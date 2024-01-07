Gary Lynn McGugin passed away on January 5, 2024, in his home, surrounded by his family. He was 80.

He was born on May 9, 1943 to parents Harold J. & Doris (Bishop) McGugin in Mansfield, Ohio. Gary spent his whole life in the Lucas area and graduated from Lucas High School in 1961.

On October 2, 1965 he married the love of his life, Janet Wilson, and they shared 58 wonderful years of marriage together. The couple were members of the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lucas, Ohio.

Gary was employed at Hartman Electric for 35 years until his retirement. He was as a technician for the company, creating and producing the calibration boards for military aircraft.

In spare his time, he loved being outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, cutting and splitting wood, baling hay, and riding his 3-wheeler around the farm. But above all else, Gary cherished his family most of all. He took any opportunity he had to spend time with his children and grandchildren. He loved to travel with his family and made sure his children saw all 50 states and many other countries. The family he created with Janet was his greatest pride and joy in life.

He is survived by his loving wife Janet McGugin, children Karen L. McGugin, Kelly J. (Tony) Maddux, and Tommy W. (Katie) McGugin, grandchildren Skylar McGugin, Emma McGugin, Chase McGugin, Jacob Maddux, Ava Maddux, Ella Maddux, Sophia Maddux, Devyn McGugin, and Molly McGugin, brother James McGugin, and sister Joy (McGugin) Darling, as well as numerous extended family members and friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents.

The McGugin family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 from 4-7 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. A funeral service to honor Gary’s life will be held at 11:30 am on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 106 W. Main St., Lucas, Ohio 44843. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Gary’s honor can be made to the St. Paul Lutheran Church at P.O. Box 217, Lucas, Ohio 44843 or to the Lucas Area Food Pantry at 252 W. Main St., Lucas, Ohio 44843.

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Gary’s family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

Funeral Home: Snyder Lexington Avenue Family Owned Funeral Home

Website: https://www.snyderfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/Gary-Lynn-Mcgugin?obId=30279620#/obituaryInfo