Springfield Shawnee topped Richwood North Union 55-48 in a tough tilt on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 16-16 tie through the first quarter.

The Braves opened a modest 28-23 gap over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Springfield Shawnee darted to a 39-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Braves maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 19-16 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Springfield Shawnee and Richwood North Union squared off on Feb. 8, 2022 at Richwood North Union High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Richwood North Union faced off against St Paris Graham and Springfield Shawnee took on Bellefontaine Logan on Dec. 15 at Springfield Shawnee High School.

