

SHELBY — Some things are just meant to happen. That’s how it was for Careen Fleck when she stopped by The Little Shops of Shelby a little over a year ago and got into a conversation with one of the vendors.

At that time, Fleck was selling jewelry online and the vendor asked if she might be interested in selling her jewelry at the shop. She talked to the owner, Connie Roub, and soon she became one of their many vendors.

At the time, Fleck was still somewhat new to Shelby, having moved with her husband and sons in July of 2019 to be closer to her husband’s work.

“It was hard for us to leave Columbus and our families back then,” she explained.

It was time to start setting down some new roots.

Then, over a year later, Roub approached Fleck and asked if she would be interested in purchasing the shop.

“My heart just skipped a beat and every atom in my body said yes,” Fleck said.

The old Shelby Furniture building downtown has gone through many changes, from selling furniture to wedding dresses and anything and everything in between.

A few years ago, it became The Little Shops of Shelby, and upwards of 40 vendors took up space inside with crystals, clothing, jewelry, furniture, pet products, candy, and an assortment of other products.

Under then-owner Connie Roub, the Little Shops of Shelby became a popular place to shop in town, adding to the several small businesses coming to Main Street in Shelby.

Now, with Fleck at the helm, The Little Shops of Shelby is taking on a whole new look.

“I want it to be more of a boutique shop,” explained Fleck, when pointing out some of the new vendors to come in.

To make room for more vendors, Careen and her husband, Ben, have taken old doors and completely transformed them into decorative display cases where a vendor can sell their items and pay a low monthly rent without taking up wall space.

The door displays are just a small sampling of the changes made and being made.

“Prior, you would walk in and there were just six-foot tables in front,” she explained. “It had more of a flea market feel to it.”

When you enter now, there’s a large, elegant three-sided counter. Careen designed it and Ben built it out of acacia, fir, and sheet metal.

“It’s funny, but everyone rubs the wood on the counter, you just can’t help it,” she said.

Shelby resident Nicole Roberts took her children to see Santa at The Little Shops of Shelby and was very impressed by all the changes and the additional items.

“I would have to say there is a little bit of everything including stuff you wouldn’t even think of. The upstairs had the cutest cat toys. We are big cat people and there was a cat backpack.”

Fleck is also an avid gardener and plans to utilize the third floor of the building to set up a greenhouse room and grow flowers and plants to sell in the spring. She also hopes to continue art classes, which have done very well when they’ve been offered.

Whittney Allen-Winck, who owns Lottie & Lemon Boutique, is one of the vendors in the shop and is very happy with the changes being made.

“Careen is a hard-working, dedicated person and she is really making the store a fun atmosphere. And having things modernized was much needed.”

Winck feels Fleck was the perfect person to purchase the business.

“She’s a true entrepreneur. And a friend.”

For Fleck, she is passionate about the great things happening to the shop, the vendors, and the customers.

“I feel this town is always where I’ve been meant to be.”