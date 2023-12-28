Mansfield Christian dominated East Knox 75-39 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 28.

Mansfield Christian opened with a 21-11 advantage over East Knox through the first quarter.

The Flames’ shooting jumped in front for a 37-23 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Mansfield Christian thundered to a 63-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Flames held on with a 12-9 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, East Knox and Mansfield Christian squared off on Jan. 29, 2022 at Mansfield Christian High School.

In recent action on Dec. 19, East Knox faced off against Fredericktown.

