SHELBY — If his high school career continues on its current path, Shelby quarterback Brayden DeVito will find himself in exclusive company.

The area’s Offensive Player of the Year, DeVito threw for 3,556 yards and 30 touchdowns as the Whippets won a share of the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship. In two seasons under center, the sophomore signal-caller has completed 322-of-525 passes for 6,020 yards and 25 touchdowns.

If DeVito were to match the production from his first two seasons, he would become just the fifth player in state history with more than 12,000 career passing yards. That exclusive fraternity includes state record-holder Maty Mauk (18,932 yards) and older brother Ben Mauk (17,364) of Kenton, West Brown’s Drew Novak (14,127) and Triway’s Parker Carmichael (12,005).

DeVito is the trigger-man of a 15-man all-area offense comprised exclusively of All-Ohioans. Here’s a look at the best the area has to offer:

Quarterback

Brayden DeVito, Shelby: DeVito led the Whippets to the third round of the Region 14 playoffs. Shelby fell to eventual Division IV state champ Cleveland Glenville in the Region 14 semifinals. DeVito was the Northwest District Offensive Player of the Year and an All-Ohio first-team pick in Division IV.

Running Back

Gabe Ivy, Galion: A senior, Ivy rushed for 1,188 yards during the regular season and might have led the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference in rushing had he not missed two games because of injury. Ivy was an All-Ohio third-team pick in Division IV and an All-Northwest District first-teamer.

Logan Toms, Lucas: The latest in a long line of talented Lucas running backs, Toms was the catalyst for playoff run this fall. He rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns in the Cubs’ playoff-opener against Hillsdale and added 85 yards on 12 carries in a second-round loss to eventual Division VII state runner-up Dalton. Toms was an All-Ohio second-team pick and an All-Northwest district first-teamer.

Cole Delaughder, Danville: A bruising 225-pound senior, Delaughder led the Blue Devils to the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference championship and berth in the Region 25 championship game. Delaughder rushed for 1,121 yards and 18 touchdowns during the regular season. He was an All-Ohio first-team pick in Division VII.

Wide Receiver

Issaiah Ramsey, Shelby: A senior, Ramsey became the first player in program history to top 3,000 receiving yards. He caught 77 passes for 1,554 yards and 12 touchdowns this fall and capped his career with 162 receptions for a school-record 3,234 yards and 24 TDs. Ramsey was an All-Ohio second-team pick in Division IV and an All-Northwest District first-team selection.

Amarr Davis, Mansfield Senior: A senior and four-year starter, Davis will graduate as Senior High’s career leader in receptions (167) receiving yards (2,479) and touchdown catches (21). He caught a career-best 46 passes this season for 708 yards and seven TDs, helping the Tygers to an Ohio Cardinal Conference crown and a berth in the Region 10 semifinals. Davis was an All-Ohio third-team pick in Division III and an All-Northwest District first-teamer.

James Rindfuss, Wynford: A senior, Rindfuss led the Northern 10 Athletic Conference with 969 receiving yards and 11 TDs grabs among his 43 catches. He averaged 22.5 yards per catch, tops in the N10. Rindfuss was an All-Ohio honorable mention selection in Division VI and an All-Northwest District first-teamer.

Offensive Line

Ahmaan Thomas, Mansfield Senior: A 6-foot-4, 290-pound senior with offers from a handful of Division I schools, Thomas anchored an offensive line that cleared the way for three ball carriers who had more than 440 rushing yards apiece. The Tygers averaged 28.2 points and 148.8 rushing yards per game. Thomas was an All-Ohio third-team pick and an All-Northwest District first-teamer.

Brayden Robinson, Ontario: A 6-foot-1, 240-pound senior, Robinson helped clear the way for two of the top six rushers in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference. Robinson joined Mansfield Senior’s Ahmaan Thomas on the All-Ohio third-team offensive line and the All-Northwest District first team.

Kalen Skidmore, Wynford: A senior, Skidmore was selected the All-Northwest District Lineman of the Year in Division VI. He plowed the road for Kaiden Blair, the Northern 10 Athletic Conference’s leading rusher, and helped the Royals reach the second round of the Division VI, Region 22 playoffs.

Brayden Spitler, Lucas: A 6-foot-2, 217 pound senior and the son of recently-retired Lucas coach Scott Spitler, Brayden was an All-Ohio first-team pick in Division VII and the All-Northwest District Lineman of the Year.

Holden Hunter, Galion: An imposing 6-foot-3, 302-pound senior, Hunter was an All-Ohio first-team pick in Division IV and the Northwest District Lineman of the Year. Hunter helped the Tigers reach the second round of the playoffs, clearing the way for all-area running back Gabe Ivy.

Athlete

Bodpegn Miller, Ontario: The rangy 6-foot-4, 180-pound junior was one of the most accurate passers in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference, completing 63.8 percent of his passes during the regular season for 2,004 yards as the Warriors shared the MOAC title with Shelby. Miller, who is considered a college prospect as a receiver, also rushed for 882 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Trevor Vogt, Colonel Crawford: A dual-threat quarterback, Vogt was selected to the All-Ohio first team in Division VI after passing for 610 yards and seven touchdowns and rushing for 1,096 yards and five TDs. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound senior was an All-Northwest District first-team selection.

Kicker

Trey Booker, Ontario: A senior, Booker was the most accurate kicker in north central Ohio. He connected on 52-of-5l3 PATs and was a perfect 8-for-8 on field goal attempts with a long of 46 yards. Booker was an All-Ohio third-team pick in Division III and an All-Northwest District first-teamer.

Kick Returner

Jonny Askew, Mount Vernon: A senior, Askew was a Division II All-Ohio honorable mention pick as a running back. It was his third All-Ohio nod at three different positions (defensive back in 2021 and receiver in 2022). Askew accounted for 1,153 all-purpose yards. He is a college prospect in football and baseball.