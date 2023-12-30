OHSAA girls basketball scores for December 29, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Arcanum survives for narrow win over Covington

Arcanum topped Covington 60-57 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Covington faced off against West Milton Milton-Union and Arcanum took on Tipp City Bethel on Dec. 18 at Tipp City Bethel High School.

Austintown-Fitch earns narrow win over Uniontown Green

Austintown-Fitch finally found a way to top Uniontown Green 46-42 on Dec. 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Uniontown Green faced off against Uniontown Lake and Austintown-Fitch took on Akron Hoban on Dec. 16 at Austintown-Fitch High School.

Berlin Center Western Reserve slips past Hubbard

Berlin Center Western Reserve finally found a way to top Hubbard 46-37 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 29.

Last time Berlin Center Western Reserve and Hubbard played in a 38-28 game on Dec. 1, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Berlin Center Western Reserve faced off against Sebring and Hubbard took on Canfield South Range on Dec. 21 at Hubbard High School.

Bidwell River Valley dominates Oak Hill in convincing showing

It was a tough night for Oak Hill which was overmatched by Bidwell River Valley in this 56-8 verdict.

Last season, Bidwell River Valley and Oak Hill squared off on Jan. 9, 2023 at Oak Hill High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Oak Hill faced off against South Webster and Bidwell River Valley took on Nelsonville-York on Dec. 21 at Bidwell River Valley High School.

Brecksville-Broadview Heights records thin win against Canton GlenOak

Brecksville-Broadview Heights posted a narrow 42-37 win over Canton GlenOak in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

Recently on Dec. 22, Canton GlenOak squared off with Massillon Jackson in a basketball game.

Bryan crushes Montpelier

It was a tough night for Montpelier which was overmatched by Bryan in this 48-19 verdict.

Bryan opened with a 10-0 advantage over Montpelier through the first quarter.

The Golden Bears fought to a 30-3 half margin at the Locomotives’ expense.

Bryan charged to a 44-11 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Bears maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 8-4 in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Bryan faced off against Lima Bath and Montpelier took on Pettisville on Dec. 22 at Montpelier High School.

Canfield South Range survives for narrow win over New Middletown Springfield Local

Canfield South Range finally found a way to top New Middletown Springfield Local 40-37 at New Middletown Springfield Local High on Dec. 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, New Middletown Springfield Local and Canfield South Range faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at New Middletown Springfield Local High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, New Middletown Springfield Local faced off against Mineral Ridge and Canfield South Range took on Rootstown on Dec. 23 at Canfield South Range High School.

Celina tops Canton Heritage Christian

It was a tough night for Canton Heritage Christian which was overmatched by Celina in this 53-27 verdict.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Celina faced off against New Knoxville and Canton Heritage Christian took on Grafton Christian on Dec. 18 at Grafton Christian Community School.

Centerburg overcomes Utica

Centerburg pushed past Utica for a 55-39 win for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Centerburg faced off against Newark Licking Valley and Utica took on Columbus Grandview Heights on Dec. 21 at Columbus Grandview Heights High School.

Chardon rides to cruise-control win over Painesville Harvey

Chardon raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 70-39 win over Painesville Harvey in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Painesville Harvey faced off against Cuyahoga Heights and Chardon took on Geneva on Dec. 23 at Chardon High School.

Cincinnati Gamble Montessori defeats Cincinnati Shroder

Cincinnati Gamble Montessori handled Cincinnati Shroder 55-8 in an impressive showing in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Cincinnati Shroder faced off against Lockland and Cincinnati Gamble Montessori took on Cincinnati Clark Montessori on Dec. 23 at Cincinnati Gamble Montessori High School.

Cincinnati Purcell Marian outlasts Doral Academy

Cincinnati Purcell Marian notched a win against Doral Academy 83-64 in a Florida girls basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Cincinnati Purcell Marian faced off against Beavercreek.

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East survives for narrow win over Norton

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East finally found a way to top Norton 36-34 on Dec. 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East faced off against Akron St Vincent – St Mary.

