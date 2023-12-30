MANSFIELD — Artifacts from 50 years of history will soon leave the Mansfield Masonic Center when the fraternal organization leaves its current premises in January.

Building manager Ed Cole said the three-story building will be empty in a matter of weeks. A public auction is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 6.

“After that, my understanding is the buyers will tear it down and turn it into an ALDI,” Cole said.

ALDI’s public relations team could not be reached to comment on these plans. The building hasn’t been sold yet, according to the Richland County Auditor’s Office.

The Masons will auction off furniture, kitchenware, pool tables and more on Jan. 6. Cole said they will keep their uniforms and history records.

“A lot of this stuff is from the ’60s,” he said. “The pool room was being used all the time. We have some new furniture, but it’s really neat to walk through this place and think of all the memories that people must have here.”

Photos of items for sale, a list of the inventory and rules is on AuctionZip. Anyone who purchases a pool or billiard table, commercial kitchen item or safe will have a few days after the auction to pick up the item.

The local Freemason rites have used the space for various meetings, but the building has also hosted weddings and proms.

“We even hosted MMA fights upstairs,” Cole said. “Lots of people would rent it out for graduation or birthday parties, too.”

Cole estimated around 6,500 people were once Freemasons at the local temple during the height of its membership. Now, he said there are between 300 and 400 members among the active bodies.

The original Mansfield Masonic Temple was downtown, though it was demolished in 1987. The building stood for more than 100 years.

Auction winners can pay with cash or check

Pam Blankenhorn, secretary for the Mansfield Masonic Temple Board, said the Masons have met at the current temple on Middle Bellville Road since 1960. A member of the Eastern Star chapter, she said different bodies might find various buildings to operate out of in the future.

“Eastern Star is moving over to Galion, but a few of the others are still looking for space,” she said. “A lawyer is helping us close down the corporation because each body is part of that.”

Auction funds will go back to the Masonic bodies and their respective charity organizations.

Blankenhorn said the AuctionZip photos can be updated through the start of the auction.

“The list keeps growing because we keep finding more things,” she said. “There’s two kitchens in this place, so there’s plenty to look at and bid on.”

Blankenhorn also said the Mansfield Masons will host an open house at Baku Grotto Hall on Jan. 1. The group plans to open a time capsule from 1960 at the open house at 1:30 p.m.

The time capsule has items from 1960 and items from an 1883 capsule.

The Mansfield Masonic Center is located at 1250 Middle Bellville Road. The auction on Jan. 6 will start at 10 a.m. People can pay with cash or Ohio checks if they win an item.