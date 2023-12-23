MANSFIELD — Listed below is Saturday night’s boys and girls high school basketball roundups from the Mansfield-area and beyond.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ashland delivers statement win over Madison

Ashland rolled past Mansfield Madison Comprehensive for a comfortable 53-29 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 23.

Seneca East grinds out close victory over Buckeye Central

Attica Seneca East finally found a way to top New Washington Buckeye Central 46-37 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 23.

Wynford carves slim margin over Bucyrus

Bucyrus Wynford posted a narrow 55-46 win over Bucyrus at Bucyrus Wynford High on Dec. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Lexington holds off New Philadelphia

Lexington finally found a way to top New Philadelphia 57-49 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

Loudonville dominates Alliance in convincing showing

Loudonville controlled the action to earn an impressive 75-45 win against Alliance on Dec. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Mansfield Sr. scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss West Holmes

Mansfield rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 39-22 win over Millersburg West Holmes in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 23.

New London sets early tone to dominate Crestview

New London controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 52-27 victory over Ashland Crestview in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

Colonel Crawford records thin win against Carey

North Robinson Colonel Crawford posted a narrow 39-34 win over Carey in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

North Robinson Colonel Crawford opened with a 10-7 advantage over Carey through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils battled back to make it 19-17 at the intermission.

North Robinson Colonel Crawford moved to a 27-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-10 edge.

Upper Sandusky outlasts Mohawk

Upper Sandusky grabbed a 51-41 victory at the expense of Sycamore Mohawk for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Upper Sandusky High on Dec. 23.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Galion pockets slim win over Pleasant

Galion finally found a way to top Marion Pleasant 52-43 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Marion Pleasant High on Dec. 23.

Lexington takes down Ontario

Lexington’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Ontario 84-46 on Dec. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Buckeye Central tacks win on New London

It was a tough night for New London which was overmatched by New Washington Buckeye Central in this 47-25 verdict.

Upper Sandusky edges Tiffin Columbian

Upper Sandusky notched a win against Tiffin Columbian 65-55 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 23.

Willard tops Port Clinton

Willard controlled the action to earn an impressive 75-49 win against Port Clinton during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 23.

Willard opened with a 23-15 advantage over Port Clinton through the first quarter.

The Crimson Flashes registered a 38-28 advantage at half over the Redskins.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Port Clinton made it 56-47.

The Crimson Flashes got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 19-2 edge.

