OHSAA boys basketball scores for December 29, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Andover Pymatuning Valley dominates Middlefield Cardinal

Andover Pymatuning Valley scored early and often to roll over Middlefield Cardinal 79-51 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Middlefield Cardinal faced off against Garrettsville Garfield and Andover Pymatuning Valley took on Ashtabula Edgewood on Dec. 22 at Ashtabula Edgewood High School.

Anna races in front to defeat Fort Loramie

Anna broke to an early lead and topped Fort Loramie 51-19 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 29.

Last season, Fort Loramie and Anna faced off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Anna High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Fort Loramie faced off against Versailles and Anna took on Maria Stein Marion Local on Dec. 23 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School.

Antwerp claims victory against Edgerton

Antwerp pushed past Edgerton for a 56-40 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 29.

Last season, Antwerp and Edgerton faced off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Antwerp High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Antwerp faced off against Kalida and Edgerton took on Swanton on Dec. 23 at Swanton High School.

Arcadia denies Lakeside Marblehead Danbury’s challenge

Arcadia handed Lakeside Marblehead Danbury a tough 72-62 loss for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Lakeside Marblehead Danbury High on Dec. 29.

The first quarter gave Arcadia a 13-9 lead over Lakeside Marblehead Danbury.

The Lakers showed their spirit while rallying to within 25-24 at the half.

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Arcadia 47-46.

A 26-15 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Redskins’ defeat of the Lakers.

Last time Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Arcadia played in a 79-41 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Lakeside Marblehead Danbury faced off against Elmore Woodmore and Arcadia took on Lima Temple Christian on Dec. 19 at Lima Temple Christian School.

Archbold slips past Pettisville

Archbold topped Pettisville 54-47 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

Last season, Pettisville and Archbold squared off on Dec. 30, 2022 at Pettisville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Archbold faced off against Edon and Pettisville took on Bryan on Dec. 21 at Pettisville High School.

Arlington darts by Continental

Arlington recorded a big victory over Continental 76-41 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

Last time Arlington and Continental played in a 67-31 game on Dec. 29, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Continental faced off against Delphos St. John’s and Arlington took on Haviland Wayne Trace on Dec. 22 at Haviland Wayne Trace High School.

Ashtabula Edgewood thwarts Niles’ quest

Ashtabula Edgewood pushed past Niles for a 59-47 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Niles faced off against Salem and Ashtabula Edgewood took on Andover Pymatuning Valley on Dec. 22 at Ashtabula Edgewood High School.

Belmont Union Local overwhelms Cambridge

Belmont Union Local handled Cambridge 73-53 in an impressive showing in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

Last time Belmont Union Local and Cambridge played in a 61-52 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Cambridge faced off against Vincent Warren and Belmont Union Local took on Bellaire on Dec. 22 at Belmont Union Local High School.

Berlin Hiland records thin win against Hunting Valley University

Berlin Hiland finally found a way to top Hunting Valley University 64-58 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

Last time Berlin Hiland and Hunting Valley University played in a 60-54 game on Dec. 29, 2021.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Hunting Valley University faced off against Painesville Riverside and Berlin Hiland took on Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley on Dec. 22 at Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley High School.

Bethel-Tate dominates Lockland

Bethel-Tate recorded a big victory over Lockland 57-20 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

Last season, Bethel-Tate and Lockland faced off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Bethel-Tate High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Bethel-Tate faced off against Cincinnati Deer Park and Lockland took on New Paris National Trail on Dec. 23 at New Paris National Trail High School.

Beverly Fort Frye grinds out close victory over Waterford

Beverly Fort Frye finally found a way to top Waterford 52-47 on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Beverly Fort Frye and Waterford faced off on Feb. 14, 2023 at Waterford High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Waterford faced off against Caldwell and Beverly Fort Frye took on Blacksville Clay-Battelle on Dec. 21 at Beverly Fort Frye High School.

Bexley overcomes Tiffin Columbian in seat-squirming affair

Bexley topped Tiffin Columbian 44-42 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Bexley High on Dec. 29.

Tough to find an edge early, Bexley and Tiffin Columbian fashioned a 10-10 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Lions opened a meager 19-18 gap over the Tornadoes at the intermission.

Tiffin Columbian took the lead 33-31 to start the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Lions, as they climbed out of a hole with a 44-42 scoring margin.

Last season, Tiffin Columbian and Bexley squared off on Dec. 29, 2022 at Tiffin Columbian High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Bexley faced off against Worthington Christian and Tiffin Columbian took on Upper Sandusky on Dec. 23 at Tiffin Columbian High School.

Bluffton overwhelms Cory-Rawson

Bluffton recorded a big victory over Cory-Rawson 73-51 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 29.

Last season, Bluffton and Cory-Rawson faced off on Dec. 29, 2022 at Cory-Rawson High School.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Bluffton faced off against Carey and Cory-Rawson took on Ada on Dec. 23 at Cory-Rawson High School.

Bradford overpowers Houston in thorough fashion

It was a tough night for Houston which was overmatched by Bradford in this 65-41 verdict.

Last season, Bradford and Houston faced off on Feb. 8, 2022 at Bradford High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Houston faced off against Botkins and Bradford took on Lewisburg Tri-County North on Dec. 22 at Bradford High School.

Bryan prevails over Montpelier

Bryan left no doubt on Friday, controlling Montpelier from start to finish for a 48-19 victory at Montpelier High on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Montpelier faced off against Stryker and Bryan took on Pettisville on Dec. 21 at Pettisville High School.

Cadiz Harrison Central carves slim margin over East Liverpool Beaver

Cadiz Harrison Central topped East Liverpool Beaver 62-54 in a tough tilt on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last time Cadiz Harrison Central and East Liverpool Beaver played in a 44-32 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Cadiz Harrison Central faced off against Wintersville Indian Creek and East Liverpool Beaver took on St. Clairsville on Dec. 22 at St. Clairsville High School.

Caledonia River Valley defeats Marengo Highland

Caledonia River Valley controlled the action to earn an impressive 74-46 win against Marengo Highland in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 29.

