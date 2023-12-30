GALION — Galion City Schools is thrilled to spotlight the outstanding accomplishments of Cameron Fullen, a 9th-grade tuba player in the Galion High School band.

This fall, Fullen earned the opportunity to participate in the Bowling Green State University’s High School Honor Band.

“Cameron‘s musical talents are characterized by excellence,” said Theresa O’Deens, Galion High School band director.

“She frequently plays with honors performing groups as a member of the Wright State Middle School Honor Band in both 7th and 8th grade, and is currently playing in the Akron High School Honor Band with plans to audition for OMEA District 2 Honor Band.”

Fullen is also a member of the Mansfield Symphony Youth Orchestra (MSYO). The MSYO is recognized as a premier ensemble of talented high school musicians from a more than 10-county region in North Central Ohio.

At Galion, Fullen is a member of the Marching Band, Jazz Band and Concert Band.

“We are so proud of Cameron’s accomplishments,” noted Galion City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Hartmann. “Cameron is an exceptional young musician who continues to strive for excellence.

“Her involvement in band, honors bands and the Mansfield Symphony Youth Orchestra is a testament to her self-discipline and dedication.”

The Galion City Schools is proud to congratulate Fullen on her accomplishments.

To learn more about Galion City Schools, visit www.galionschools.org.