BELLVILLE: Charles William “Bill” Smith passed away Monday, December 25, 2023 in his home following a long illness. It was fitting for Bill to leave his earthly home on Christmas day, as he loved celebrating the birth of his Savior surrounded by his dear ones.

He was born November 19, 1931 in Bellville to the late Charles F. and Alta E. (Wilgus) Smith and graduated from Bellville High School in 1949. A U.S. Air Force veteran, Bill served 4 years and used his skills working on aircraft. He was honorably discharged in 1955. He was a recipient of the Honor Flight program, and was thrilled to visit Washington D.C. with his fellow veterans.

Bill worked as a contractor running his own remodeling and renovation company, Smith Home Improvement, and later did commercial and residential contracting. Going hand in hand with contracting, Bill opened the House of Wood, which would later become Smith Hardware. Always willing to lend a hand, he assisted in home projects for all his children and many around the Bellville Community. He also worked for the Village of Bellville for over 20 years as the Water and Sewer Operator retiring in the mid 90’s.

He was instrumental in so many projects in the Bellville Community that it’s hard to miss his influences in the village. He was a member of Bellville Church of Christ (which stood where Smith Hardware is today), Palmyra Church of Christ, and Presbyterian Church where he served as trustee. Bill served on the Bellville Fair Board, aided in beginning the BNOC, opened the Bellville ice skating rink annually, built the original bleachers at the high school football field. If there was an event or project going on in Bellville Bill was there to support it!

Bill enjoyed traveling, packing his family in the car for trips during Christmas break, and cruises with Jewelene. A staple in the community he ran the scoreboard at home football games and never missed a sporting or other event of his grandkids. Most of all he loved being with family and looked forward to the Smith Christmas Party every December. Dedicated to his family and community, Bill was humble and never liked to be the center of attention. He had a special way with people and never had a negative comment.

He is survived by his children Brad (Karen) Smith of Bellville, Holly (Lonnie) McGhee of Bellville, Mark (DeAnn) Smith of Bellville; step daughter Carla (Michael) Bailey of Butler; sons-in-law Ralph Robinson of Fredericktown, and Wesley Craft of Butler; 27 grandchildren; 46 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Jewelene Smith whom he married August 14, 1982; first wife Nancy (Kisling) Smith, daughters Laura Robinson and Tammy Craft; step daughter Ranae Dunlap; grandson David Robinson; and great grandsons Henry Robinson, and Gabriel and Landon Bailey.

Friends may call Friday, December 29, 2023 from 4-7 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where the service will be held Saturday at 11 am. Pastors Mike Stine and Patrick Bailey officiate with military honors by the Richland County Joint Veteran’s Burial Detail following the service on the grounds of the funeral home. Burial will follow in Bellville Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Bellville Presbyterian Church, Clear Fork Alliance Church, North Bend Church of the Brethren or the BNOC.

