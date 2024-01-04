Patti J. Resar age 66 of Ashland, passed away peacefully at her residence on Tuesday December 26, 2023.

Born in Mansfield, Ohio on November 24,1957 the daughter of Luther and Thelma (Crowfoot) Counts. She graduated from Mansfield Senior High School, Class of 1976. Patti had been an Ashland County resident since 1997. She was employed at Pentair as a production worker for 44 years.

Patti enjoyed hot sunny days being with family and friends around her pool. She was also an avid hummingbird lover. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren that she loved unconditionally.

On July 14, 1999 she married the love of her life Bob Resar who survives.

In addition to her husband Bob, she is survived by three children; Denise (Baron) Johnson of Mansfield, Jessica (Matthew) Schwabe of Lexington and Bryan Resar of Ashland. Five grandchildren; Kristia Cook, Kiarra Johnson, Kalayah Johnson, Ilyas Schwabe and Addyson Schwabe. Four siblings; Bob Ciesla of Mansfield, Sandy (Jim) Carroll of Mansfield, Linda Counts of Mansfield and Ricky Counts of Mansfield. As well as several nieces and nephews she grew up with.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one sister Francis Howard.

In keeping with Patti’s wishes there will be no services or visitation held.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.heylfuneralhome.com

Funeral Home: Heyl Funeral Home

Website: www.heylfuneralhome.com