawn escapes Waynesfield-Goshen in thin win

Sidney Fairlawn posted a narrow 52-44 win over Waynesfield-Goshen in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Last season, Sidney Fairlawn and Waynesfield-Goshen squared off on Jan. 8, 2022 at Sidney Fairlawn High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Sidney Fairlawn faced off against Sidney Lehman.

Spencerville overwhelms Fort Jennings

Spencerville raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 59-32 win over Fort Jennings in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Recently on Dec. 30, Fort Jennings squared off with Delphos St. John’s in a basketball game.

St. Albans dominates Crown City South Gallia in convincing showing

St. Albans raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 59-39 win over Crown City South Gallia in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Crown City South Gallia faced off against Waterford.

St. Bernard Roger Bacon slips past Norwood

St. Bernard Roger Bacon topped Norwood 52-46 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Last season, Norwood and St Bernard Roger Bacon faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at St Bernard Roger Bacon High School.

Recently on Dec. 29, Norwood squared off with Cincinnati Madeira in a basketball game.

Steubenville carves slim margin over Marietta

Steubenville posted a narrow 55-46 win over Marietta in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Marietta faced off against Belpre and Steubenville took on East Liverpool on Dec. 29 at Steubenville High School.

Strasburg bests New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic

Strasburg dismissed New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic by a 52-15 count in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 6.

Last season, Strasburg and New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic squared off on Jan. 29, 2022 at New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic faced off against East Canton and Strasburg took on Mansfield on Dec. 29 at Strasburg High School.

Stryker earns stressful win over Delta

Stryker finally found a way to top Delta 43-39 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Last season, Stryker and Delta squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Stryker High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Delta faced off against Bowling Green Otsego and Stryker took on Sherwood Fairview on Dec. 29 at Sherwood Fairview High School.

The Plains Athens earns solid win over Lancaster

The Plains Athens grabbed a 57-43 victory at the expense of Lancaster in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 28, The Plains Athens faced off against Bloom-Carroll and Lancaster took on Chillicothe on Dec. 30 at Chillicothe High School.

Toledo Bowsher dominates North Baltimore

Toledo Bowsher raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 47-14 win over North Baltimore at Toledo Bowsher High on Jan. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Toledo Bowsher faced off against Sandusky.

Toledo Whitmer escapes close call with Lyndhurst Brush

Toledo Whitmer posted a narrow 57-54 win over Lyndhurst Brush on Jan. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Toledo Whitmer faced off against Medina Highland and Lyndhurst Brush took on Perrysburg on Dec. 28 at Perrysburg High School.

Troy Christian grinds out close victory over Sidney Lehman

Troy Christian topped Sidney Lehman 39-32 in a tough tilt at Troy Christian High on Jan. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Sidney Lehman faced off against Sidney Fairlawn.

Union City Mississinawa Valley thwarts Arcanum’s quest

Union City Mississinawa Valley grabbed a 92-76 victory at the expense of Arcanum in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Last season, Union City Mississinawa Valley and Arcanum squared off on Jan. 9, 2023 at Arcanum High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Union City Mississinawa Valley faced off against Botkins and Arcanum took on Covington on Dec. 29 at Covington High School.

Upper Arlington tops New Albany

Upper Arlington recorded a big victory over New Albany 55-34 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 22, New Albany faced off against Gahanna Lincoln and Upper Arlington took on Columbus Bishop Watterson on Dec. 29 at Upper Arlington High School.

Urbana prevails over New Carlisle Tecumseh

Urbana controlled the action to earn an impressive 66-38 win against New Carlisle Tecumseh at New Carlisle Tecumseh High on Jan. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 28, New Carlisle Tecumseh faced off against Springfield Greenon and Urbana took on St Paris Graham on Dec. 29 at St Paris Graham High School.

Van Wert Lincolnview overwhelms Van Wert

Van Wert Lincolnview earned a convincing 48-27 win over Van Wert in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 6.

Recently on Dec. 30, Van Wert squared off with Delphos Jefferson in a basketball game.

Versailles darts by Jackson Center

Versailles dominated from start to finish in an imposing 48-28 win over Jackson Center in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Versailles darted in front of Jackson Center 11-8 to begin the second quarter.

