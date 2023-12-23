Robert J. “Bob” Streff, 69, of Mansfield, passed away on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Bob was born on June 5, 1954, in Belgium, Wisconsin, to Edward and Betty (Schaller) Streff. He married his sweetheart, Connie (Moyer) Streff of January 27, 1989. He was well known in the Mansfield community as “Bob, the hubcap man” supplying hubcaps to many for many years from his business. He enjoyed hunting, watching baseball, traveling, “hustling” and “harassing” others.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Streff; children, Amanda Tappa of Fondulac, WI, Brian Moyer of Mansfield, Teresa (Rodrick) Reck of Welcome, NC, Nicole Streff of Mansfield, and Andy (Liz Woodruff) Streff of Mansfield; grandchildren, Samarah, Brooklynn, Jacob, Ryker, Willow, Onyx, Violet, and Henry; siblings, Gary (Jean) Streff of Fredonia, WI, Eddie Streff of Tsoukala, WI, Wayne (Peggy) Streff of Adell, WI, Donna (George) Schoeder of West Bend, WI, John Streff of Glendale, WI, Linda (Janet) Streff of Milwaukee, WI, Roger (Rebecca) Streff of Oostburg, WI, Tom Streff of WI, Patty (Nick) Streff of Fort Washington, WI, Mick (Mark) Streff of Sauckville, WI, and Lisa (Paul) Streff of Belgium, WI; sister-in-law, Nancy Streff of Fredonia, WI; many nieces and nephews; and his canine buddy, BJ.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Cheryl Streff; brother, Jerry Streff; and brother and sister-in-law, Ronnie (Bonnie) Streff.

Calling Hours will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd., 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