Columbus Worthington Kilbourne pockets slim win over Walhalla

Columbus Worthington Kilbourne finally found a way to top Walhalla 67-62 on Dec. 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Denville Morris Catholic secures a win over Pickerington Central

Denville Morris Catholic pushed past Pickerington Central for a 55-45 win on Dec. 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Pickerington Central faced off against Gahanna Lincoln.

Elyria Catholic overcomes Columbus Bishop Hartley

Elyria Catholic knocked off Columbus Bishop Hartley 51-35 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Columbus Bishop Hartley faced off against Centerville.

Fayetteville Lincoln County dominates Cincinnati Walnut Hills in convincing showing

Fayetteville Lincoln County recorded a big victory over Cincinnati Walnut Hills 51-30 on Dec. 29 in Tennessee girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Cincinnati Walnut Hills faced off against Cincinnati Winton Woods.

Geneva pushes over Chardon NDCL

Geneva eventually beat Chardon NDCL 51-35 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Geneva faced off against Chardon and Chardon NDCL took on Cleveland Heights Beaumont on Dec. 16 at Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School.

Goshen darts by Shepherdsville Bullitt Central

Goshen’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Shepherdsville Bullitt Central 50-28 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 29.

Recently on Dec. 21, Goshen squared off with Blanchester in a basketball game.

Grove City Central Crossing squeezes past Delaware

Grove City Central Crossing posted a narrow 46-39 win over Delaware in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Grove City Central Crossing faced off against Galloway Westland and Delaware took on Westerville South on Dec. 22 at Delaware Hayes High School.

Hamilton Badin carves slim margin over Fairfield

Hamilton Badin topped Fairfield 55-46 in a tough tilt during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Fairfield faced off against Marietta and Hamilton Badin took on Toledo St. Ursula Academy on Dec. 23 at Hamilton Badin High School.

Hamilton Ross delivers statement win over Hemingway Carvers Bay

It was a tough night for Hemingway Carvers Bay which was overmatched by Hamilton Ross in this 47-18 verdict.

Recently on Dec. 23, Hamilton Ross squared off with Cincinnati Mt Healthy in a basketball game.

Harrison claims tight victory against Morrow Little Miami

Harrison topped Morrow Little Miami 55-49 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 18, Morrow Little Miami faced off against Lebanon and Harrison took on Milford on Dec. 23 at Milford High School.

Hebron Lakewood tops Crooksville

Hebron Lakewood pushed past Crooksville for a 44-28 win at Hebron Lakewood High on Dec. 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 20, Crooksville squared off with New Lexington in a basketball game.

Hilliard Bradley earns solid win over Cincinnati Woodward

Hilliard Bradley handed Cincinnati Woodward a tough 35-22 loss in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Hilliard Bradley faced off against Hilliard Davidson and Cincinnati Woodward took on Cincinnati Deer Park on Dec. 20 at Cincinnati Deer Park High School.

Houston tacks win on Bradford

Houston dismissed Bradford by a 65-29 count during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 29.

Houston moved in front of Bradford 18-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense charged in front for a 35-13 lead over the Railroaders at the intermission.

Houston pulled to a 53-23 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-6 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Houston faced off against Botkins and Bradford took on Ansonia on Dec. 21 at Bradford High School.

Lancaster Fairfield Christian barely beats Columbus Patriot Prep

Lancaster Fairfield Christian topped Columbus Patriot Prep 51-49 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

Leipsic sprints past Delta

Leipsic pushed past Delta for a 49-38 win in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 29.

Last time Leipsic and Delta played in a 44-32 game on Dec. 29, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Delta faced off against Metamora Evergreen and Leipsic took on Miller City on Dec. 19 at Miller City High School.

Mansfield pockets slim win over Strasburg

Mansfield posted a narrow 58-50 win over Strasburg in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Strasburg faced off against Bowerston Conotton Valley and Mansfield took on Lexington on Dec. 14 at Mansfield Senior High School.