Last season, Caledonia River Valley and Marengo Highland squared off on Jan. 5, 2023 at Caledonia River Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Marengo Highland faced off against Galion and Caledonia River Valley took on Shelby on Dec. 21 at Caledonia River Valley High School.

Camden Preble Shawnee prevails over Lewisburg Tri-County North

Camden Preble Shawnee unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Lewisburg Tri-County North 80-22 Friday in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Camden Preble Shawnee faced off against New Paris National Trail and Lewisburg Tri-County North took on Bradford on Dec. 22 at Bradford High School.

Canton Central Catholic dominates Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas

Canton Central Catholic recorded a big victory over Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 68-37 on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Canton Central Catholic and Louisville St Thomas Aquinas squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Canton Central Catholic High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Canton Central Catholic faced off against Mogadore and Louisville St Thomas Aquinas took on Warren Kennedy on Dec. 22 at Louisville St Thomas Aquinas High School.

Canton GlenOak posts win at Olmsted Falls’ expense

Canton GlenOak eventually beat Olmsted Falls 71-58 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

Recently on Dec. 22, Canton GlenOak squared off with Massillon Jackson in a basketball game.

Canton South darts by Orrville

Canton South dismissed Orrville by a 70-50 count for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Canton South High on Dec. 29.

Last season, Canton South and Orrville squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Orrville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Canton South faced off against Akron Ellet and Orrville took on Cincinnati Northwest on Dec. 23 at Cincinnati Northwest High School.

Carey tacks win on New Washington Buckeye Central

Carey recorded a big victory over New Washington Buckeye Central 64-28 at New Washington Buckeye Central High on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 22, Carey squared off with North Robinson Colonel Crawford in a basketball game.

Bloom-Carroll sprints past Westerville Northside Christian

Bloom-Carroll knocked off Westerville Northside Christian 69-54 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

Recently on Dec. 22, Bloom-Carroll squared off with Circleville Logan Elm in a basketball game.

Celina overwhelms Monroeville Heritage

Celina dismissed Monroeville Heritage by a 53-27 count on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 22, Celina squared off with Versailles in a basketball game.

Chillicothe Southeastern overwhelms Portsmouth Clay

Chillicothe Southeastern controlled the action to earn an impressive 50-27 win against Portsmouth Clay on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Chillicothe Southeastern faced off against Amanda-Clearcreek and Portsmouth Clay took on Beaver Eastern on Dec. 15 at Portsmouth Clay High School.

Cincinnati Colerain collects victory over Cincinnati Northwest

Cincinnati Colerain notched a win against Cincinnati Northwest 69-53 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Cincinnati Colerain High on Dec. 29.

Last season, Cincinnati Northwest and Cincinnati Colerain squared off on Dec. 28, 2021 at Cincinnati Colerain High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Cincinnati Colerain faced off against Hamilton and Cincinnati Northwest took on Orrville on Dec. 23 at Cincinnati Northwest High School.

Cincinnati Gamble Montessori overwhelms Cincinnati Shroder

It was a tough night for Cincinnati Shroder which was overmatched by Cincinnati Gamble Montessori in this 77-56 verdict.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Cincinnati Shroder faced off against Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey and Cincinnati Gamble Montessori took on Toledo Scott on Dec. 22 at Cincinnati Gamble Montessori High School.

Cincinnati La Salle slips past Port Charlotte

Cincinnati La Salle topped Port Charlotte 61-57 in a tough tilt for a Florida boys basketball victory on Dec. 29.

Recently on Dec. 23, Cincinnati La Salle squared off with Cincinnati Indian Hill in a basketball game.

Cincinnati McNicholas dominates Pensacola Catholic

Cincinnati McNicholas rolled past Pensacola Catholic for a comfortable 61-15 victory for a Florida boys basketball victory at Pensacola Catholic High on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Cincinnati McNicholas faced off against Covington.

Cincinnati Western Hills tops Russell Springs Russell County

Cincinnati Western Hills pushed past Russell Springs Russell County for a 77-61 win for a Kentucky boys basketball victory on Dec. 29.

Circleville finds OT victory against Williamsport Westfall

Circleville used overtime to slip past Williamsport Westfall 81-79 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

Last season, Circleville and Williamsport Westfall faced off on Dec. 30, 2022 at Circleville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Circleville faced off against Ashville Teays Valley and Williamsport Westfall took on Chillicothe Huntington on Dec. 19 at Williamsport Westfall High School.

Clyde survives for narrow win over Millbury Lake

Clyde topped Millbury Lake 94-85 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 29.

Recently on Dec. 22, Millbury Lake squared off with Maumee in a basketball game.

Coldwater routs Ansonia

Coldwater controlled the action to earn an impressive 64-38 win against Ansonia during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Coldwater faced off against Defiance Ayersville and Ansonia took on Bradford on Dec. 19 at Ansonia High School.

Columbiana Heartland escapes Columbiana in thin win

Columbiana Heartland posted a narrow 70-61 win over Columbiana on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Columbiana and Columbiana Heartland faced off on Dec. 30, 2022 at Columbiana Heartland Christian High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Columbiana faced off against New Middletown Springfield Local and Columbiana Heartland took on Hanoverton United on Dec. 21 at Columbiana Heartland Christian High School.

Columbus Bishop Hartley tops Lewistown Indian Lake

Columbus Bishop Hartley knocked off Lewistown Indian Lake 70-58 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 29.

Columbus Bishop Hartley moved in front of Lewistown Indian Lake 18-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Hawks opened a close 36-24 gap over the Lakers at halftime.

Columbus Bishop Hartley darted to a 56-42 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lakers rallied with a 16-14 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Hawks prevailed.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Lewistown Indian Lake faced off against Jackson Center and Columbus Bishop Hartley took on Dover on Dec. 22 at Dover High School.

Columbus Bishop Ready overpowers Elyria in thorough fashion

Columbus Bishop Ready dominated from start to finish in an imposing 58-34 win over Elyria in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

Recently on Dec. 22, Columbus Bishop Ready squared off with Delaware Buckeye Valley in a basketball game.

Columbus East narrowly defeats Logan

Columbus East collected a solid win over Logan in a 60-50 verdict at Columbus East on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Columbus East faced off against Grove City Christian and Logan took on Columbus Linden-Mckinley on Dec. 23 at Logan High School.

