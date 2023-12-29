ONTARIO — The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging has announced Michaela Wolfe has been appointed to the Foundation board, serving as a Wyandot County representative.

Wolfe is an intensive care unit (ICU) registered nurse at Marion General Hospital.

She received her master of science degree in nursing from Chamberlain University in Chicago, Ill., in 2023. Wolfe earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing at Ohio University.

Her expertise is in ICU, palliative care, hospice, geriatric medicine, and family medicine. By serving on the Area Agency on Aging Foundation Board, Wolfe said she aspires to see the aging population has equal access to care and opportunities as they grow older.