Marysville defeats Solon

It was a tough night for Solon which was overmatched by Marysville in this 86-51 verdict.

Recently on Dec. 16, Marysville squared off with Whitehouse Wayne in a basketball game.

Massillon overcomes Youngstown Cardinal Mooney in seat-squirming affair

Massillon finally found a way to top Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 57-48 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

The first quarter gave Massillon a 14-13 lead over Youngstown Cardinal Mooney.

The Cardinals had a 25-22 edge on the Tigers at the beginning of the third quarter.

Massillon broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 46-36 lead over Youngstown Cardinal Mooney.

The Cardinals closed the lead with a 12-11 margin in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Massillon faced off against Alliance and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney took on Canton Central Catholic on Dec. 21 at Canton Central Catholic High School.

McMurray Peters Township overwhelms Powell Olentangy Liberty

McMurray Peters Township left no doubt on Friday, controlling Powell Olentangy Liberty from start to finish for a 62-41 victory during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 29.

Recently on Dec. 22, Powell Olentangy Liberty squared off with Upper Arlington in a basketball game.

Middletown claims tight victory against Monroe

Middletown posted a narrow 44-40 win over Monroe for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Middletown faced off against Mason and Monroe took on Middletown Madison on Dec. 23 at Monroe High School.

North Canton Hoover denies Toledo Rogers’ challenge

North Canton Hoover eventually beat Toledo Rogers 63-47 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Toledo Rogers faced off against Huber Heights Wayne and North Canton Hoover took on Canton GlenOak on Dec. 20 at Canton GlenOak High School.

Norwood pockets slim win over Cincinnati Madeira

Norwood posted a narrow 53-46 win over Cincinnati Madeira at Cincinnati Madeira High on Dec. 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 21, Cincinnati Madeira squared off with Franklin Bishop Fenwick in a basketball game.

Olmsted Falls takes down Centerville

Olmsted Falls unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Centerville 58-36 Friday on Dec. 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Centerville faced off against Columbus Bishop Hartley.

Orlando Boone claims tight victory against Hilliard Darby

Orlando Boone finally found a way to top Hilliard Darby 50-43 on Dec. 29 in Florida girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Hilliard Darby faced off against Delaware Olentangy Berlin.

Peebles records thin win against Seaman North Adams

Peebles finally found a way to top Seaman North Adams 50-41 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

Last time Seaman North Adams and Peebles played in a 52-51 game on Dec. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Peebles faced off against Fayetteville-Perry and Seaman North Adams took on Lynchburg – Clay on Dec. 18 at Seaman North Adams High School.

Richmond Heights crushes Cleveland VASJ

Richmond Heights handled Cleveland VASJ 72-39 in an impressive showing for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Cleveland Vasj on Dec. 29.

Last season, Richmond Heights and Cleveland VASJ faced off on Feb. 8, 2023 at Richmond Heights High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Cleveland VASJ faced off against Willoughby Cornerstone.

Rockford Parkway secures a win over Union City Mississinawa Valley

Rockford Parkway collected a solid win over Union City Mississinawa Valley in a 47-33 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Rockford Parkway faced off against Sidney Lehman and Union City Mississinawa Valley took on Ansonia on Dec. 23 at Ansonia High School.

Sherwood Fairview overpowers Stryker in thorough fashion

Sherwood Fairview controlled the action to earn an impressive 63-40 win against Stryker for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 29.

Sherwood Fairview moved in front of Stryker 12-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Apaches fought to a 25-19 intermission margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Sherwood Fairview stormed to a 47-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Apaches held on with a 16-10 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 18, Stryker faced off against Hicksville.

St. Henry thwarts Fort Recovery’s quest

St. Henry grabbed a 32-22 victory at the expense of Fort Recovery for an Ohio girls basketball victory at St. Henry on Dec. 29.

Last season, St. Henry and Fort Recovery squared off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Fort Recovery High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, St. Henry faced off against Spencerville and Fort Recovery took on St. Marys on Dec. 19 at Fort Recovery High School.