Columbus Patriot Prep secures a win over Toronto

Columbus Patriot Prep collected a solid win over Toronto in a 56-46 verdict on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Toronto faced off against Salineville Southern Local and Columbus Patriot Prep took on Johnstown Northridge on Dec. 22 at Johnstown Northridge High School.

Gahanna Lincoln lets lead slip away in Columbus St. Francis DeSales’ victory

Columbus St. Francis DeSales fought back from a slow start and rolled to 71-46 win over Gahanna Lincoln on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Gahanna Lincoln showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-13 advantage over Columbus St. Francis DeSales as the first quarter ended.

The Stallions kept a 32-26 half margin at the Golden Lions’ expense.

Columbus St. Francis DeSales jumped to a 50-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Stallions got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-6 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Columbus St Francis DeSales faced off against Pickerington Central and Gahanna Lincoln took on Pataskala Licking Heights on Dec. 23 at Pataskala Licking Heights High School.

Dayton Oakwood crushes West Milton Milton-Union

It was a tough night for West Milton Milton-Union which was overmatched by Dayton Oakwood in this 68-45 verdict.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Dayton Oakwood faced off against Middletown Madison and West Milton Milton-Union took on Tipp City Bethel on Dec. 22 at Tipp City Bethel High School.

Delaware Olentangy Berlin comes up short in matchup with Delaware

Delaware grabbed a 66-52 victory at the expense of Delaware Olentangy Berlin at Delaware Hayes High on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Delaware Olentangy Berlin and Delaware squared off on Dec. 29, 2022 at Delaware Olentangy Berlin High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Delaware faced off against Westerville South and Delaware Olentangy Berlin took on Hilliard Darby on Dec. 22 at Hilliard Darby High School.

Delphos Jefferson overpowers Erie Seneca in thorough fashion

Delphos Jefferson scored early and often to roll over Erie Seneca 80-50 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 29.

Recently on Dec. 22, Delphos Jefferson squared off with Rockford Parkway in a basketball game.

East Hanover Hanover Park escapes Lisbon in thin win

East Hanover Park topped Lisbon 53-48 in a tough tilt on Dec. 29 in New Jersey boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Lisbon faced off against Leetonia.

Elida survives multiple overtimes to defeat New Bremen

It took overtime, but Elida finally beat New Bremen 69-67 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at New Bremen High on Dec. 29.

Last time New Bremen and Elida played in a 65-46 game on Dec. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 23, New Bremen faced off against Plain City Alder and Elida took on McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley on Dec. 23 at Elida High School.

Felicity-Franklin Local darts by Mt. Olivet Robertson County

Felicity-Franklin Local dominated from start to finish in an imposing 73-18 win over Mt. Olivet Robertson County in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

Recently on Dec. 19, Felicity-Franklin Local squared off with Manchester in a basketball game.

Findlay rides to cruise-control win over Lima

It was a tough night for Lima which was overmatched by Findlay in this 82-59 verdict.

Last time Findlay and Lima played in a 64-54 game on Feb. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Findlay faced off against Toledo Whitmer and Lima took on Cincinnati Woodward on Dec. 15 at Lima Senior High School.

Fort Jennings escapes Lima Temple Christian in thin win

Fort Jennings topped Lima Temple Christian 56-51 in a tough tilt on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Fort Jennings and Lima Temple Christian faced off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Fort Jennings High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Lima Temple Christian faced off against New Knoxville and Fort Jennings took on Van Wert Lincolnview on Dec. 23 at Van Wert Lincolnview High School.

Fostoria holds off Metamora Evergreen

Fostoria posted a narrow 58-56 win over Metamora Evergreen on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Metamora Evergreen showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 20-16 advantage over Fostoria as the first quarter ended.

Had this been a prize fight, the Vikings would’ve earned the judge’s decision at half, with a 35-25 lead on the Redmen.

The scoreboard showed Metamora Evergreen with a 48-41 lead over Fostoria heading into the third quarter.

The Redmen fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Vikings.

Last time Metamora Evergreen and Fostoria played in a 50-48 game on Dec. 27, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Metamora Evergreen faced off against Delta and Fostoria took on Sandusky Perkins on Dec. 23 at Fostoria High School.

Franklin collects victory over Clarksville Clinton-Massie

Franklin knocked off Clarksville Clinton-Massie 64-51 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Clarksville Clinton-Massie faced off against Wilmington and Franklin took on Bellbrook on Dec. 15 at Franklin High School.

Franklin Bishop Fenwick escapes close call with Lebanon

Franklin Bishop Fenwick finally found a way to top Lebanon 56-51 at Lebanon High on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Lebanon faced off against Miamisburg and Franklin Bishop Fenwick took on Kettering Alter on Dec. 15 at Kettering Archbishop Alter.

Garfield Heights barely beats Richmond Heights

Garfield Heights topped Richmond Heights 60-57 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Garfield Heights faced off against Huntington Prep and Richmond Heights took on Pickerington Central on Dec. 17 at Pickerington High School Central.

Genoa survives for narrow win over Wauseon

Genoa posted a narrow 55-51 win over Wauseon on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last time Wauseon and Genoa played in a 59-52 game on Dec. 22, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Wauseon faced off against Defiance Tinora and Genoa took on Rossford on Dec. 22 at Rossford High School.

Geraldine escapes close call with St. Bernard Roger Bacon

Geraldine topped St. Bernard Roger Bacon 67-58 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

Recently on Dec. 22, St Bernard Roger Bacon squared off with Cincinnati Purcell Marian in a basketball game.

Germantown Valley View thwarts West Alexandria Twin Valley South’s quest

Germantown Valley View pushed past West Alexandria Twin Valley South for a 74-56 win in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 19, West Alexandria Twin Valley South faced off against Lewisburg Tri-County North and Germantown Valley View took on Waynesville on Dec. 22 at Germantown Valley View High School.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley pockets slim win over Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley posted a narrow 60-57 win over Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

Last season, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley squared off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley faced off against New Concord Glenn and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley took on Berlin Hiland on Dec. 22 at Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley High School.

