MARION — A 40-year-old Marion man was killed Monday night in a one-car crash on Ohio 423, according to troopers from the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at 9:33 p.m., troopers said.

Connor M. Martin was driving a 2005 Lexus ES south on Ohio 423 when his vehicle went left of center and off the left side of the road. It struck a road sign and a ditch, troopers said.

The Lexus continued, striking a tree and overturning onto its top. Martin, who troopers said was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

Martin was pronounced dead at the scene by the Marion County Coroner’s Office, according to troopers.

The OSHP was assisted on the scene by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Pleasant Township Fire & EMS and Kirby’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation, according to troopers.