MANSFIELD — Rubies Women’s Group is partnering with businesses around Mansfield to provide resources for those experiencing human trafficking.

Executive director Candace Watson-Cole said the group will have brochures and keychains to spread awareness of human trafficking during the month of January.

Rubies is a faith-based recovery program that houses and supports female survivors of human trafficking and addiction. It is currently working to expand its services to include family housing.

“I’m really looking forward to this awareness project so more people learn about Rubies and what we offer,” Watson-Cole said. “We tried to pick businesses around the city that some people might not know about.”

The Human Trafficking Prevention month promotion will include collaborations with Madd Nutrition, Car Audio Design, Exhale Day Spa and Pump & Grind.

Each business will donate a portion of sales during their week to Rubies.

“For example, there will be two different teas at Madd Nutrition that will donate $1 from each of those sales to us,” Watson-Cole said. “Each business picked different products and amounts to benefit us that week.”

Watson-Cole said Rubies will highlight each of the businesses on their Facebook page to promote what they are selling. The schedule below includes the business’ Rubies promotion weeks.

Jan. 1-7: Madd Nutrition

Jan. 8-14: Car Audio Design

Jan. 15-21: Exhale Day Spa

Jan. 21-28: Pump & Grind

Watson-Cole founded Rubies in 2016 to minister to women and help them come out of addiction and human trafficking.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Human Trafficking Prevention Month is designed to educate the public about trafficking and the role they can play in preventing and responding to human trafficking.

Jan. 11 is national human trafficking awareness day and Wear Blue Day. Watson-Cole said the nonprofit is working to partner with a specific business for that day.

“I’m really excited for this opportunity to bring businesses and nonprofits together,” she said. “We will be posting too when our team will be at different businesses for anyone who needs help or has questions.

“Each of the businesses will have brochures and resources about us and how to find help to combat human trafficking.”

Anyone experiencing human trafficking can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or text 233733. The hotline also has an online chat option. Those in immediate danger should call 911.

For more information about Rubies Women’s Group or National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, follow the group’s Facebook page.

Rubies will also host its annual gala on Feb. 23.