Goshen routs Hampton

Goshen’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Hampton 72-46 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Goshen faced off against Cincinnati West Clermont.

Granville carves slim margin over Hunting Valley University

Granville finally found a way to top Hunting Valley University 46-42 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Granville faced off against Columbus Briggs and Hunting Valley University took on Painesville Riverside on Dec. 22 at Hunting Valley University School.

Greenville claims victory against Fairborn

Greenville handed Fairborn a tough 55-45 loss for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Greenville faced off against Riverside Stebbins and Fairborn took on Sidney on Dec. 19 at Fairborn High School.

Hamilton Ross claims victory against Cleves Taylor

Hamilton Ross collected a solid win over Cleves Taylor in a 55-41 verdict on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Hamilton Ross faced off against Holland Springfield and Cleves Taylor took on Lawrenceburg on Dec. 19 at Cleves Taylor High School.

Hicksville exhales after close call with Edon

Hicksville topped Edon 54-48 in a tough tilt on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Hicksville faced off against Holgate and Edon took on Archbold on Dec. 23 at Edon High School.

Hilliard Davidson routs Hilliard Darby

Hilliard Davidson earned a convincing 54-26 win over Hilliard Darby for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Hilliard Darby High on Dec. 29.

Last time Hilliard Davidson and Hilliard Darby played in a 61-47 game on Dec. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Hilliard Darby faced off against Delaware Olentangy Berlin and Hilliard Davidson took on Circleville Logan Elm on Dec. 23 at Circleville Logan Elm High School.

Holland Springfield barely beats Elyria Open Door Christian

Holland Springfield posted a narrow 53-48 win over Elyria Open Door Christian in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Holland Springfield faced off against Hamilton Ross.

Hubbard slips past Berlin Center Western Reserve

Hubbard posted a narrow 45-41 win over Berlin Center Western Reserve in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 29.

Last time Hubbard and Berlin Center Western Reserve played in a 50-38 game on Jan. 14, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Berlin Center Western Reserve faced off against Leetonia and Hubbard took on Canfield South Range on Dec. 22 at Canfield South Range High School.

Jackson edges past Gallipolis Gallia in tough test

Jackson finally found a way to top Gallipolis Gallia 53-52 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Jackson faced off against Chillicothe and Gallipolis Gallia took on Chesapeake on Dec. 19 at Gallipolis Gallia Academy.

Jackson Center dominates Sidney Fairlawn in convincing showing

Jackson Center unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Sidney Fairlawn 58-35 Friday in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 29.

Last season, Jackson Center and Sidney Fairlawn squared off on Feb. 23, 2023 at Jackson Center High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Jackson Center faced off against Lewistown Indian Lake and Sidney Fairlawn took on Arcanum Franklin Monroe on Dec. 23 at Sidney Fairlawn High School.

Johnstown Northridge holds off Smithville

Johnstown Northridge finally found a way to top Smithville 41-36 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 29.

Recently on Dec. 22, Johnstown Northridge squared off with Columbus Patriot Prep in a basketball game.

Kenton claims tight victory against McComb

Kenton finally found a way to top McComb 57-53 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Kenton faced off against Waynesfield-Goshen and McComb took on Miller City on Dec. 23 at McComb High School.

Kinsman Badger escapes close call with Girard

Kinsman Badger finally found a way to top Girard 48-41 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Girard faced off against Struthers and Kinsman Badger took on McDonald on Dec. 22 at Kinsman Badger High School.

Kirtland escapes close call with Independence

Kirtland topped Independence 65-62 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 29.

Last season, Kirtland and Independence squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Kirtland High School.

Recently on Dec. 22, Kirtland squared off with Chesterland West Geauga in a basketball game.

Lancaster squeezes past Columbus Hamilton Township

Lancaster topped Columbus Hamilton Township 58-49 in a tough tilt on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Lancaster faced off against Columbus Bishop Watterson and Columbus Hamilton Township took on Lancaster Fairfield Union on Dec. 22 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School.

Lewis Center Olentangy barely beats Wheeling Park

Lewis Center Olentangy posted a narrow 69-64 win over Wheeling Park in a West Virginia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

Recently on Dec. 22, Lewis Center Olentangy squared off with Thomas Worthington in a basketball game.

Lexington claims tight victory against New Philadelphia

Lexington topped New Philadelphia 50-42 in a tough tilt at New Philadelphia High on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 22, New Philadelphia faced off against Mansfield Madison Comprehensive and Lexington took on Ontario on Dec. 23 at Lexington High School.

Liberty Center thwarts Defiance Ayersville’s quest

Liberty Center eventually beat Defiance Ayersville 50-38 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Defiance Ayersville faced off against Coldwater and Liberty Center took on Defiance Tinora on Dec. 23 at Liberty Center High School.

Lima Shawnee edges past South Charleston Southeastern in tough test

Lima Shawnee posted a narrow 44-40 win over South Charleston Southeastern in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Lima Shawnee faced off against Coldwater.

Louisville dominates Akron Garfield

Louisville dominated from start to finish in an imposing 73-52 win over Akron Garfield in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Louisville faced off against Jacksonville Raines and Akron Garfield took on Mogadore Field on Dec. 23 at Akron Garfield.

Malvern barely beats East Canton

Malvern finally found a way to top East Canton 77-69 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 29.

Malvern opened with a 30-16 advantage over East Canton through the first quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as East Canton climbed back to within 42-37.

Malvern thundered to a 63-46 lead heading into the final quarter.

East Canton closed the lead with a 23-14 margin in the final quarter.

Last time Malvern and East Canton played in a 72-47 game on Jan. 31, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 22, East Canton faced off against Newcomerstown and Malvern took on Strasburg on Dec. 22 at Malvern High School.

Marietta overcomes Tipp City Bethel

Marietta pushed past Tipp City Bethel for a 59-48 win at Tipp City Bethel High on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Tipp City Bethel faced off against West Milton Milton-Union and Marietta took on Stewart Federal Hocking on Dec. 19 at Stewart Federal Hocking High School.

Mars holds off Chesapeake Lawrence County

Mars topped Chesapeake Lawrence County 65-62 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 29.

