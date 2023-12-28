“It’s just another New Year’s Eve, another night like all the rest.” — Barry Manilow

MANSFIELD — With all due respect to the aforementioned pop star (who also wrote a great jingle for McDonald’s in 1971), Sunday night will not be just another New Year’s Eve in downtown Mansfield.

The annual “Ringin’ The Square 2024 New Year’s Eve” bash in Central Park will also serve as the unofficial launch to the tenure of Mayor Jodie Perry, whose new four-year term officially launches on Tuesday.

Perry will be in attendance during the event, which will again include a giant ball drop and fireworks display at midnight near DLX.

The new mayor won election in November to replace outgoing Mayor Tim Theaker, who departs after 12 years in office.

In fact, Perry is already moving some things into her new ninth-floor office atop the Municipal Building.

“I attended the (Central Park New Year’s Eve event) last year and thought it was really fun,” said Perry, who left her leadership role at the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development to seek the mayor’s office.

“I hope we can do even more with it in the future,” she said.

The new mayor’s first official day in office Tuesday will include a City Council meeting that evening.

That session will also include two new local lawmakers (Deborah Mount and Cynthia Daley), as well as new Law Director Rollie Harper and new Finance Director Kelly Blankenship.

“It’s a heck of a way to start a new position,” Perry said with a laugh.

The big midnight bangs in Central Park are just one way local residents can spend New Year’s Eve in Mansfield.

Here are a few other ideas if you don’t already have your plans set for bringing 2023 to a close. Keep in mind reservations could be needed and you should call early if you’re planning to go:

— Hudson and Essex at 51 E. 4th St. has a New Year’s Eve “New Orleans Inspired Bunch Buffett” on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It invites you to “immerse yourself in the flavors of New Orleans” with a menu that includes southern fried fish, chicken-and-sausage gumbo, red beans and rice, cajun mac and cheese and beignets (of course).

— Down below, Hudson and Essex Prohibition at the Caverns is planning a “Masquerade New Year’s Eve Dinner” with reservations at 5, 6 and 7 p.m. Planned fare includes duck, pasta, short ribs and much more.

— The Vault Wine Bar in Shelby is offering a New Year’s Eve dinner buffet of its own from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Offerings will include a prime rib carving station, teriyaki salmon, pork roast & sauerkraut, parmesan crusted chicken breast, assorted vegetables, salads, and desserts.

— Snow Trails is planning a New Year’s Eve celebration with the band Contagious Till 4 taking the stage at 9 p.m. The party is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. The Last Run Bar & Deli will be serving food and drinks. The Snowflake Loft Bar will be open and serving drinks all night.

— The Local at 97 in Lexington is planning a New Year’s Eve party that starts at 8:30 p.m. and includes food, drinks and live music by Taylor Schlupp.

— The YMCA of North Central Ohio is offering residents a chance to “roll into the New Year” at its Mansfield facility in the gym from 4 to 6 p.m.. Participants are invited to bring rubber rollerblades or 4-wheel skates and enjoy fun, games, food, and a Live DJ. Skates will not be provided and the event costs $5 in advance or $10 at the door.