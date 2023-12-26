Beverly J. (Dolce) Washington, 81, of Mansfield, peacefully went home to be with her Savior on Friday, December 22, 2023. There, in the presence of Jesus her Lord and Savior, her faith became sight.

Bev was born on February 5, 1942, to Gabriel and Mildred (Sauder) Dolce. She graduated from Madison High School, and married the love of her life, Barnie Washington, on July 16, 1960. She was a faithful member of Mission Point Church.

A beautiful person, Bev was strong, gracious, loving and kind. Bev was a devoted wife of 63 years and helped start the family business in their home, Washington Floors. She was a loving stay at home mom with 5 children. As a young grandmother, she then started helping to care for her grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She loved her family and Jesus with a fierceness and wanted everyone to know Him as their Savior. She had the spiritual gift of hospitality and she served it well. Her home was always open to family, friends, missionaries, and anyone that needed a place to belong. Bev’s life purpose was showing people the love of Christ, whether it was welcoming them at her home, cooking for them, or hosting parties. Her home was a place to gather and she had a way of making everyone feel special.

She is survived by her loving husband, Barnie; her children, Wes (Maggie) Washington of Lucas, Kevin (Kim) Washington of Butler, Robin (Marvin) Beer of Mansfield, Matt (Angie) Washington and Heather (Rob) Peterson both of Mansfield; 20 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; siblings, Claudia (Jerry) Gadd , Elaine (Greg) Yokem, and Leonard (Mary) Dolce all of Mansfield; and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 4:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Mission Point Church, 54 E. Cook Rd., Mansfield. Funeral services will be at 10:30 am Friday, December 29, 2023 at the church. Burial will be in Lantz Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Mission Point Church.

