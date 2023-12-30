MANSFIELD — The Gorman family has charted a unique course in Mansfield aviation history.

In fact, aviation seems to weave itself into more than one of the families’ love stories. The late Marjorie and Jim Gorman met at the Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport, which their son Jeff said was “love at first flight.”

Gayle Gorman Green said it always helps to know something about flying to keep up with dinner table conversations.

Her husband Richard Green agreed.

“If you want to be with the Gormans, you better know something about flying,” he laughed.

The couple were both honored with the Wright Brothers Master Pilot award in December. Rich Green, a retired Air Force officer and former commander of the 179th Airlift Wing, earned the award in part for his military flying experience.

“I started in college and had a full 35-year career in the Air Force,” he said. “The award represents a lifetime of safe flying. It’s an honor to be presented with it.”

As a brigadier general, Green started in T-38 aircrafts and has since flown multiple military and civilian planes. He said most of his civilian flights were for work in Washington, D.C.

“After I retired from the Air Force, I was driving back and forth for a while, and I found a small, single-engine plane to use instead,” he said.

The FAA presents the master pilot award to aviators with 50 years of military or civil flight experience. The awardees must have three letters of recommendation from FAA pilots and cannot have any airman certificates revoked.

Michael Emmerich, team program manager for the Cleveland Flight Standards District Office, presented the Greens with their awards at the Mansfield Aviation Club annual dinner.

The awards congratulate both of them for “50 years of exemplary aviation flight experience, distinguished professionalism, and steadfast commitment to aviation safety.”

Following the family’s contrail

Gayle’s parents, the late Marjorie and Jim Gorman, also earned the award in 2006. Her older brother Jeff Gorman earned the award in 2022.

Gorman Green said her flight experience was primarily for work as the CEO of Manairco, Inc., an airfield lighting company.

“We manufactured lighting equipment for everything from small airports to international sites, so I would fly to get to my customers,” she said. “I started in fixed-wing planes and then worked my way up to helicopters and gliders.”

Gorman Green said earning the master pilot award and following her family’s legacy meant a lot to her.

“The FAA told me they’re pretty certain Jeff and I are the only second-generation pilots to earn this award,” she said. “To have a husband and wife be pilots together is already rare, but to be part of the second generation with my older brother is really special.”

There are fewer than 300 Ohians to earn the master pilot award since the FAA introduced it in 2003.

Gorman Green marked the 10th recipient native to Richland County. Rich Green is from Wooster.

“This award is a really great honor, and I think it inspires both of us to give back to the aviation community and help get young people started in it,” he said. “Gayle in particular has made a really big difference in mentoring others.”