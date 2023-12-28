Charlene Gale Reed, 63, of Mansfield, passed away on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.

Charlene was born June 19, 1960 in Loudonville, Ohio. She was the daughter of Charlie and Betty (Burley) Reed. Charlene lived in Lucas all of her life, and was a graduate of Lucas High School. Charlene was the queen of shopping for deals either thrifting or garage sales, she was always on the search for a good find.

Charlene is survived by her son, Kaleb (Sarah) Reed; grandsons, Connor and Charlie; great-grandchild, Joshua; and her good friends, Pricilla, Cassie, and Cindy and Drew and Jackie Sprang. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her uncle, Glenn Burley.

There will be no public services observed. Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services by Wappner is honored to serve the Reed family.

