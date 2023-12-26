MADISON TOWNSHIP — Madison’s Taylor Huff is making a habit of collecting championships.

Madison grad Taylor Huff is a Florida State Seminole Credit: Courtesy of Florida State University

As a senior in high school, she led the Rams to a 2-1 win over Granville in the 2020 Division II state soccer championship at Crew Stadium in Columbus.

Earlier this month, she reached the summit again.

Huff was a starting midfielder/forward and standout for Florida State, which won the women’s collegiate national championship with a 5-1 victory over Stanford at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina on Dec. 4.

We connected with the pride of Madison last week and asked her to help us catch up with her latest exploits.

Here’s what she had to say:

1. RICHLAND SOURCE: First of all, how is school going for you? What’s your major and do you have a target graduation date?

TAYLOR HUFF: School is going good for me. I am studying Economics, so I am being challenged in the classroom as well. I will graduate December of next year.

2. RS: Can you describe what it was like in the NCAA Tournament and especially playing in the national championship game?

TH: It was an honor and privilege to compete in the College Cup (final 4 in Cary, North Carolina). There was nothing like it. It is College Soccer’s biggest stage. To win against Clemson, and then go on to win the National Championship was a feeling like no other. There were so many fans there and it was such a great environment to play in.

Taylor Huff of Florida State Credit: Courtesy of Florida State University

3. RS: Was this the specific goal in transferring from Tennessee to Florida State, to play for a national championship?

TH: At the end of the day, yes. I had a goal of winning a national championship. To think a year ago I was in the transfer portal wondering where the next step for me was and now sitting here a national champion is pretty crazy to think about.

4. RS: How difficult was it to blend in with a national-title caliber team as a first-year player in that program?

TH: I came in with a want to learn and grow. The coaches are great and pushed me so much to be the best me. Along with my coaches my teammates challenged me every day in practice. They are some of the best players. It wasn’t easy by any means trying to find my place, but as a competitor, I fit right in with the mentality and the common goal of this group, which was to win a national championship.

5. RS: What was your greatest individual accomplishment this season?

TH: 14 Assists which was 3rd all time for Florida State and tied for 4th in the country.

6. RS: Was there a specific game where you played especially well that you’ll remember from the year?

TH: I think my breakthrough was the third round of the tournament vs Texas. I think for our whole team it was a great game. We all clicked very well and shut them out 5-0.

Florida State junior Taylor Huff, a Madison grad, has been well received by her new teammates in Tallahassee, Fla. Credit: Florida State Sports Information Department

7. RS: You’ve had some amazing assists this year, what are you doing to develop your foot skills, one-touch, through balls, etc?

TH: Thank you. Just going to continue to learn and grow. I have some specific things I know I need to clean up. I will take care of those along with keeping my touches sharp. I trust the coaching staff at FSU and the amount of growth I have made the past year was exciting and I am even more excited for the spring to continue to develop.

8. RS: Where are you in the U.S. Women’s National Team player pool? Hoping to get called to a camp?

TH: I will just continue to do everything I can do and control. I will get called in when the time is right. I am very much looking forward to when that happens. I know I am in the u23s pool so hopefully there will be some camps coming up that I will get invited to.

9. RS: You’ve been taking dead balls, corners and a PK in the tourney, what does that say about your coach’s faith in you, and what you can do with the ball?

TH: It says a lot about the coaches trusting me and I know my teammates do to. It comes with a lot of pressure but such an opportunity as well. This is something I will continue working on and getting better at in the spring too!

Madison grad Taylor Huff, a junior at Florida State, drives the ball against ninth-ranked TCU. Huff hit the game-winning goal on her lone shot in this game and was selected the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week in her first full week with the Seminoles after transferring from Tennessee. Credit: Florida State Sports Information Department

10. RS: Thoughts on going professional, after your senior year, thoughts about going to Europe?

TH: I think I have always dreamed of going pro and to think it’s coming up here soon is crazy. I have always wanted to live in another country and to play soccer with that too would be so cool. I am open to everything and wherever the best opportunity for me is.

11. RS: Where do you hope to see yourself in five years?

TH: In 5 years hopefully I am playing for the national team & playing professionally.

12. RS: Is there anything in particular you’d like to add that I didn’t ask you about specifically?

TH: I think throughout this whole year I have learned, developed, and challenged myself more than ever. I took a leap of faith a year ago in transferring not knowing what would really happen. But to see what God has done in my life because I trusted Him with whatever he had for me is so rewarding. I can’t go through writing this without thanking Him for what he has done in my life. I fully trusted Him with everything this year.

Merry Christmas to you guys!