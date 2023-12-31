Dear Richland Source,

I have a question for the Mansfield community.

Why don’t we have a nice community pool for our children and families to enjoy? Other cities in North central Ohio have shown that they value children and have nice facilities for them.

What kid doesn’t get excited with the anticipation of heading to the pool?

I have been privileged to observe how kids enjoy the companionship and social interaction while splashing, playing and learning to swim. In our time of cell phones, swimming facilitates the development of friendships good physical fitness habits.

And learning to swim is basic to one’s education. It is so important for children to feel safe and be safe around the water. When will Mansfield wake up?

Dennis Snelson

Mansfield, Ohio