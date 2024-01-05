ONTARIO — Melissa Viers unlocked the door to new opportunities on Thursday with the opening of a Key Realty regional office.

Viers, a Findlay native and current resident of Crawford County, celebrated Key Realty’s Ontario office with other real estate agents and elected officials.

“We’re super excited to be here and expand our local presence,” she said. “It’s in the heart of Ontario, it’s a great space and offers us the opportunity to get more involved with realtors and our customers.”

This will be Key’s first office in Richland County; Viers is the regional manager and four other realtors will work out of the Ontario location.

The office is located at 2230 Village Mall Dr, Suite #600. It includes a meeting room to host classes, trainings and networking events.

The local agents, including Adam Gongwer, Julie Roth, Amanda Sheets and Chris Trease, have listings across Richland, Ashland and Crawford counties.

Key Realty to offer real estate classes & networking events

Key Realty is based in Ohio with multiple offices also in Michigan. It has one office in Fort Myers, FL and is expanding into Kentucky and Indiana.

Viers has been a licensed realtor for 15 years and is a past president of the Mansfield Association of Realtors. She said her team began looking for a Mansfield office in the fall.

“I have been watching Key Realty grow by leaps and bounds in the Findlay and Columbus areas,” she said. “I thought we needed them here in the Mansfield area.

“They empower the agent to be the best they can be, which in turn, provides true value to their clients and the community.”

Joe Albring, Key Realty CEO, said he expects the Key Realty office to have more than 20 agents by 2025.

“We’ve opened up a lot of offices and I don’t think we’ve ever had a welcome like this,” he said. “We’re excited to be in the community. We’re lucky to have found Melissa as a manager and to have great agents here.”

Viers said anyone interested in joining the Key team can call her at 419-348-4375 or reach the office at 877-539-7589. Mansfielders can get to know the local agents online.

She also said Key Realty will offer Ohio real estate continuing education classes open to anyone.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re an agent for a different office, you’re free to take our classes,” she said. “We’re excited to find homes for lots of people and hopefully continue to grow. I think 2024 will be a great year for us.”