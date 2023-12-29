MANSFIELD — The Mansfield/Richland County Public Library invites the community to participate in the annual winter reading program, Jan. 2 to Jan. 27.

The library encourages residents to discover “the only thing better than snuggling up with a blanket and a good book this winter is winning a prize for doing it!”

The winter reading program is available for all ages and encourages reading by offering prizes for children, teens, and adults.

Residents can read a book, complete and submit a ticket in person or online, and

they are entered into one of many weekly prize drawings.

Tickets are available at all nine MRCPL library locations, and at any Bookmobile stop, in addition to an online submission option through the library’s website.

Follow MRCPL on Facebook during the program for additional chances to win.

This winter, MRCPL continues to offer curbside service, an option for picking up library materials that have been put on hold without leaving the warmth or your vehicle.

For 24/7 digital resources, library hours, and information regarding the winter reading program, go to mrcpl.org.