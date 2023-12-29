Uramea Parau “Pepe” Tarr, 85, of Mansfield, passed away Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Winchester Terrace Nursing Home. Born February 1, 1938 in Rurutu, French Polynesia, she was the daughter of Parau a Parau and Urii Urahutia Parau.

Pepe married Alexander Robert Tarr in Toahotu on November 22, 1962 and they moved to the United States in 1964. She worked alongside her husband managing the family business, Colony Apartments and Pacific Curios and Antique Shop on Park Avenue West for many years. She was a member of First United Methodist Church where she was involved in Bible Class. She loved crafts, camping, canoeing with her husband at Indian Lake and gardening having volunteered many hours at Kingwood Center. Pepe was a very encouraging person and enjoyed working and attending classes at the YMCA and Day Springs teaching exercise classed for seniors.

She is survived by her daughter, Marie Wetzel (Tony) Saez; her son, Jacque N. (Tanya) Tarr; her grandchildren, Amanda, Alex, Andrea, Bradley, Alisha, Hanna and Nathan; her niece, Moea Tupai who is like a daughter to Pepe and Moea’s children, Moea, George and Louis.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alexander Robert Tarr; four brothers; and three sisters.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Wappner Funeral Directors – Mansfield, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the services, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the funeral home on Thursday.

