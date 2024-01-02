BELLVILLE — Corri Vermilya secured her place in north central Ohio girls basketball history Tuesday night.

Vermilya, Loudonville’s senior Swiss army knife, scored her 2,000th career point in a 64-40 win over Clear Fork at Les Hauenstein Gym.

The Ashland University-bound Vermilya finished with 32 points, giving her 2,006 career points. She joins 2016 Crestview graduate Renee Stimpert (2,305) and 1982 Malabar product Francine Lewis (2,231) in the ultra-exclusive 2,000-point club.

“I’m really grateful to have scored my 2,000th point, but I’m even more grateful for everyone who has helped me get here,” said Vermilya, who grabbed her 1,000th career rebound earlier this season.

“God has a unique plan for each and every one of us and … He has given me the people to help me get here and the resources to do it, so I’m just so grateful for that.”

The state’s reigning Division III Player of the Year and a Ms. Basketball finalist, Vermilya scored Loudonville’s first seven points and 10 in the opening quarter as the unbeaten Redbirds (12-0) raced out to a 13-4 first-quarter lead.

She had 14 points at the break and added 14 more in the third quarter.

The historic bucket came on a driving right-handed floater over a pair of Clear Fork defenders with less than a minute remaining in the third quarter.

Loudonville coach Tyler Bates immediately called timeout — much to Vermilya’s surprise — before public address announcer Mike Clapper announced the milestone. Vermilya crossed the court and embraced her parents as fans from both schools showed their appreciation.

“It’s hard to score 1,000 points in high school. To score 2,000 … it’s rare to see someone who can score in so many ways. That’s what makes Corri special,” Bates said.

“What I was most proud of today was Corri and our other seniors led the team to a win against a really good Clear Fork team. That’s why we didn’t talk about this number. We knew how much this game meant to her and her teammates.”

Clear Fork (9-3) had won the last two meeting between the tradition-rich programs.

“Clear Fork plays really hard, just like we do,” Vermilya said. “We knew we would be in a dog fight, just like we have been against them every year since my freshman year.

“We were really focusing on our defense tonight. We held a really good team to eight points in the first half. The second half wasn’t so good defensively, but I’m just really happy we beat them this year. Losing two years in a row was tough and I didn’t want to go out like that.”

Highlight reel: Redbirds defeat Clear Fork 64-40

The Redbirds led 58-31 after three quarters. Vermilya scored a couple of quick buckets in the fourth before committing her fifth foul midway through the period — the only blemish on an otherwise sensational night.

“I’ve already said she offensive rebounds better than anyone I’ve seen play the game, boys or girls,” Clear Fork coach Scott Sellers said. “She’s just an amazing player who works at this 12 months a year for the last nine or 10 years. Everything she’s getting now, she deserves.

“Thankfully, we don’t have to play her anymore. I think she’s going to do great things at Ashland.”

Sophia Spangler backed Vermilya with nine points. Mya Vermilya, Jena Guilliams and Alesha Felix each had six.

Mel Blubaugh led the Colts with 11 points. Brinley Barnett added nine, while Annika Labaki and Kylie Belcher scored seven points apiece.

“In the second half we competed a little bit harder, but in the first half they destroyed us effort-wise,” Sellers said. “They deserved to come in here and beat us.”