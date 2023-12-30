Springfield Shawnee finally found a way to top South Charleston Southeastern 43-40 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

South Charleston Southeastern showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-9 advantage over Springfield Shawnee as the first quarter ended.

The Braves’ offense moved in front for a 24-23 lead over the Trojans at halftime.

Springfield Shawnee darted to a 35-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Braves maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 12-8 in the final quarter.

