Jacque R. Hoover, Sr. age 80, resident of Shelby, passed away Friday, December 22, 2023, at the Willows at Willard Nursing Facility, surrounded by his loving family.

Born October 31, 1943, in Shelby to Carl and Susan (Shade) Hoover, he had been a lifelong Shelby resident. A 1961 graduate of Shelby High School, Jacque had been employed with Miami Systems for 44 years. When they closed their doors, Jacque was one of the last employees to leave.

As a very dedicated, lifelong member of the First Lutheran Church in Shelby, he had enjoyed helping in all aspects. Jacque served on the church’s property committee, was the president of the church council for numerous years, helped with community breakfasts and was even the recipient of the Jess Rath Award. Initiated into the Masonic Lodge in 1975, he was a 48-year member. He was also a member of the Moose, Eagles, and a charter member of the first Shelby Lions Club. Jacque served as an assistant scout master of Boy Scout Troop 406 from 1979-1984 and attended the troop’s 1982 Philmont trek.

Jacque was an avid reader. He loved to woodwork and tend to his roses and garden. He enjoyed studying genealogy and spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife of 60 years, Judy (Myers) Hoover, he is survived by his three children, JR (Mia) Hoover of Shelby, Julie (Jim) Chambers of Golden, CO, Jody (Steve) Yockey of Shelby; eight grandchildren, Dr. Jordan (Sean Maholic) Chambers their daughter Cameron of Cambridge, MA, Jared Chambers of Columbus, Nate (Courtney) Yockey their daughter Thalia of Shelby, Emma Yockey of Shelby, Brian Mulvane (Shyanna) of Shelby Charlotte (Darin) Zinn of Shelby, Nick (Stephenie) Stults of Clyde and Josh (Rachel) Stults of Green Springs, numerous great grandchildren and great-great children one brother David (Garnet) Hoover of Shelby; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Maxine Cole, and two brothers, Dean and Robert “Peewee” Hoover.

Friends may visit at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby Wednesday, December 27, 2023, from 3:01 to 6:00 PM. A Masonic service will be held at 6:00 PM. A funeral service will be held at 11:03 AM on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at the First Lutheran Church in Shelby, located at 33 Broadway St. Reverend Dr. Russel Yoak will officiate.

In place of flowers, donations in Jacque’s memory can be made to the First Lutheran Church of Shelby’s Endowment Fund.

Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com

Funeral Home: Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory

Website: www.barkdullfuneralhome.com