Massillon finally found a way to top Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 57-48 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

The first quarter gave Massillon a 14-13 lead over Youngstown Cardinal Mooney.

The Cardinals had a 25-22 edge on the Tigers at the beginning of the third quarter.

Massillon broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 46-36 lead over Youngstown Cardinal Mooney.

The Cardinals closed the lead with a 12-11 margin in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Massillon faced off against Alliance and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney took on Canton Central Catholic on Dec. 21 at Canton Central Catholic High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.