Martins Ferry routs Bellaire

Martins Ferry unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Bellaire 77-56 Friday at Bellaire High on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Martins Ferry and Bellaire squared off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Martins Ferry High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Bellaire faced off against Belmont Union Local and Martins Ferry took on Shadyside on Dec. 19 at Shadyside High School.

Marysville exhales after close call with Plain City Alder

Marysville finally found a way to top Plain City Alder 60-57 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Plain City Alder faced off against New Bremen and Marysville took on Dublin Jerome on Dec. 22 at Dublin Jerome High School.

Tampa Plant comes up short in matchup with Massillon Jackson

Massillon Jackson knocked off Tampa Plant 81-69 on Dec. 29 in Florida boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Massillon Jackson faced off against Canton GlenOak.

Columbiana Crestview comes up short in matchup with McDonald

McDonald collected a solid win over Columbiana Crestview in a 57-47 verdict on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 22, McDonald faced off against Kinsman Badger and Columbiana Crestview took on Youngstown Liberty on Dec. 15 at Youngstown Liberty High School.

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley records thin win against Mt. Victory Ridgemont

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley topped Mt. Victory Ridgemont 46-44 in a tough tilt at Mt. Victory Ridgemont High on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and Mt Victory Ridgemont played in a 74-44 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Mt Victory Ridgemont faced off against Willard and McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley took on Elida on Dec. 23 at Elida High School.

Milford earns stressful win over Union Ryle

Milford finally found a way to top Union Ryle 78-70 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

Last season, Milford and Union Ryle faced off on Dec. 29, 2022 at Milford High School.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Milford faced off against Harrison.

Milford Center Fairbanks overcomes Grove City Christian

Milford Center Fairbanks grabbed a 59-47 victory at the expense of Grove City Christian on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Milford Center Fairbanks faced off against Marion Elgin and Grove City Christian took on Columbus East on Dec. 21 at Columbus East High School.

Defiance Tinora comes up short in matchup with Miller City

Miller City pushed past Defiance Tinora for a 59-48 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Defiance Tinora High on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Defiance Tinora faced off against Liberty Center and Miller City took on McComb on Dec. 23 at McComb High School.

Millersport earns narrow win over Granville Christian

Millersport finally found a way to top Granville Christian 52-47 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 29.

Last time Millersport and Granville Christian played in a 59-43 game on Jan. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Millersport faced off against Etna Liberty Christian and Granville Christian took on Crooksville on Dec. 21 at Crooksville High School.

Mineral Ridge overcomes Leetonia

Mineral Ridge notched a win against Leetonia 58-48 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Mineral Ridge faced off against Warren Lordstown and Leetonia took on Berlin Center Western Reserve on Dec. 22 at Berlin Center Western Reserve High School.

Minerva races in front to defeat Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown

A swift early pace pushed Minerva past Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown Friday 94-24 on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Minerva faced off against Hanoverton United and Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown took on Youngstown Valley Christian on Dec. 22 at Youngstown Valley Christian School.

Napoleon tops Holgate

Napoleon rolled past Holgate for a comfortable 60-32 victory in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Holgate faced off against Hicksville and Napoleon took on Bowling Green on Dec. 22 at Napoleon High School.

New Carlisle Tecumseh outlasts Springfield Greenon

New Carlisle Tecumseh pushed past Springfield Greenon for a 59-41 win during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 29.

New Middletown Springfield Local takes down East Palestine

New Middletown Springfield Local’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from East Palestine 82-43 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 29.

Last time New Middletown Springfield Local and East Palestine played in a 77-31 game on Feb. 25, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 19, East Palestine faced off against Wellsville and New Middletown Springfield Local took on Columbiana on Dec. 22 at New Middletown Springfield Local High School.

New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic darts past Bowerston Conotton Valley with early burst

New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 51-28 victory over Bowerston Conotton Valley in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

Last season, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic and Bowerston Conotton Valley squared off on Dec. 20, 2022 at New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Bowerston Conotton Valley faced off against Malvern and New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic took on Lore City Buckeye Trail on Dec. 22 at New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School.

Newark posts win at Painesville Riverside’s expense

Newark eventually beat Painesville Riverside 59-43 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Newark High on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Newark faced off against Dayton Northridge and Painesville Riverside took on Hunting Valley University on Dec. 22 at Hunting Valley University School.

Newton Falls tacks win on Cortland Lakeview

Newton Falls scored early and often to roll over Cortland Lakeview 50-24 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 29.

Last season, Newton Falls and Cortland Lakeview faced off on Dec. 30, 2022 at Cortland Lakeview High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Newton Falls faced off against Warren Howland and Cortland Lakeview took on Poland Seminary on Dec. 22 at Cortland Lakeview High School.

North Canton Hoover sprints past Youngstown Chaney

North Canton Hoover eventually beat Youngstown Chaney 59-44 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 29.

Last time Youngstown Chaney and North Canton Hoover played in a 51-48 game on Jan. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 22, North Canton Hoover faced off against Uniontown Lake and Youngstown Chaney took on Cincinnati Ursuline on Dec. 22 at Cincinnati Ursuline Academy.

Orlando Timber Creek escapes close call with Cincinnati Purcell Marian

Orlando Timber Creek posted a narrow 50-45 win over Cincinnati Purcell Marian during this Florida boys high school basketball game on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Cincinnati Purcell Marian faced off against St Bernard Roger Bacon.

Orwell Grand Valley delivers statement win over Conneaut

Orwell Grand Valley scored early and often to roll over Conneaut 83-57 on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Orwell Grand Valley faced off against Windham and Conneaut took on Painesville Harvey on Dec. 16 at Conneaut High School.

Ottawa Hills overcomes Delta

Ottawa Hills handed Delta a tough 60-48 loss at Delta High on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Ottawa Hills a 20-13 lead over Delta.

The Green Bears registered a 36-19 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Delta fought back in the third quarter to make it 48-35.

The Panthers enjoyed a 13-12 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Delta and Ottawa Hills faced off on Dec. 15, 2022 at Delta High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Delta faced off against Metamora Evergreen and Ottawa Hills took on Metamora Evergreen on Dec. 14 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

Ottoville rallies to top Convoy Crestview

Ottoville fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 53-37 win over Convoy Crestview in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 29.

