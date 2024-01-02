Paul “Gordy” Franks, 85, of Mansfield, passed away on Sunday, December 31, 2023, after a brief illness.

Gordy was born on December 16, 1938, in Fredericktown, to Paul S. and Margaret (Ruggles) Franks. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was married to Shirley (Cervinski) Franks for 42 years. Gordy worked at Cooper Bessemer for ten years and retired from Ideal Electric after 28 years as a CNC Operator in the machine shop. In his lifetime, he donated 186 pints of O Negative blood for the American Red Cross. He also volunteered for 20 years as a Marshall at Murfield Golf Course in Dublin, Ohio and was a member of the American Legion. Gordy never cursed or said a bad word about anyone. He was always willing to help family or friends in need and was always ready to walk a dog. Growing up in Fredericktown, his family owned Franks Brothers Grocery Store on N. Main Street. He would fondly recall the times that he would help out at the store.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Franks; daughters, Pam Franks and Shelley Franks; granddaughter, Samantha Webb; and nieces and nephews.

Gordy was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gerald Franks.

Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 5, 2024, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Forest Cemetery, Fredericktown.

Memorial contributions may be made to Richland County Humane Society, 3025 Park Avenue West, Ontario, OH 44906.

