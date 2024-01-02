Carolyn Ann Durand, 76, of Mansfield passed away Friday, December 29, 2023 at OhioHealth Shelby. Born June 16, 1947 in Gloversville, New York, she was the daughter of Samuel Edward and Florence Ethel (Steemburgh) Conklin.

Carolyn grew up in rural New York and moved to Syracuse in the 1960’s after marrying the love of her life, Jose. They raised two daughters there. She worked at Marine Midland Bank in Syracuse as a cook, and also worked for a Convent where she cared for elderly Nuns.

She moved to the Mansfield area about 10 years ago. While living in Mansfield, she attended Westwood Alliance Church, and was a member of the Women’s Group and Home Bible Study.

Carolyn was a bright light at Crestwood Care Center, where she was more of a worker than a resident. She loved people watching, doing crossword puzzles, crafts, playing games and catching up with old friends and family on the phone. She loved people as much as she loved life. She made it her mission to make sure people around her were taken care of.

She is survived by her daughter, Pamela (Cary) Smith; two grandchildren, Joseph (Josie) Smith and Anthony Smith; a great grandchild on the way; her brothers and sisters, Nellie Williams, Florence Perry, Pat Colson and Sam Conklin; and close friends who were like family, Danielle Wood and Roxanne Dawson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jose Durand in 2011; her daughter, Jolinda Ann Durand; and a brother, Rich Conklin.

There will be a memorial service at Westwood Alliance Church, 396 Willowood Dr., Ontario on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 pm. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Wappner Funeral Directors – Mansfield is honored to serve the family.

Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com

Funeral Home: Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield

Website: www.wappner.com