The start wasn’t the problem for Convoy Crestview, as it began with a 15-11 edge over Ottoville through the end of the first quarter.

The Big Green kept a 24-23 half margin at the Knights’ expense.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Big Green got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-6 edge.

Last season, Convoy Crestview and Ottoville squared off on March 3, 2023 at Convoy Crestview High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Ottoville faced off against Spencerville and Convoy Crestview took on Delphos St. John’s on Dec. 22 at Convoy Crestview High School.

Pandora-Gilboa takes down Hamler Patrick Henry

Pandora-Gilboa unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Hamler Patrick Henry 53-29 Friday in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Hamler Patrick Henry faced off against Columbus Grove and Pandora-Gilboa took on Leipsic on Dec. 22 at Pandora-Gilboa High School.

Perrysburg denies Findlay Liberty-Benton’s challenge

Perrysburg collected a solid win over Findlay Liberty-Benton in a 74-56 verdict in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Findlay Liberty-Benton faced off against Pemberville Eastwood and Perrysburg took on Sylvania Northview on Dec. 22 at Sylvania Northview High School.

Pickerington North posts win at Whitehall-Yearling’s expense

Pickerington North knocked off Whitehall-Yearling 51-39 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Whitehall-Yearling faced off against Columbus Grandview Heights and Pickerington North took on Galloway Westland on Dec. 22 at Galloway Westland High School.

Piketon earns stressful win over Waverly

Piketon finally found a way to top Waverly 46-39 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

Last season, Piketon and Waverly faced off on Dec. 30, 2022 at Waverly High School.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Piketon faced off against Bainbridge Paint Valley and Waverly took on McDermott Northwest on Dec. 22 at Waverly High School.

Pomeroy Meigs crushes Reedsville Eastern

Pomeroy Meigs handled Reedsville Eastern 65-41 in an impressive showing in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Pomeroy Meigs faced off against Chesapeake and Reedsville Eastern took on Stewart Federal Hocking on Dec. 22 at Reedsville Eastern High School.

Powell Olentangy Liberty overwhelms Gallatin Tennessee

Powell Olentangy Liberty dominated from start to finish in an imposing 84-54 win over Gallatin Tennessee in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 29.

Recently on Dec. 22, Powell Olentangy Liberty squared off with Upper Arlington in a basketball game.

Ravenna Southeast tops Ravenna

Ravenna Southeast eventually beat Ravenna 64-51 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

Last season, Ravenna and Ravenna Southeast squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Ravenna Southeast High School.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Ravenna Southeast faced off against Windham and Ravenna took on Alliance Marlington on Dec. 22 at Alliance Marlington High School.

Ravenswood dominates Racine Southern

Ravenswood dominated from start to finish in an imposing 69-35 win over Racine Southern in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

Last time Ravenswood and Racine Southern played in a 72-45 game on Dec. 30, 2022.

Recently on Dec. 23, Racine Southern squared off with Matamoras Frontier in a basketball game.

Reading escapes close call with Cincinnati North College Hill

Reading finally found a way to top Cincinnati North College Hill 57-53 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 29.

Last time Cincinnati North College Hill and Reading played in a 54-46 game on Dec. 28, 2022.

Recently on Dec. 19, Reading squared off with Blanchester in a basketball game.

Richwood North Union tops Bellefontaine

Richwood North Union handed Bellefontaine a tough 59-49 loss for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Richwood North Union High on Dec. 29.

Last time Richwood North Union and Bellefontaine played in a 61-38 game on Dec. 30, 2021.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Richwood North Union faced off against Springfield Shawnee and Bellefontaine took on Plain City Alder on Dec. 22 at Bellefontaine High School.

Riverside Stebbins rides to cruise-control win over Xenia

Riverside Stebbins controlled the action to earn an impressive 58-38 win against Xenia at Riverside Stebbins High on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 19, Riverside Stebbins squared off with Greenville in a basketball game.

Russia dominates Dayton Meadowdale

Russia left no doubt on Friday, controlling Dayton Meadowdale from start to finish for an 84-45 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Russia faced off against Anna and Dayton Meadowdale took on Casstown Miami East on Dec. 16 at Dayton Meadowdale High School.

Santa Ana Mater Dei defeats Cincinnati Indian Hill

Santa Ana Mater Dei rolled past Cincinnati Indian Hill for a comfortable 95-44 victory in California boys basketball action on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Cincinnati Indian Hill faced off against Cincinnati La Salle.

Sarahsville Shenandoah takes advantage of early margin to defeat Rayland Buckeye Local

Sarahsville Shenandoah left no doubt in recording a 54-37 win over Rayland Buckeye Local in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 29.

Last season, Rayland Buckeye Local and Sarahsville Shenandoah faced off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Rayland Buckeye Local High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Sarahsville Shenandoah faced off against Barnesville and Rayland Buckeye Local took on Norton on Dec. 23 at Rayland Buckeye Local High School.

Seaman North Adams dominates Peebles

It was a tough night for Peebles which was overmatched by Seaman North Adams in this 77-43 verdict.

Last season, Seaman North Adams and Peebles faced off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Peebles High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Seaman North Adams faced off against Peebles and Seaman North Adams took on Peebles on Dec. 22 at Peebles High School.

Shelby bests Bellville Clear Fork

Shelby’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Bellville Clear Fork 72-45 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 29.

Recently on Dec. 21, Shelby squared off with Caledonia River Valley in a basketball game.

Sidney Lehman squeezes past North Lewisburg Triad

Sidney Lehman finally found a way to top North Lewisburg Triad 57-53 at Sidney Lehman Catholic High on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time Sidney Lehman and North Lewisburg Triad played in a 55-28 game on Dec. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Sidney Lehman faced off against Yellow Springs and North Lewisburg Triad took on Milford Center Fairbanks on Dec. 15 at Milford Center Fairbanks High School.

Springboro tops Orlando Lake Nona

Springboro handled Orlando Lake Nona 64-43 in an impressive showing during this Florida boys high school basketball game on Dec. 29.

Recently on Dec. 22, Springboro squared off with Centerville in a basketball game.

