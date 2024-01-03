MANSFIELD — Snow Trails Ski Resort will be reopening the slopes for skiing and snowboarding on Friday, Jan. 5 from noon to 9 p.m.

Snow Trails plans to continue with normal hours throughout the weekend and the following week.

“Our snowmakers and snow groomers have been taking advantage of every opportunity to blanket the resort in the best possible snow conditions, despite limited windows of Snowmaking hours,” Snow Trails stated in a press release.

“Please know we may need to maximize snowmaking campaigns as we go along.”

To be best prepared, the resort advises patrons not to forget their goggles and face coverings.

If you need gear Snow Trails Ski Shop has you covered with a variety of sizes and brands to fit your style, while keeping you comfortable and having fun out here!

Check out the daily Snow Report, which features the latest updates on hours, conditions, trails, and facilities available. Select trails, lifts and terrain park features will be available.

Tubing is not yet available as additional snowmaking is required. The tubing park’s opening day is yet to be determined.

Advanced bookings online are required for daily lift tickets. Walk-ups are unavailable.

6 to 12 years: Save $10 on Lift Ticket and Equipment Rentals.

5 & Under: Free with Adult Lift Ticket Purchase. Equipment Rentals Save $10.

Normal Hours

Saturday, Jan. 6 & Sunday, Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Weekdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

