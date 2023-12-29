Felicity-Franklin Local posted a narrow 66-63 win over Ripley RULH in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

The last time Ripley RULH and Felicity-Franklin Local played in a 62-47 game on Feb. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Ripley RULH faced off against Chillicothe Huntington and Felicity-Franklin Local took on Manchester on Dec. 19 at Felicity-Franklin Local High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.