Springfield Kenton Ridge edges past Springfield in tough test

Springfield Kenton Ridge topped Springfield 59-54 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Springfield Kenton Ridge faced off against London and Springfield took on Miamisburg on Dec. 22 at Springfield High School.

Springfield Northwestern tops Springfield Catholic Central

Springfield Northwestern handed Springfield Catholic Central a tough 53-42 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Springfield Northwestern faced off against St Paris Graham and Springfield Catholic Central took on Cedarville on Dec. 22 at Springfield Catholic Central High School.

Springfield Shawnee records thin win against South Charleston Southeastern

Springfield Shawnee finally found a way to top South Charleston Southeastern 43-40 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

South Charleston Southeastern showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-9 advantage over Springfield Shawnee as the first quarter ended.

The Braves’ offense moved in front for a 24-23 lead over the Trojans at halftime.

Springfield Shawnee darted to a 35-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Braves maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 12-8 in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Springfield Shawnee faced off against Richwood North Union.

St. Henry secures a win over Fort Recovery

St. Henry grabbed a 53-40 victory at the expense of Fort Recovery in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

St. Henry darted in front of Fort Recovery 13-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Redskins registered a 21-15 advantage at intermission over the Indians.

St. Henry roared to a 33-16 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Redskins skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last time St. Henry and Fort Recovery played in a 58-42 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 19, St. Henry faced off against Fort Loramie and Fort Recovery took on Berne South Adams on Dec. 22 at Berne South Adams High School.

St. Marys earns stressful win over Spencerville

St. Marys topped Spencerville 54-50 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

Spencerville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 17-14 advantage over St. Marys as the first quarter ended.

Had this been a prize fight, the Bearcats would’ve earned the judge’s decision at half, with a 32-25 lead on the Roughriders.

St. Marys broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 40-39 lead over Spencerville.

The Roughriders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-11 edge.

Last season, Spencerville and St. Marys faced off on Dec. 27, 2022 at St. Marys Memorial.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Spencerville faced off against Minster and St. Marys took on Maria Stein Marion Local on Dec. 22 at St. Marys Memorial.

St. Clairsville holds off Wintersville Indian Creek

St. Clairsville finally found a way to top Wintersville Indian Creek 69-63 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

Last season, St. Clairsville and Wintersville Indian Creek squared off on Dec. 20, 2022 at Wintersville Indian Creek High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, St. Clairsville faced off against East Liverpool Beaver and Wintersville Indian Creek took on Cadiz Harrison Central on Dec. 22 at Wintersville Indian Creek High School.

Stewart Federal Hocking exhales after close call with Latham Western

Stewart Federal Hocking topped Latham Western 68-62 in a tough tilt on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Stewart Federal Hocking and Latham Western faced off on Dec. 30, 2022 at Stewart Federal Hocking High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Latham Western faced off against Wheelersburg and Stewart Federal Hocking took on Vincent Warren on Dec. 23 at Vincent Warren High School.

Summerville Ashley Ridge overcomes Cincinnati Walnut Hills in seat-squirming affair

Summerville Ashley Ridge topped Cincinnati Walnut Hills 55-52 in a tough tilt at Summerville Ashley Ridge High on Dec. 29 in South Carolina boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Cincinnati Walnut Hills faced off against Kings Mill Kings.

Swanton earns stressful win over Maumee

Swanton finally found a way to top Maumee 51-43 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 29.

Maumee started on steady ground by forging a 15-8 lead over Swanton at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers had a 27-23 edge on the Bulldogs at the beginning of the third quarter.

Swanton broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 38-36 lead over Maumee.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-7 edge.

Last season, Swanton and Maumee faced off on Dec. 30, 2022 at Swanton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Swanton faced off against Edgerton and Maumee took on Millbury Lake on Dec. 22 at Millbury Lake High School.

Sylvania Northview sprints past Onsted

Sylvania Northview pushed past Onsted for a 63-49 win on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Recently on Dec. 22, Sylvania Northview squared off with Perrysburg in a basketball game.

Thornville Sheridan escapes Lancaster Fairfield Union in thin win

Thornville Sheridan posted a narrow 52-51 win over Lancaster Fairfield Union on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time Lancaster Fairfield Union and Thornville Sheridan played in a 55-45 game on Dec. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Thornville Sheridan faced off against Newark Licking Valley and Lancaster Fairfield Union took on Columbus Hamilton Township on Dec. 22 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School.

Toledo Whitmer denies Sandusky’s challenge

Toledo Whitmer knocked off Sandusky 84-71 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 29.

Recently on Dec. 22, Toledo Whitmer squared off with Findlay in a basketball game.

Tontogany Otsego edges past Van Buren in tough test

Tontogany Otsego posted a narrow 70-65 win over Van Buren on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Tontogany Otsego faced off against Fostoria and Van Buren took on Miller City on Dec. 22 at Van Buren High School.

Troy tops Dayton West Carrollton

Troy grabbed a 59-47 victory at the expense of Dayton West Carrollton for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Troy High on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Dayton West Carrollton faced off against Beaver Area.

Uhrichsville Claymont defeats Newcomerstown

Uhrichsville Claymont dismissed Newcomerstown by a 62-41 count in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 29.

Last time Uhrichsville Claymont and Newcomerstown played in a 65-26 game on Jan. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Uhrichsville Claymont faced off against Magnolia Sandy Valley and Newcomerstown took on East Canton on Dec. 22 at East Canton High School.

Urbana sprints past St. Paris Graham

Urbana collected a solid win over St. Paris Graham in a 44-25 verdict in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 29.

Last season, Urbana and St Paris Graham squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Urbana High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, St Paris Graham faced off against Springfield Northwestern and Urbana took on Kettering Fairmont on Dec. 19 at Urbana High School.

Van Wert barely beats Columbus Grove

Van Wert posted a narrow 60-51 win over Columbus Grove for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 29.

Last season, Van Wert and Columbus Grove faced off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Columbus Grove High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Van Wert faced off against Kalida and Columbus Grove took on Hamler Patrick Henry on Dec. 22 at Columbus Grove High School.