Steubenville posts win at East Liverpool’s expense

Steubenville knocked off East Liverpool 51-40 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 29.

Last time Steubenville and East Liverpool played in a 50-14 game on Dec. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Steubenville faced off against Dover and East Liverpool took on Beloit West Branch on Dec. 23 at East Liverpool High School.

Strongsville prevails over Newark

Strongsville rolled past Newark for a comfortable 72-50 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Newark High on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Newark faced off against Reynoldsburg.

Struthers earns stressful win over Garrettsville Garfield

Struthers posted a narrow 33-32 win over Garrettsville Garfield during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Garrettsville Garfield faced off against Newton Falls and Struthers took on Girard on Dec. 21 at Struthers High School.

Swanton routs Tontogany Otsego

Swanton raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 63-38 win over Tontogany Otsego on Dec. 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Swanton and Tontogany Otsego played in a 29-17 game on Feb. 4, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Swanton faced off against Pioneer North Central and Tontogany Otsego took on Bowling Green on Dec. 21 at Tontogany Otsego High School.

Upper Arlington escapes close call with Columbus Bishop Watterson

Upper Arlington topped Columbus Bishop Watterson 51-43 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Upper Arlington High on Dec. 29.

Columbus Bishop Watterson showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 11-7 advantage over Upper Arlington as the first quarter ended.

The Golden Bears kept a 17-13 intermission margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Columbus Bishop Watterson took the lead 32-31 to start the fourth quarter.

The Golden Bears pulled off a stirring 20-11 fourth quarter to trip the Eagles.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Upper Arlington faced off against Powell Olentangy Liberty and Columbus Bishop Watterson took on Hilliard Bradley on Dec. 16 at Hilliard Bradley High School.

Urbana tops St. Paris Graham

Urbana handed St. Paris Graham a tough 77-61 loss on Dec. 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Recently on Dec. 20, Urbana squared off with London in a basketball game.

Warren Howland sprints past Louisville

Warren Howland eventually beat Louisville 47-28 at Louisville High on Dec. 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Warren Howland an 8-5 lead over Louisville.

The Tigers registered a 20-10 advantage at halftime over the Leopards.

Louisville tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 29-20 in the third quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-8 edge.

Last season, Louisville and Warren Howland faced off on Dec. 8, 2022 at Louisville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Louisville faced off against Canton McKinley and Warren Howland took on Cleveland St Joseph on Dec. 22 at Cleveland St Joseph Academy.

West Chester Lakota West dominates Palmetto Bay Palmer Trinity

West Chester Lakota West scored early and often to roll over Palmetto Bay Palmer Trinity 54-31 in a Florida girls basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

Recently on Dec. 20, West Chester Lakota West squared off with Cincinnati Sycamore in a basketball game.

Whitehouse Wayne overwhelms Liberty Center

Whitehouse Wayne’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Liberty Center 64-36 at Whitehouse Anthony Wayne High on Dec. 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Whitehouse Wayne faced off against Dublin Coffman and Liberty Center took on Defiance Tinora on Dec. 16 at Liberty Center High School.

Xenia Legacy Christian narrowly defeats Dayton Northridge

Xenia Legacy Christian pushed past Dayton Northridge for a 44-30 win in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 29.

The start wasn’t the problem for Dayton Northridge, as it began with a 13-10 edge over Xenia Legacy Christian through the end of the first quarter.

The Knights kept a 25-17 halftime margin at the Polar Bears’ expense.

Xenia Legacy Christian moved to a 38-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 44-30.

Recently on Dec. 18, Xenia Legacy Christian squared off with Springfield Emmanuel Christian in a basketball game.

Youngstown Boardman holds off Hilliard Davidson

Youngstown Boardman topped Hilliard Davidson 29-22 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Hilliard Davidson faced off against Hilliard Bradley and Youngstown Boardman took on Tallmadge on Dec. 22 at Youngstown Boardman High School.