Versailles opened a slim 25-19 gap over Jackson Center at halftime.

Versailles darted to a 37-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

Versailles held on with a 11-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last time Versailles and Jackson Center played in a 34-33 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Versailles faced off against Waynesville and Jackson Center took on New Knoxville on Dec. 23 at Jackson Center High School.

Vincent Warren narrowly defeats Wheelersburg

Vincent Warren notched a win against Wheelersburg 44-30 on Jan. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Vincent Warren a 10-8 lead over Wheelersburg.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Pirates climbed back to within 19-18.

Vincent Warren darted to a 36-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Vincent Warren faced off against Waterford.

Warren Harding overcomes Cincinnati Ursuline in seat-squirming affair

Warren Harding topped Cincinnati Ursuline 53-46 in a tough tilt at Warren G. Harding High on Jan. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Warren Harding faced off against Avon Lake.

Warren Kennedy overwhelms Lowellville

It was a tough night for Lowellville which was overmatched by Warren Kennedy in this 72-22 verdict.

Warren Kennedy stormed in front of Lowellville 24-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles opened a towering 37-16 gap over the Rockets at halftime.

Warren Kennedy stormed to a 62-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 10-2 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Warren Kennedy and Lowellville faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Lowellville faced off against Newton Falls and Warren Kennedy took on Hanoverton United on Dec. 27 at Hanoverton United Local High School.

Warrensville Heights tacks win on East Cleveland Shaw

Warrensville Heights dismissed East Cleveland Shaw by a 64-8 count during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 6.

Last season, Warrensville Heights and East Cleveland Shaw squared off on Jan. 14, 2023 at East Cleveland Shaw High School.

Waterford sprints past Beverly Fort Frye

Waterford grabbed a 37-27 victory at the expense of Beverly Fort Frye during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 6.

Last time Beverly Fort Frye and Waterford played in a 32-30 game on Feb. 8, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Waterford faced off against Crown City South Gallia and Beverly Fort Frye took on St Marys on Jan. 2 at Beverly Fort Frye High School.

West Chester Lakota West narrowly defeats Middletown

West Chester Lakota West eventually beat Middletown 65-51 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 6.

Last time West Chester Lakota West and Middletown played in a 51-43 game on Jan. 5, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 30, West Chester Lakota West faced off against Davie Nova and Middletown took on Monroe on Dec. 29 at Middletown High School.

West Milton Milton-Union escapes Dayton Northridge in thin win

West Milton Milton-Union finally found a way to top Dayton Northridge 37-35 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at West Milton Milton-Union High on Jan. 6.

Last time West Milton Milton-Union and Dayton Northridge played in a 62-16 game on Jan. 27, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 28, West Milton Milton-Union faced off against Pleasant Hill Newton and Dayton Northridge took on Xenia Legacy Christian on Dec. 29 at Dayton Northridge High School.

West Portsmouth Portsmouth West escapes close call with Ona Cabell Midland

West Portsmouth West posted a narrow 40-39 win over Ona Cabell Midland for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 6.

Recently on Dec. 30, West Portsmouth West squared off with Piketon in a basketball game.

Wheeling Central Catholic dominates Shadyside

Wheeling Central Catholic recorded a big victory over Shadyside 84-26 at Shadyside High on Jan. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Wheeling Central Catholic and Shadyside faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Wheeling Central Catholic High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Shadyside faced off against Sarahsville Shenandoah and Wheeling Central Catholic took on Kettering Fairmont on Dec. 28 at Kettering Fairmont High School.

Willoughby South prevails over Cleveland Rhodes

It was a tough night for Cleveland Rhodes which was overmatched by Willoughby South in this 55-35 verdict.

Wilmington holds off Leesburg Fairfield Local

Wilmington finally found a way to top Leesburg Fairfield Local 49-40 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Leesburg Fairfield Local High on Jan. 6.

Recently on Dec. 28, Leesburg Fairfield Local squared off with Sabina East Clinton in a basketball game.

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley survives for narrow win over Alliance Marlington

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley topped Alliance Marlington 36-31 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 6.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley faced off against Gnadenhutten Indian Valley.