Van Wert Lincolnview overcomes Kalida in seat-squirming affair

Van Wert Lincolnview posted a narrow 56-49 win over Kalida at Kalida High on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Kalida faced off against Antwerp and Van Wert Lincolnview took on Fort Jennings on Dec. 23 at Van Wert Lincolnview High School.

Vandalia Butler narrowly defeats Sidney

Vandalia Butler notched a win against Sidney 50-38 on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Vandalia Butler a 10-8 lead over Sidney.

The Aviators opened a meager 18-15 gap over the Yellow Jackets at halftime.

Vandalia Butler stormed to a 39-23 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Yellow Jackets narrowed the gap 15-11 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Sidney and Vandalia Butler faced off on Feb. 15, 2023 at Vandalia Butler High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Sidney faced off against Piqua and Vandalia Butler took on Piqua on Dec. 19 at Vandalia Butler High School.

Vienna Mathews posts win at Ashtabula St. John’s expense

Vienna Mathews notched a win against Ashtabula St. John 69-59 on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 13-13 duel in the first quarter.

The Mustangs fought to a 36-20 half margin at the Fighting Heralds’ expense.

Vienna Mathews charged to a 56-36 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Fighting Heralds rallied in the final quarter, but the Mustangs skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last time Vienna Mathews and Ashtabula St. John played in a 53-41 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 22, Vienna Mathews squared off with North Jackson Jackson-Milton in a basketball game.

Warren Champion records thin win against Windham

Warren Champion posted a narrow 59-54 win over Windham during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 29.

Last time Windham and Warren Champion played in a 67-51 game on Dec. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Warren Champion faced off against Warren Lordstown and Windham took on Orwell Grand Valley on Dec. 22 at Windham High School.

Warren Kennedy claims tight victory against Youngstown Boardman

Warren Kennedy finally found a way to top Youngstown Boardman 57-52 on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The start wasn’t the problem for Youngstown Boardman, as it began with a 15-13 edge over Warren Kennedy through the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles’ shooting jumped in front for a 26-21 lead over the Spartans at halftime.

Youngstown Boardman battled back to make it 43-40 in the third quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 14-12 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Youngstown Boardman faced off against Tallmadge and Warren Kennedy took on Louisville St Thomas Aquinas on Dec. 22 at Louisville St Thomas Aquinas High School.

Waynesville overwhelms Miamisburg Dayton Christian

Waynesville controlled the action to earn an impressive 51-29 win against Miamisburg Dayton Christian for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Miamisburg Dayton Christian faced off against Xenia Legacy Christian and Waynesville took on Germantown Valley View on Dec. 22 at Germantown Valley View High School.

Weirton Madonna claims tight victory against Matamoras Frontier

Weirton Madonna posted a narrow 51-48 win over Matamoras Frontier for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Matamoras Frontier High on Dec. 29.

Last season, Weirton Madonna and Matamoras Frontier squared off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Matamoras Frontier High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Matamoras Frontier faced off against Racine Southern and Weirton Madonna took on Steubenville Catholic Central on Dec. 15 at Weirton Madonna High School.

Portsmouth comes up short in matchup with Wheelersburg

Wheelersburg handed Portsmouth a tough 68-51 loss for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 29.

Last time Wheelersburg and Portsmouth played in a 64-55 game on Dec. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Wheelersburg faced off against Latham Western and Portsmouth took on Lilburn Providence Christian on Dec. 22 at Lilburn Providence Christian Academy.

Whitehouse Wayne dominates Madison in convincing showing

Whitehouse Wayne raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 61-32 win over Madison in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Madison faced off against Perry and Whitehouse Wayne took on Defiance on Dec. 21 at Defiance High School.

Williamsburg tacks win on Blanchester

Williamsburg controlled the action to earn an impressive 71-42 win against Blanchester on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Williamsburg and Blanchester squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Blanchester High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Williamsburg faced off against Lynchburg – Clay and Blanchester took on Goshen on Dec. 22 at Goshen High School.

Willoughby South slips past Lima Perry

Willoughby South topped Lima Perry 69-62 in a tough tilt at Willoughby South on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Willoughby South faced off against Barberton and Lima Perry took on Wapakoneta on Dec. 22 at Lima Perry High School.

Woodsfield Monroe Central delivers statement win over McConnelsville Morgan

Woodsfield Monroe Central raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 62-40 win over McConnelsville Morgan for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Woodsfield Monroe Central High on Dec. 29.

The first quarter gave Woodsfield Monroe Central a 14-12 lead over McConnelsville Morgan.

The Seminoles fought to a 38-24 intermission margin at the Raiders’ expense.

Woodsfield Monroe Central pulled to a 53-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off against Rayland Buckeye Local and McConnelsville Morgan took on Zanesville West Muskingum on Dec. 15 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

Wooster earns narrow win over Mt. Vernon

Wooster finally found a way to top Mt. Vernon 58-49 on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Wooster and Mt Vernon faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Mt Vernon faced off against Millersburg West Holmes.

Wooster Triway dominates Massillon Tuslaw in convincing showing

Wooster Triway raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 68-31 win over Massillon Tuslaw for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 29.

Last season, Wooster Triway and Massillon Tuslaw squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Wooster Triway High School.

Recently on Dec. 15, Massillon Tuslaw squared off with Orrville in a basketball game.

Thomas Worthington outlasts Cleveland VASJ

Thomas Worthington collected a solid win over Cleveland VASJ in a 66-55 verdict for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Cleveland VASJ faced off against Youngstown East and Thomas Worthington took on Lewis Center Olentangy on Dec. 22 at Lewis Center Olentangy High School.

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney survives for narrow win over Chardon NDCL

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney topped Chardon NDCL 56-50 in a tough tilt on Dec. 29 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney faced off against Campbell Memorial and Chardon NDCL took on Avon on Dec. 23 at Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School.

Zanesville Maysville’s speedy start jolts Carrollton

Zanesville Maysville rushed to an early advantage and ran away for an 81-32 win over Carrollton in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Zanesville Maysville faced off against Zanesville and Carrollton took on Sugarcreek Garaway on Dec. 23 at Sugarcreek Garaway High School.

