2023 was a non-stop rollercoaster ride for Ward 5 in Mansfield.

We experienced great highs with the addition of new businesses (Uncommon Nostalgia, The Voegele Building Airbnb, Brasshouse Boardroom, Galeria Ekkles, and U.P.N.O MUSIC to name a few).

Through the efforts of residents, Mansfield was finally able to create the Liberty DIY skate spot in Liberty Park.

The Homeless Task Force continued to work closely with partners to assist those who are unhoused and enforcing safety. Downtown Mansfield, Inc. had record breaking attendance at their Final Friday Concerts and Tiny Tim Shop.

A lot of promising and important development conversations in The Westinghouse District occurred.

We conducted monthly Thrive In Ward 5 clean-ups that were spearheaded by residents/businesses, and many of those efforts were recognized with Earth Stewardship Awards.

The Ohio State Reformatory also had record breaking attendance at their Inkcarceration Concerts, which promoted tourism to new levels. The Mansfield Lahm Airport continued to generate growth and mass interest from the community.

These are only a few highs.

We also experienced lows with the uptick in violence, the publics frustration with our parks, residents struggling to find suitable housing, homelessness growing, and lack of purposeful recreational outlets for youth.

Serving Ward 5 continues to be an honor. Residents and businesses actively convene to help identify and resolve areas of concern, while supporting one another with new endeavors.

Through adversity, we established stronger bonds and had one another’s back.

There are nearly 30 churches within Ward 5, and they too are stepping outside of their walls to be a part of the collaborative movement of change that we know as Team Mansfield & Mansfield Rising.

As growth & incidents ebb and flow in Mansfield, it’s important to keep our focus centered on people and not politics … that is the only way we will create a city that everyone will be proud to call home.

Enclosed below is a short video of my 2023 Recap of Ward 5 to illustrate the people, events, and outreach that has helped the entire city Thrive. God Bless and let’s make 2024 stunning!

https://www.facebook.com/AurelioDiazWard5Councilman/posts/pfbid08WGJhLTes6vryGuHw2vnR5TznZnjgC5tTSFNyfZho3DRY3NhizhJB1QQ2ZiF3MgAl

Best Regards,

Aurelio V. Diaz

Mansfield City Council

5th Ward Representative