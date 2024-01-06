John 14:2-3 2 My Father’s house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? 3 And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am.

For the past ninety years Jesus has waited patiently to call our wife, mother, grandmother, family and friend to her room. Peggy Louise Spicer Loughman entered her final room on January 5, 2024. Forever grounded!

Peggy reached many milestones in her life. In 2023 she celebrated 65 years of marriage with the love of her life, William and she turned 90 years old. Peggy began her life August 27, 1933 in a little farm in Culpepper Virginia born to John and Mary Marie Spicer. After graduation from Culpepper High School, she made the journey to Washington DC where she lived and worked. It was there that she went on a blind date with a young Marine and the rest is history. Peggy was a proud Veteran spouse, a role she exemplified.

Together with her husband they traveled the country. Peggy spent thousands of miles on the back of Bill’s BMW, you might call her a “biker babe”. After raising their family in Mansfield, Ohio they moved to Cape Coral Florida where they spent 18 years living the beach life and making life time friends. Peggy found her home at her church, First United Methodist and became involved in the Walk to Emmaus (Gulf Coast Walk 42) which was life changing for her.

One of Peggy’s happy places was in the kitchen where she spent hours preparing meals but one of our favorites were her cookies. She was the happiest when her hands were covered in cookie dough, making cookies for the Sunday School kiddos and we were always happy to be her taste tester’s. Holidays were always celebrated BIG in our house and Christmas was always her time to shine.

Peggy was involved in numerous organizations. She was always the mom who went to every PTA and Mother’s Club meetings and of course made something for the bake sale. She was the scout mom and the one who cheered us on in whatever sport we were playing. She was a member of the Eastern Star, and Amvets 26 Ladies Auxiliary. On Tuesday evenings you could find her at Park Lanes bowling with her girls in her bowling league.

Peggy spent many years working at Mansfield General Hospital as a unit clerk in the ICU. Upon retirement she began working at Cape Coral Hospital as a unit clerk until her official retirement. Peggy continued to serve her community through her volunteerism work at OhioHealth Hospice and was involved in the groundbreaking planning of What Goes Around, Hospice store.

We, her children, Martin, Tina, Vivian and Steven were blessed to call her mom. Grandma was the ultimate role she played. She put the S in spoiled as Tiffany Winters, Ryan Loughman, Stephanie and Bryan Breinich were her pride and joy well, at least, until those great grandbabies came. Zackary Winters, Carlee and Callee Breinich were the cherry on top of the sundae for her, and if you knew Peggy, you knew her love for ice cream.

In addition, Peggy is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Hugh and Barbara Hawkins. Our family would like to thank Emma who provided exceptional care to our wife and mom during her final chapter.

The family will receive friends from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield, 98 S. Diamond St. Order of the Eastern Star rites will be read at 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Brad Bunn officiating. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or People Helping People of North Central Ohio.

